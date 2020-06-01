Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning in Pathology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323675383

Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning in Pathology

1st Edition

Editors: Stanley Cohen
Paperback ISBN: 9780323675383
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2020
Page Count: 250
Description

Recent advances in computational algorithms, along with the advent of whole slide imaging as a platform for embedding artificial intelligence (AI), are transforming pattern recognition and image interpretation for diagnosis and prognosis. Yet most pathologists have just a passing knowledge of data mining, machine learning, and AI, and little exposure to the vast potential of these powerful new tools for medicine in general and pathology in particular. In Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning in Pathology, Dr. Stanley Cohen covers the nuts and bolts of all aspects of machine learning, up to and including AI, bringing familiarity and understanding to pathologists at all levels of experience.

About the Editor

Stanley Cohen

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Founding Director, Center for Biophysical Pathology, Rutgers-NJMS Adjunct Professor of Pathology Feinberg Med. Sch., Northwestern U. Perelman Med. Sch., U. Penn., & Kimmel Sch. of Medicine, Jefferson U.

