Arthritis in Black and White - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416055952, 9780323245555

Arthritis in Black and White

3rd Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Anne Brower Donald Flemming
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416055952
eBook ISBN: 9780323245555
eBook ISBN: 9781455738205
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th March 2012
Page Count: 416
Description

Arthritis in Black and White, by Anne C. Brower, MD and Donald J. Flemming, MD, provides you with a concise, practical introduction to the radiographic diagnosis of arthritic disorders. Completely revised, this popular, easy-to-read resource contains high-quality digital radiographs with correlating MRIs throughout and a practical organization that aids in your recognition, diagnosis, and treatment of common arthritides. In print and online at www.expertconsult.com, it is perfect for residents in training and experienced radiologists wishing to refresh their knowledge.

Key Features

  • Easily reference diagnostic guidance by presenting symptom, see what to look for, and understand how to effectively diagnose the patient.

Reference key information quickly and easily thanks to a consistent, user-friendly format and a unique two-part organization (radiologic approaches to specific joints and full description of the individual common arthritides) that facilitates finding the exact information you need for any joint in the body.

Table of Contents

1. Imaging Techniques and Modalities

Part I: Approach to Radiographic Changes Observed in a Specific Joint.

2. Evaluation of the Hand Film.

3. Approach to the Foot

4. Approach to the Hip.

5. Approach to the Knee.

6. Approach to the Shoulder.

7. The Sacroiliac Joint.

8. The "Phytes" of the Spine.

Part II: Radiographic Changes Observed in a Specific Articular Disease.

9. Rheumatoid Arthritis.

10. Psoriatic Arthritis.

11. Reactive Arthritis.

12. Ankylosing Spondylitis.

13. Osteoarthritis

14. Neuropathic Osteoarthropaty.

15. Diffuse Isiopathic Skeletal Hyperostosis.

16. Gout.

17. Calcium Pyrophospate Dihydrate Crystal Deposition Disease.

18. Hydroxyapatite Deposition Disease.

19. Miscellaneous Deposition Diseases.

20. Collagen Vascular Diseases (Connective Tissue Diseases).

21. Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis.

22. Hemophilia.

23. Mass-like Arthropathies.

416
English
© Saunders 2012
Saunders
About the Author

Anne Brower

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair of Radiology, Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk, Virginia

Donald Flemming

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice Chair for Education and Residency Director, Associate Professor of Radiology, G. Victor Rohrer Professor of Radiology Education, Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Pennsylvania

