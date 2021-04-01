Artificial Intelligence is used in several application domains to solve problems with improved accuracy and speed. This work reviews the main applications of Artificial Intelligence in Bioinformatics, from omics analysis, to deep learning and network mining.

A main need for a new resource in this area is related to the fact that Artificial Intelligence is mainly treated in computer science texts, where the main focus is on computational aspects. On the other hand, bioinformatics books focus mainly on bioinformatics key methods and only touch basic aspects of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and data mining. To face those issues, the book combines a rigorous introduction of Artificial Intelligence methods in the context of bioinformatics with a deep and systematic review of how those methods are incorporated in bioinformatics tasks and processes.