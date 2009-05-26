Arthritis in Color - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416047223, 9781437719680

Arthritis in Color

1st Edition

Advanced Imaging of Arthritis

Authors: Michael Bruno Gary Gold Timothy Mosher
eBook ISBN: 9781437719680
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416047223
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th May 2009
Page Count: 236
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Arthritis in Color helps you understand the recent advances in the use of magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasound for the diagnosis and treatment of arthritis. Written by three authorities in the field—Michael A. Bruno, MD; Gary E. Gold, MD; and Timothy J. Mosher, MD—and including more than 600 images, 300 in full color, this book gives you access to the current understanding and future directions in this dynamic field. With coverage of everything from the basic to the advanced, you’ll have the guidance you need to make the most accurate diagnoses.

Key Features

  • Provides correlation images that depict the disease process on ultrasound, MRI, and plain radiographs to allow you to confirm a diagnosis quickly and easily.
  • Explores MRI and ultrasound as more effective approaches to diagnosing rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis due to their superior evaluation of soft tissues, marrow, and cartilage.
  • Features more than 600 digital quality images—300 in full color—that clearly illustrate the material being presented.
  • Includes examples of pathology with color illustrations to help you arrive at more accurate diagnoses.
  • Covers both basic and advanced concepts for a well-rounded, well-balanced approach suitable for the novice or the expert.
  • Presents the expert guidance of Michael A. Bruno, Gary E. Gold, and Timothy J. Mosher—instructors of the popular annual course at the American Roentgen Ray Society on Advanced Imaging in Arthritis—for a consistent, accessible style.

Table of Contents

PART I Advanced Arthritis Imaging in Clinical Practice

Chapter 1 TECHNICAL CONSIDERATIONS FOR CLINICAL MRI OF ARTHRITIS, Garry E. Gold

Chapter 2 FUNCTIONAL ANATOMY AND STRUCTURE OF THE “OSTEOCHONDRAL UNIT”, Timothy J. Mosher

Chapter 3 CLINICAL MRI OF OSTEOARTHRITIS AND OSTEOCHONDRAL INJURY, Timothy J. Mosher

Chapter 4 SURGICAL APPROACHES FOR OSTEOCHONDRAL REPAIR AND POSTOPERATIVE IMAGING CONSIDERATIONS, Lawrence M. White and Michael P. Recht

Chapter 5 ULTRASOUND EVALUATION OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, Michael A. Bruno and Richard J. Wakefield

Chapter 6 MRI IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, Michael A. Bruno

Chapter 7 NUCLEAR (SCINTIGRAPHIC) METHODS AND FDG PET IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS AND OSTEOARTHRITIS, Clio Ribbens and Roland Hustinx

PART II The Future of Advanced Imaging in Arthritis

Chapter 8 NEW MRI TECHNIQUES FOR OSTEOARTHRITIS

Part 1. Cartilage Morphometry and Spoiled Gradient-Recalled-Echo, Driven Equilibrium Fourier Transform, Steady-State, High-Field, Phase-Sensitive, and Forward-Looking/Experimental MRI Methods, Garry E. Gold

Part 2. Biochemical and Functional Techniques for Cartilage Imaging, Timothy J. Mosher

Chapter 9 MOLECULAR IMAGING OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS AND OSTEOARTHRITIS, Sandip Biswal

INDEX

Details

No. of pages:
236
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437719680
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416047223

About the Author

Michael Bruno

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology and Medicine, Vice Chair for Quality and Safety; Chief, Division of Emergency Radiology, Penn State Milton S Hershey Medical Center and Penn State College of Medicine, Hershey, Pennsylvania

Gary Gold

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Radiology, Orthopedics, and Bioengineering Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA

Timothy Mosher

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology and Orthopedics, Chief, Musculoskeletal Imaging, MRI, and Radiology Research, Department of Radiology, Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, Hershey, PA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.