Recent advances in computational algorithms, along with the advent of whole slide imaging as a platform for embedding artificial intelligence (AI), are transforming pattern recognition and image interpretation for diagnosis and prognosis. Yet most pathologists have just a passing knowledge of data mining, machine learning, and AI, and little exposure to the vast potential of these powerful new tools for medicine in general and pathology in particular. In Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning in Pathology, Dr. Stanley Cohen covers the nuts and bolts of all aspects of machine learning, up to and including AI, bringing familiarity and understanding to pathologists at all levels of experience.