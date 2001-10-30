Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture 2001

This Proceedings contains the papers presented at the AIA'2001 Workshop on "Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture", held at the Hotel Eben in Budapest and the Campus of the Szent István University Gödöllo, Hungary, on 6-8 June 2001.



The papers demonstrate the aim of the workshop, which was to bring together leading researchers and practitioners from academy and industry in order to favour the emergence or consolidation of bridges between AI and its applications in Agriculture and domains connected to it (in particular, environmental sciences).



This Proceedings concentrate on five main topic areas: Fundamentals, Decision tools; Neural networks; Quality and measurements; Fuzzy modelling and control and Modelling and control.