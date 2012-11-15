Arthroplasty in the Lower Extremity, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics - E-Book, Volume 43-5
1st Edition
Authors: Giles Scuderi
eBook ISBN: 9781455751051
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th November 2012
Description
A group of experts in lower extremity surgery provide an update on current techniques for total adult knee and hip arthroplasty. Online bonus issue for subscribers.
About the Authors
Giles Scuderi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Attending Surgeon, The Insall Scott Kelly Institute for Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, New York, New York
