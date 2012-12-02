Artificial Intelligence in Chemical Engineering

"At long last, here is a comprehensive, yet very readable, exposition of the emerging science of artificial intelligence (AI) as it relates to the practice of chemical engineering...this book is a must reading for any serious student of AI in the chemical process industries. After working through the examples and exercises, an engineer will have the breadth and depth to develop typical knowledge-based systems...An excellent feature of this book is the final chapter on artificial neural networks (ANNs), which have received much attention recently as a powerful new tool for numerical, empirical modeling of processes. Even without any prior knowledge of ANNs, a reader should be able to understand their basic purpose and structure, and get a good sense of their capabilities as well as limitations. In essence, the book covers everything a reader should know about AI, but has long been afraid to ask....This book belongs to a class by itself in providing a thorough coverage of the fundamentals of AI, and illustrating their applications with concrete examples from the CPI. Above all, it is a pleasure to read, unlike, alas, most other books on this fascinating subject." --Chemical Engineering