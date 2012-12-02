Artificial Intelligence in Engineering Design
1st Edition
Volume III: Knowledge Acquisition, Commercial Systems, And Integrated Environments
Artificial Intelligence in Engineering Design is a three volume edited collection of key papers from the field of artificial intelligence and design, aimed at providing a description of the field, and focusing on how ideas and methods from artifical intelligence can help engineers in the design of physical artifacts and processes. The book surveys a wide variety of applications in the areas of civil, mechanical, chemical, VLSI, electrical, and computer engineering. The contributors are from leading academic computer-aided design centers as well as from industry.
Contributors. Preface. Introduction. Part IV: Knowledge Acquisition. Part VII: Commercial Applications. Part VIII: Integrated Environments. Part IX: The State of the Field.
- 388
- English
- © Academic Press 1992
- 2nd December 2012
- Academic Press
- 9780080926025
- 9780126605631
Christopher Tong
Department of Computer Science, Rutgers University
Duvvuru Sriram
Intelligent Engineering Systems Laboratory