Arthritis and Arthroplasty: The Hip
1st Edition
Expert Consult - Online, Print and DVD
Table of Contents
Part 1: Preoperative Considerations
Chapter 1. Etiology of Hip Arthritis, Mark McCarthy, Thomas E. Brown, and Khaled Saleh
Chapter 2. Clinical Evaluation of the Failed / Painful THA, Samar Attar and Mark Spangehl
Chapter 3. Preoperative Planning For Hip Surgery, Chealon D. Miller, Angela R. Stiltner, Qanjun Cui, snd Khaled Saleh
Part 2: The "Young" Arthritic Hip: Treatment Options
Chapter 4. Hip Arthroscopy, William A. Jiranek and Barton Harris
Chapter 5. Surgical dislocation of the adult hip for treatment of femoroacetabular impingement, Quanjun Cui, Martin Beck, and Klaus A. Siebenrock
Chapter 6. Periacetabular Osteotomy, Perry L. Schoenecker and John C. Clohisy
Chapter 7. Proximal Femoral Osteotomy, Jason Hull
Chapter 8. Salvage Osteotomy, James P. Waddell
Chapter 9. Hip Arthrodesis, Melissa Willenborg, Joseph T. Moskal, and Thomas E. Brown
Part 3: Primary Hip Replacement: The Basics
Chapter 10. The primary cemented femoral stem, Alejandro González Della Valle and Eduardo A. Salvati
Chapter 11. Current Designs of Uncemented Total Hip Arthroplasty, Javad Parvizi, Elie Ghanem, and Richard H Rothman
Chapter 12. Acetabular Component Options, William Griffin and Thomas L. Bradbury
Chapter 13. Bearing Options in Total Hip Arthroplasty, Steven J. MacDonald and Richard A. Hocking
Chapter 14. Hip Resurfacing Arthroplasty, Sarah Muirhead-Allwood, Chindu Kabir, and Nemandra Sandiford
Part 4: The Challenging Primary THA
Chapter 15. Hip Dysplasia (DDH), Matt Barrett, Kevin Fricka, and William Hamilton
Chapter 16. Total Hip Arthroplasty: Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis, Rajiv Gandhi and Michael W. Laker, Nizar Mahomed, Thomas S. Thornhill
Chapter 17. Proximal Femoral Deformity, Michael H Huo and Megan Swanson
Chapter 18. Total Hip Arthroplasty after an Acetabular Fracture, Dana C Mears
Chapter 19. Post Proximal Femur Fracture: The Challenging Primary THA, Kevin J. Mulhall and Paul Curtin
Part 5: Minimally Invasive THA: The Smaller the Better?
Chapter 20. Rationale and Expectations, Lawrence D. Dorr
Chapter 21. Mini-posterior THA, Friedrich Boettner, Eric Altneu, and Thomas P. Sculco
Chapter 22. Mini Lateral Approach THA – the Anterolateral Approach – (modified Hardinge), Brian A. Klatt and Peter F. Sharkey
Chapter 23. Single Incision Direct Anterior Approach for THA, Benjamin Bender, Michael Nogler, and William J. Hozack
Chapter 24. The Minimally-Invasive Total Hip Arthroplasty with Two-Incisions, Richard A. Berger
Chapter 25. Treatment Options For Osteonecrosis Of The Hip, Paul Shim and Paul E. Beaulé
Part 6: Complications of THA: Avoidance and Treatment
Chapter 26. Limb Length Discrepancy after THA: Avoidance and Treatment, Amar S. Ranawat, Parag K.Sancheti, and Aditya V Maheshwari
Chapter 27. Complications of THA: Neurovascular Injury: Avoidance and Treatment, Michael S. Laidlaw, Michael D. Ries, and Kevin J. Bozic
Chapter 28. Instability Following Total Hip Arthroplasty: Issues, Avoidance, and Treatment, Craig G. Smucker, Jeffrey Geller, and William Macaulay
Chapter 29. Periprosthetic Fractures around Total Hip Arthroplasty: Evaluation and Management, Jeffrey Pike, Darin Davidson, Donald Garbuz, and Bassam A. Masri
Chapter 30. Evaluation and Treatment of Infected THA, Michael D. Ries
Chapter 31. The Infected THA: Future Problems and Potential Solutions, Feridoon Jaberi, Khalid Azzam, and Javad Parvizi
Part 7: Revision THA: The Femur
Chapter 32. Component Removal: Tricks of the Trade, Steven B. Ogden, Steven H.Weeden, and Wayne G. Paprosky
Chapter 33. Diaphyseal Fixation: Providing Durable Femoral Revisions with Extensively Porous-Coated Stems, Steven H. Weeden and Wayne G. Paprosky
