Artificial Intelligence in Cancer: Diagnostic to Tailored Treatment provides, in a friendly way, both theoretical concepts and, especially, practical techniques of the exciting and vital field of AI applied in cancer management. Cancer is among the leading causes of death worldwide and the first step in lowering cancer death rates is establishing a fast-accurate diagnosis and a precise treatment plan, making use of all the biomedical data available currently to support appropriate decisions, and AI can help with such important task.

This book builds a roadmap of how to use AI in cancer at different stages of healthcare. It discusses topics such as the impactful role of AI during the diagnosis and how it can support clinicians on making better decisions; AI tools to help pathologists to identify the exact type of cancer to better target it with tailored treatment; how AI supports tumor profiling and can assist surgeons; and the gain on precision for oncologists by using AI tools. Additionally, it provides information on AI used for survival and remission/recurrence analysis, and a discussion on the future of AI in cancer.

The book is a valuable source for bioinformaticians, cancer researchers, oncologists, clinicians and several members of biomedical field who need to be up to speed on the promising field of AI applied in cancer management.