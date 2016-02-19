Artificial Intelligence in Engineering Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126605624, 9780323139960

Artificial Intelligence in Engineering Design

1st Edition

Volume II: Models of Innovative Design, Reasoning About Physical Systems, And Reasoning About Geometry

Authors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9780323139960
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th July 1992
Page Count: 524
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Artificial Intelligence in Engineering Design, Volume II: Models of Innovative Design, Reasoning About Physical Systems, and Reasoning About Geometry focuses on the processes, programs, techniques, and technologies involved in the employment of artificial intelligence in engineering design.

The selection first takes a look at the automated reuse of design plans in BOGART and ARGO, an analogical reasoning system for solving design problems. Topics include analogy mechanisms in ARGO, analogical reasoning and learning, ARGO development environment, using VEXED to construct a design plan, and how BOGART reuses a design plan. The text then ponders on retrieval strategies in a case-based design system and case-based design, including the functions-to-structure design task in the domain of physical devices, design retrieval, proposition, and modification, and the multi-layered case representation.

The publication examines mechanism comparison and classification for design; a case-based approach to the design of mechanical linkages; and studies of heuristic knowledge-based approaches for automated configuration generation and innovation. Topics include applications of stress field estimation to geometric optimization, simplification and abstraction operators, mechanism comparison and classification, linkage synthesis, analytic synthesis techniques, and system architecture.

The selection is a valuable reference for readers interested in the use of artificial intelligence in engineering design.

Table of Contents

Models of Innovative Design. Reasoning About Physical Systems. Reasoning About Geometry.

Details

No. of pages:
524
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323139960

About the Author

Author Unknown

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.