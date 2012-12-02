Artificial Intelligence in Engineering Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126605631, 9780080926025

Artificial Intelligence in Engineering Design

1st Edition

Volume III: Knowledge Acquisition, Commercial Systems, And Integrated Environments

Editors: Christopher Tong Duvvuru Sriram
eBook ISBN: 9780080926025
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126605631
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 388
Description

Artificial Intelligence in Engineering Design is a three volume edited collection of key papers from the field of artificial intelligence and design, aimed at providing a description of the field, and focusing on how ideas and methods from artifical intelligence can help engineers in the design of physical artifacts and processes. The book surveys a wide variety of applications in the areas of civil, mechanical, chemical, VLSI, electrical, and computer engineering. The contributors are from leading academic computer-aided design centers as well as from industry.

Table of Contents

Contributors. Preface. Introduction. Part IV: Knowledge Acquisition. Part VII: Commercial Applications. Part VIII: Integrated Environments. Part IX: The State of the Field.

Details

No. of pages:
388
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080926025
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126605631

About the Editor

Christopher Tong

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Computer Science, Rutgers University

Duvvuru Sriram

Affiliations and Expertise

Intelligent Engineering Systems Laboratory

Ratings and Reviews

