Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning , An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323712446

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning , An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 30-3

1st Edition

Editors: Reza Forghani
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323712446
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th August 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America focuses on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and is edited by Dr. Reza Forghani. Articles will include: A Brief History of Artificial Intelligence; Evolution of Approaches for Computerized Image Analysis; Overview of Machine Learning Part 1: Classic Approaches; Overview of Machine Learning Part 2: Artificial Neural Networks & Deep Learning; Overview of Natural Language Processing; Artificial Intelligence & Stroke Imaging: An East Coast Perspective; Artificial Intelligence & Stroke Imaging: A West Coast Perspective; Artificial Intelligence Applications for Brain Tumor Imaging; Diverse Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Neuroradiology; Artificial Intelligence Applications for Head and Neck Imaging; Artificial Intelligence Applications for Predictive Analytics and Workflow Optimization; Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Visualization, and 3D Printing; Ethical & Legal Considerations for Artificial Intelligence; Comprehensive (or 360) Artificial Intelligence: Beyond Image Interpretation Alone, and more!

Details

About the Editors

Reza Forghani

McGill University Department of Diagnostic Radiology Jewish General Hospital

Affiliations and Expertise

Cote-Saint-Luc, Quebec Canada

