Arthritis and Arthroplasty: The Hip

Part 1: Preoperative Considerations



Chapter 1. Etiology of Hip Arthritis, Mark McCarthy, Thomas E. Brown, and Khaled Saleh



Chapter 2. Clinical Evaluation of the Failed / Painful THA, Samar Attar and Mark Spangehl



Chapter 3. Preoperative Planning For Hip Surgery, Chealon D. Miller, Angela R. Stiltner, Qanjun Cui, snd Khaled Saleh



Part 2: The "Young" Arthritic Hip: Treatment Options



Chapter 4. Hip Arthroscopy, William A. Jiranek and Barton Harris



Chapter 5. Surgical dislocation of the adult hip for treatment of femoroacetabular impingement, Quanjun Cui, Martin Beck, and Klaus A. Siebenrock



Chapter 6. Periacetabular Osteotomy, Perry L. Schoenecker and John C. Clohisy



Chapter 7. Proximal Femoral Osteotomy, Jason Hull



Chapter 8. Salvage Osteotomy, James P. Waddell



Chapter 9. Hip Arthrodesis, Melissa Willenborg, Joseph T. Moskal, and Thomas E. Brown



Part 3: Primary Hip Replacement: The Basics



Chapter 10. The primary cemented femoral stem, Alejandro González Della Valle and Eduardo A. Salvati



Chapter 11. Current Designs of Uncemented Total Hip Arthroplasty, Javad Parvizi, Elie Ghanem, and Richard H Rothman



Chapter 12. Acetabular Component Options, William Griffin and Thomas L. Bradbury



Chapter 13. Bearing Options in Total Hip Arthroplasty, Steven J. MacDonald and Richard A. Hocking



Chapter 14. Hip Resurfacing Arthroplasty, Sarah Muirhead-Allwood, Chindu Kabir, and Nemandra Sandiford



Part 4: The Challenging Primary THA



Chapter 15. Hip Dysplasia (DDH), Matt Barrett, Kevin Fricka, and William Hamilton



Chapter 16. Total Hip Arthroplasty: Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis, Rajiv Gandhi and Michael W. Laker, Nizar Mahomed, Thomas S. Thornhill



Chapter 17. Proximal Femoral Deformity, Michael H Huo and Megan Swanson



Chapter 18. Total Hip Arthroplasty after an Acetabular Fracture, Dana C Mears



Chapter 19. Post Proximal Femur Fracture: The Challenging Primary THA, Kevin J. Mulhall and Paul Curtin



Part 5: Minimally Invasive THA: The Smaller the Better?



Chapter 20. Rationale and Expectations, Lawrence D. Dorr



Chapter 21. Mini-posterior THA, Friedrich Boettner, Eric Altneu, and Thomas P. Sculco



Chapter 22. Mini Lateral Approach THA – the Anterolateral Approach – (modified Hardinge), Brian A. Klatt and Peter F. Sharkey



Chapter 23. Single Incision Direct Anterior Approach for THA, Benjamin Bender, Michael Nogler, and William J. Hozack



Chapter 24. The Minimally-Invasive Total Hip Arthroplasty with Two-Incisions, Richard A. Berger



Chapter 25. Treatment Options For Osteonecrosis Of The Hip, Paul Shim and Paul E. Beaulé



Part 6: Complications of THA: Avoidance and Treatment



Chapter 26. Limb Length Discrepancy after THA: Avoidance and Treatment, Amar S. Ranawat, Parag K.Sancheti, and Aditya V Maheshwari



Chapter 27. Complications of THA: Neurovascular Injury: Avoidance and Treatment, Michael S. Laidlaw, Michael D. Ries, and Kevin J. Bozic



Chapter 28. Instability Following Total Hip Arthroplasty: Issues, Avoidance, and Treatment, Craig G. Smucker, Jeffrey Geller, and William Macaulay



Chapter 29. Periprosthetic Fractures around Total Hip Arthroplasty: Evaluation and Management, Jeffrey Pike, Darin Davidson, Donald Garbuz, and Bassam A. Masri



Chapter 30. Evaluation and Treatment of Infected THA, Michael D. Ries



Chapter 31. The Infected THA: Future Problems and Potential Solutions, Feridoon Jaberi, Khalid Azzam, and Javad Parvizi



Part 7: Revision THA: The Femur



Chapter 32. Component Removal: Tricks of the Trade, Steven B. Ogden, Steven H.Weeden, and Wayne G. Paprosky



Chapter 33. Diaphyseal Fixation: Providing Durable Femoral Revisions with Extensively Porous-Coated Stems, Steven H. Weeden and Wayne G. Paprosky



Chapter 34. Cemented Long Stems for Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty – Do’s and Don’ts, Neil P. Sheth and Charles L. Nelson



Chapter 35. Impaction Grafting of the Femur: Rebuilding for the future, Stephen M. Blake, Graham A. Gie, and Jonathan R. Howell



Chapter 36. Tapered-fluted Femoral Fixation, Todd Swanson



Chapter 37. Allograft-Prosthesis Composites, Hari Parvataneni, Sandro Sloboda, and Sean Scully



Chapter 38. Mega-Prosthesis for Severe Femoral Bone Loss: Heavy Metal, Adolph V. Lombardi, Jr., Keith R. Berend, Jaime A. Carvajal, Hari K. Parvateneni, and Sean P. Scully



Part 8: Revision THA: The Acetabulum



Chapter 39. Liner Exchange and Surgical Treatment of Osteolysis, NK Sablan and JL Lieberman



Chapter 40. Hemispheric Press-fit Components: The Workhorse, Thomas Bernasek



Chapter 41. Tri-flange Acetabular Components: Last Hurrah, Michael J. Christie