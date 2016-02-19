Artificial Intelligence in Process Engineering aims to present a diverse sample of Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications in process engineering.

The book contains contributions, selected by the editors based on educational value and diversity of AI methods and process engineering application domains. Topics discussed in the text include the use of qualitative reasoning for modeling and simulation of chemical systems; the use of qualitative models in discrete event simulation to analyze malfunctions in processing systems; and the diagnosis of faults in processes that are controlled by Programmable Logic Controllers. There are also debates on the issue of quantitative versus qualitative information. The control of batch processes, a design of a system that synthesizes bioseparation processes, and process design in the domain of chemical (rather than biochemical) systems are likewise covered in the text.

This publication will be of value to industrial engineers and process engineers and researchers.