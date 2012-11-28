Arthroplasty Around the Wrist: CME, RADIOCARPAL, DRUJ, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 29-1
1st Edition
Authors: Marwan Wehbe
eBook ISBN: 9781455771837
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770960
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th November 2012
Description
“Arthroplasty Around the Wrist,” by Marwan Wehbe, MD, will cover many of the procedures involved with wrist replacement and some techniques that don’t require implants. One article, “Thumb CMC Arthroplasty without Implants, from Anchovy to LRTI” reviews all methods to correct thumb arthritis, (anchovy is actually a rolled tendon that looks like an anchovy). Another article details a new way to fix thumb arthritis without any implants. I’ll encourage Dr. Wehbe and contributors to submit videos of procedures.
About the Authors
Marwan Wehbe Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Penn Hand Center
