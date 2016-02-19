Artificial Intelligence in Real-Time Control 1989 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080401850, 9781483298337

Artificial Intelligence in Real-Time Control 1989

1st Edition

Editors: Hua-Tian Li Shi-Quan Su M.G. Rodd
eBook ISBN: 9781483298337
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 10th July 1990
Page Count: 123
Table of Contents

Section headings and selected papers: Keynote Addresses. Knowledge-based vision systems in real-time control, M G Rodd & Q M Wu. Distributed estimation, inferencing and multi-sensor data fusion for real-time supervisory control, C J Harris. Architectural Issues. Distributed intelligent objects in an architecture for real-time monitoring and control, V Lun & I M Macleod. Knowledge-Acquisition and Learning. A clustering method of knowledge acquisition in a real-time control system, Yu-Ji Huang. Techniques. An extended feedback structure of intelligent computer-aided control systems design based on object-oriented language, O Ono. An expert self-learning fuzzy controller, Yu-Lan Zhou & Zhengyue Qiu. Scheduling, Monitoring and Management. Neural network based real-time production scheduling for industrial processes, Li-Wei Bao & Yong-Zai Lu. Application Studies. Application of expert fuzzy controller in the penicillin fermentation processes, E-Hui Xu et al. Author index. Keyword index.

Description

Papers presented at the workshop are representative of the state-of-the art of artificial intelligence in real-time control. The issues covered included the use of AI methods in the design, implementation, testing, maintenance and operation of real-time control systems. While the focus was on the fundamental aspects of the methodologies and technologies, there were some applications papers which helped to put emerging theories into perspective. The four main subjects were architectural issues; knowledge - acquisition and learning; techniques; and scheduling, monitoring and management.

Readership

For systems engineers and computers scientists.

Details

No. of pages:
123
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483298337

About the Editors

Hua-Tian Li Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Northeast University of Technology, Shenyang, PRC

Shi-Quan Su Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Northeast University of Technology, Shenyang, PRC

M.G. Rodd Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Wales, Swansea, UK

