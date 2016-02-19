Artificial Intelligence in BASIC presents some of the central ideas and practical applications of artificial intelligence (AI) using the BASIC programs. This eight-chapter book aims to explain these ideas of AI that can be used to produce programs on microcomputers. After providing an overview of the concept of AI, this book goes on examining the features and difficulties of a heuristic solution in a wide range of human problems. The discussion then shifts to the application of a heuristic solution to a two-ply search program for a two-person game. The following chapters are devoted to the other components of AI, including the expert systems, memory structure, pattern recognition, and language. The concluding chapter deals with the alternative and auxiliary approaches to the study of AI and its practical applications. Computer scientists and programmers will find this work invaluable.