Chapter 34. Cemented Long Stems for Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty – Do’s and Don’ts, Neil P. Sheth and Charles L. Nelson
Chapter 35. Impaction Grafting of the Femur: Rebuilding for the future, Stephen M. Blake, Graham A. Gie, and Jonathan R. Howell
Chapter 36. Tapered-fluted Femoral Fixation, Todd Swanson
Chapter 37. Allograft-Prosthesis Composites, Hari Parvataneni, Sandro Sloboda, and Sean Scully
Chapter 38. Mega-Prosthesis for Severe Femoral Bone Loss: Heavy Metal, Adolph V. Lombardi, Jr., Keith R. Berend, Jaime A. Carvajal, Hari K. Parvateneni, and Sean P. Scully
Part 8: Revision THA: The Acetabulum
Chapter 39. Liner Exchange and Surgical Treatment of Osteolysis, NK Sablan and JL Lieberman
Chapter 40. Hemispheric Press-fit Components: The Workhorse, Thomas Bernasek
Chapter 41. Tri-flange Acetabular Components: Last Hurrah, Michael J. Christie
Description
The Hip—a volume in the new Arthritis and Arthroplasty series—offers expert guidance on everything from patient selection and pre-operative planning to surgical approaches and techniques. Clear, evidence-based coverage details which technology and methodology used for total Hip arthroplasty (THA), reconstruction or revision is best for each patient. Access discussions of debates on minimally invasive surgery; component material and bearing options; cemented vs. uncemented fixation of the components; and more. Explore alternatives to THA in younger arthritic patients and view expertly narrated video demonstrations of surgical techniques. In addition to providing practical, pragmatic advice in a concise, readable format, this Expert Consult title offers the full text of the book, as well as links to PubMed and periodic content updates, online at expertconsult.com.
Key Features
- Access the full text of the book—as well as links to PubMed and periodic content updates on outcome data, component materials, and surgical techniques—online at expertconsult.com.
- Features procedural videos—narrated by experts—on the included DVD so you can see how to perform particular techniques.
- Covers periacetabluar osteotomy, neurovascular injury, and other hot topics to keep you abreast of the latest developments in the specialty.
- Provides evidence-based, clinically focused guidance on patient selection, pre-operative planning, surgical approach and techniques, bearing surfaces and component materials, disease specific options, the management and avoidance of complications, salvage and revision THA strategies, and more.
- Discusses variations in technique, including cemented vs. cementless fixation, resurfacing or more radical removal of bone, and minimally invasive technique where the exposure is more limited so you can choose which is most effective for each patient.
- Explores alternatives to THA in younger arthritic patients such as arthroscopy, arthrodesis, osteotomy, and resurfacing.
- Includes a review page in every chapter for quick reference to pearls and pitfalls for each topic.
- Presents photographs and interpretive drawings of surgical techniques in full color to bring out intraoperative details as they appear in the operating room.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 18th June 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313780
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416049739
About the Authors
Thomas Brown Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Division of Adult Reconstruction, Resident Program Co-Director, University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville, VA
Quanjun Cui Author
William Mihalko Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics; Associate Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Tennessee; Director, Adult Reconstructive Research, InMotion Musculoskeletal Institute, Memphis, TN