Arthropod Collection and Identification
1st Edition
Laboratory and Field Techniques
Description
Arthropods are the most numerous and diverse group of animals and studying them requires the use of specialized equipment and specific procedures. This text describes effective methods and equipment for collecting, identifying, rearing, examining, and preserving insects and mites, and explains how to store and care for specimens in collections. It also provides instructions for the construction of many kinds of collecting equipment, traps, rearing cages, and storage units, as well as updated and illustrated keys for identification of the classes of arthropods and the orders of insects. Such information not only aids hobbyists and professionals in preparing insect collections, but it has become essential in documenting and standardizing collections of entomological evidence in forensic as well as pest management sciences.
Key Features
- Over 400 professionally drawn illustrations
- Identification keys to find arthropod orders
- Comprehensive reading list
- Detailed glossary of terms
Readership
Professional and Amateur Entomologists as well as well as professionals, researchers, and students interested studying Entomology, Insect Physiology, Insect Taxonomy, Forensic Entomolgy, Medical Entomology, Insect Systematics, and other related areas.
Table of Contents
I. BASIC TOOLS AND GENERAL TECHNIQUES; 1. Equipment and Collecting Methods; 2. Agents for Killing and Preserving; 3. Storage of Specimens; II. CLASSIFICATION OF INSECTS AND MITES; 4. Classification of Insects and Mites; 5. Synopsis of Insect Orders; 6. Description of Hexapod Orders; Summary; Appendix I. Liquid Preservation Formulas; Appendix App II. Mounting Small and Soft Bodied Specimens; App III Directory - State Extension Service Directors and Administrators; App IV. Submitting Specimens for Identification; Glossary; References; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 9th November 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080919256
About the Author
Timothy Gibb
Dr Timothy Gibb is currently a Professor of Entomology at Purdue University. He received his Masters in Entomology at Brigham Young University and later his PhD in Entomology at Kansas State University. Since 2013, Dr Gibb has served as the Director of the Insect Diagnostic Lab at Purdue University. He is the author of five books on entomology, including the first edition of Arthropod Collection and Identification and Contemporary Insect Diagnostics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Clinical Engagement. Extension Entomology Specialist Department of Entomology, Purdue University
Christian Oseto
Dr Christian Osteo is currently a Professor of Entomology at Purdue University. He received his Masters in Entomology and later his PhD in Entomology and Invertebrate Zoology from the University of Nebraska. Since 2000, Dr Osteo has taught courses on introductory entomology, laboratory entomology, and insect identification. From 2004 to 2013, he was the Director of the Purdue University Honours Program. In addition to co-authoring the first edition of Arthropod Collection and Identification, Dr Osteo has written and contributed to numerous scientific publications on entomology and insect identification.
Affiliations and Expertise
Purdue University, Indiana, USA
Reviews
“This book, with complete coverage of collecting and preserving techniques, is long overdue.” - Dr. W. Wyatt Hoback, University of Nebraska at Kearney, U.S.A. "At last there is a book that adequately covers the essentials of Arthropod collecting techniques. I will most certainly make this a required textbook when it becomes available. This book will save instructors time and materials." - Paul Choate, University of Florida, Gainesville, U.S.A. "This text will become one of the standards found on every entomologist's bookshelf. I especially like the explanation of ordinal name derivatives that are given for each order and for many glossary terms." - Steve Mroczkiewicz, Syngenta Crop Protection, Attica, Indiana, U.S.A. “Arthropod Collection and Identification is an outstanding resource for serious collectors. Written by premier entomologists, this comprehensive collection and identification book has excellent drawings that clearly illustrate the steps involved in creating your own collection.” - Natalie Carroll, Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, U.S.A.