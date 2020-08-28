Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning , An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 30-3

This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America focuses on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and is edited by Dr. Reza Forghani. Articles will include: A Brief History of Artificial Intelligence; Evolution of Approaches for Computerized Image Analysis; Overview of Machine Learning Part 1: Classic Approaches; Overview of Machine Learning Part 2: Artificial Neural Networks & Deep Learning; Overview of Natural Language Processing; Artificial Intelligence & Stroke Imaging: An East Coast Perspective; Artificial Intelligence & Stroke Imaging: A West Coast Perspective; Artificial Intelligence Applications for Brain Tumor Imaging; Diverse Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Neuroradiology; Artificial Intelligence Applications for Head and Neck Imaging; Artificial Intelligence Applications for Predictive Analytics and Workflow Optimization; Artificial Intelligence, Advanced Visualization, and 3D Printing; Ethical & Legal Considerations for Artificial Intelligence; Comprehensive (or 360) Artificial Intelligence: Beyond Image Interpretation Alone, and more!