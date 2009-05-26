Arthritis in Color
1st Edition
Advanced Imaging of Arthritis
Description
Arthritis in Color helps you understand the recent advances in the use of magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasound for the diagnosis and treatment of arthritis. Written by three authorities in the field—Michael A. Bruno, MD; Gary E. Gold, MD; and Timothy J. Mosher, MD—and including more than 600 images, 300 in full color, this book gives you access to the current understanding and future directions in this dynamic field. With coverage of everything from the basic to the advanced, you’ll have the guidance you need to make the most accurate diagnoses.
Key Features
- Provides correlation images that depict the disease process on ultrasound, MRI, and plain radiographs to allow you to confirm a diagnosis quickly and easily.
- Explores MRI and ultrasound as more effective approaches to diagnosing rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis due to their superior evaluation of soft tissues, marrow, and cartilage.
- Features more than 600 digital quality images—300 in full color—that clearly illustrate the material being presented.
- Includes examples of pathology with color illustrations to help you arrive at more accurate diagnoses.
- Covers both basic and advanced concepts for a well-rounded, well-balanced approach suitable for the novice or the expert.
- Presents the expert guidance of Michael A. Bruno, Gary E. Gold, and Timothy J. Mosher—instructors of the popular annual course at the American Roentgen Ray Society on Advanced Imaging in Arthritis—for a consistent, accessible style.
Table of Contents
PART I Advanced Arthritis Imaging in Clinical Practice
Chapter 1 TECHNICAL CONSIDERATIONS FOR CLINICAL MRI OF ARTHRITIS, Garry E. Gold
Chapter 2 FUNCTIONAL ANATOMY AND STRUCTURE OF THE “OSTEOCHONDRAL UNIT”, Timothy J. Mosher
Chapter 3 CLINICAL MRI OF OSTEOARTHRITIS AND OSTEOCHONDRAL INJURY, Timothy J. Mosher
Chapter 4 SURGICAL APPROACHES FOR OSTEOCHONDRAL REPAIR AND POSTOPERATIVE IMAGING CONSIDERATIONS, Lawrence M. White and Michael P. Recht
Chapter 5 ULTRASOUND EVALUATION OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, Michael A. Bruno and Richard J. Wakefield
Chapter 6 MRI IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, Michael A. Bruno
Chapter 7 NUCLEAR (SCINTIGRAPHIC) METHODS AND FDG PET IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS AND OSTEOARTHRITIS, Clio Ribbens and Roland Hustinx
PART II The Future of Advanced Imaging in Arthritis
Chapter 8 NEW MRI TECHNIQUES FOR OSTEOARTHRITIS
Part 1. Cartilage Morphometry and Spoiled Gradient-Recalled-Echo, Driven Equilibrium Fourier Transform, Steady-State, High-Field, Phase-Sensitive, and Forward-Looking/Experimental MRI Methods, Garry E. Gold
Part 2. Biochemical and Functional Techniques for Cartilage Imaging, Timothy J. Mosher
Chapter 9 MOLECULAR IMAGING OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS AND OSTEOARTHRITIS, Sandip Biswal
INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 26th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437719680
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416047223
About the Author
Michael Bruno
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology and Medicine, Vice Chair for Quality and Safety; Chief, Division of Emergency Radiology, Penn State Milton S Hershey Medical Center and Penn State College of Medicine, Hershey, Pennsylvania
Gary Gold
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Radiology, Orthopedics, and Bioengineering Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA
Timothy Mosher
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology and Orthopedics, Chief, Musculoskeletal Imaging, MRI, and Radiology Research, Department of Radiology, Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine, Hershey, PA