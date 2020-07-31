Artificial Intelligence in Cancer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128202012

Artificial Intelligence in Cancer

1st Edition

Diagnostic to Tailored Treatment

Authors: Smaranda Belciug
Paperback ISBN: 9780128202012
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st July 2020
Page Count: 250
Artificial Intelligence in Cancer: Diagnostic to Tailored Treatment provides, in a friendly way, both theoretical concepts and, especially, practical techniques of the exciting and vital field of AI applied in cancer management. Cancer is among the leading causes of death worldwide and the first step in lowering cancer death rates is establishing a fast-accurate diagnosis and a precise treatment plan, making use of all the biomedical data available currently to support appropriate decisions, and AI can help with such important task.

This book builds a roadmap of how to use AI in cancer at different stages of healthcare. It discusses topics such as the impactful role of AI during the diagnosis and how it can support clinicians on making better decisions; AI tools to help pathologists to identify the exact type of cancer to better target it with tailored treatment; how AI supports tumor profiling and can assist surgeons; and the gain on precision for oncologists by using AI tools. Additionally, it provides information on AI used for survival and remission/recurrence analysis, and a discussion on the future of AI in cancer.

The book is a valuable source for bioinformaticians, cancer researchers, oncologists, clinicians and several members of biomedical field who need to be up to speed on the promising field of AI applied in cancer management.

  • Discusses over 20 real cancer examples, bringing state-of-the-art cancer cases in which AI was used to help the medical personnel
  • Presents over 100 diagrams, making easier to comprehend AI’s results on a specific problem through visual resources
  • Explains AI algorithms in a friendly manner, to help the reader not familiarized with computer programming comprehend, implement or use them in a specific cancer case

Bioinformaticians, cancer researchers, oncologists, clinicians, pathologists

1. Life challenge. Cancer
1.1 Cancer throughout history
1.2 Where are we now?
1.3 Hope is around the corner

2. The beginnings
2.1 Doctor's suspicion. Doctor + artificial intelligence combo's diagnostic
2.2 World collapses. Making an informed decision

3. Pathologist at work
3.1 Building the tumour's pattern
3.2 AI and Immunohistochemistry
3.3 AI and Genetics

4. Surgeon at work
4.1 Tumour profiling
4.2 Making a clean cut with the help of Artificial Intelligence

5. Oncologist at work
5.1. Establishing treatment plan
5.2 Chemotherapy and artificial intelligence

6. Radiotherapist at work
6.1. Establishing treatment plan
6.2 Radiotherapy and artificial intelligence

7. Survival analysis

8. Remission and recurrence. What to do next?

9. Artificial intelligence in Oncology: dreams may come true someday

Smaranda Belciug

Smaranda Belciug, PhD received her B.S. and MSc degrees in Computer Science from the University of Craiova, Romania, in 2006, and 2008, respectively and MSc degree in Computer Science from the University of Paris 12, France in 2007. She received her Ph.D. degree in Computer Science from the University of Pitesti, Romania in 2010. She is now Associate Professor with the Department of Computer Science, Faculty of Sciences, University of Craiova, Romania. Her research includes Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Mining and Statistics focusing on cancer research. She authored 5 books, 3 book chapters and more than 25 scientific papers published in prestigious international journals. She won a special mention at the Young Researchers in Science and Technology contest, from Prof. Rada Mihalcea, University of Michigan.

Associate Professor, Department of Computer Science, Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences, University of Craiova, Romania

