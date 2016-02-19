Artificial Intelligence in Basic - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408013734, 9781483141435

Artificial Intelligence in Basic

1st Edition

Authors: Mike James
eBook ISBN: 9781483141435
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 21st June 1984
Page Count: 128
Description

Artificial Intelligence in BASIC presents some of the central ideas and practical applications of artificial intelligence (AI) using the BASIC programs. This eight-chapter book aims to explain these ideas of AI that can be used to produce programs on microcomputers. After providing an overview of the concept of AI, this book goes on examining the features and difficulties of a heuristic solution in a wide range of human problems. The discussion then shifts to the application of a heuristic solution to a two-ply search program for a two-person game. The following chapters are devoted to the other components of AI, including the expert systems, memory structure, pattern recognition, and language. The concluding chapter deals with the alternative and auxiliary approaches to the study of AI and its practical applications. Computer scientists and programmers will find this work invaluable.

Table of Contents


1 Computer Intelligence: Fact, Fiction and Future

2 The Heuristic Approach

3 When Heuristics Meet: the Strategy of Competition

4 Thinking and Reasoning: Expert Systems

5 The Structure of Memory

6 Pattern Recognition

7 Language

8 Approaching Intelligence

Further Reading

Index

128
English
© Newnes 1984
Newnes
9781483141435

About the Author

Mike James

Mike James is an established author and experienced FE lecturer. He currently works for Westland. His latest Newnes titles are Microcontroller Cookbook and Higher Electronics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Westland Helicopters, UK

