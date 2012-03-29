Arthritis in Black and White
3rd Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Arthritis in Black and White, by Anne C. Brower, MD and Donald J. Flemming, MD, provides you with a concise, practical introduction to the radiographic diagnosis of arthritic disorders. Completely revised, this popular, easy-to-read resource contains high-quality digital radiographs with correlating MRIs throughout and a practical organization that aids in your recognition, diagnosis, and treatment of common arthritides. In print and online at www.expertconsult.com, it is perfect for residents in training and experienced radiologists wishing to refresh their knowledge.
Key Features
- Easily reference diagnostic guidance by presenting symptom, see what to look for, and understand how to effectively diagnose the patient.
Reference key information quickly and easily thanks to a consistent, user-friendly format and a unique two-part organization (radiologic approaches to specific joints and full description of the individual common arthritides) that facilitates finding the exact information you need for any joint in the body.
Table of Contents
1. Imaging Techniques and Modalities
Part I: Approach to Radiographic Changes Observed in a Specific Joint.
2. Evaluation of the Hand Film.
3. Approach to the Foot
4. Approach to the Hip.
5. Approach to the Knee.
6. Approach to the Shoulder.
7. The Sacroiliac Joint.
8. The "Phytes" of the Spine.
Part II: Radiographic Changes Observed in a Specific Articular Disease.
9. Rheumatoid Arthritis.
10. Psoriatic Arthritis.
11. Reactive Arthritis.
12. Ankylosing Spondylitis.
13. Osteoarthritis
14. Neuropathic Osteoarthropaty.
15. Diffuse Isiopathic Skeletal Hyperostosis.
16. Gout.
17. Calcium Pyrophospate Dihydrate Crystal Deposition Disease.
18. Hydroxyapatite Deposition Disease.
19. Miscellaneous Deposition Diseases.
20. Collagen Vascular Diseases (Connective Tissue Diseases).
21. Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis.
22. Hemophilia.
23. Mass-like Arthropathies.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 29th March 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416055952
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245555
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455738205
About the Author
Anne Brower
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair of Radiology, Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk, Virginia
Donald Flemming
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice Chair for Education and Residency Director, Associate Professor of Radiology, G. Victor Rohrer Professor of Radiology Education, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania