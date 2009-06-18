Arthritis and Arthroplasty: The Hip - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416049739, 9780323313780

Arthritis and Arthroplasty: The Hip

1st Edition

Expert Consult - Online, Print and DVD

Authors: Thomas Brown Quanjun Cui William Mihalko Khaled Saleh
eBook ISBN: 9780323313780
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416049739
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th June 2009
Page Count: 448
Table of Contents

Part 1: Preoperative Considerations

Chapter 1. Etiology of Hip Arthritis, Mark McCarthy, Thomas E. Brown, and Khaled Saleh

Chapter 2. Clinical Evaluation of the Failed / Painful THA, Samar Attar and Mark Spangehl

Chapter 3. Preoperative Planning For Hip Surgery, Chealon D. Miller, Angela R. Stiltner, Qanjun Cui, snd Khaled Saleh

Part 2: The "Young" Arthritic Hip: Treatment Options

Chapter 4. Hip Arthroscopy, William A. Jiranek and Barton Harris

Chapter 5. Surgical dislocation of the adult hip for treatment of femoroacetabular impingement, Quanjun Cui, Martin Beck, and Klaus A. Siebenrock

Chapter 6. Periacetabular Osteotomy, Perry L. Schoenecker and John C. Clohisy

Chapter 7. Proximal Femoral Osteotomy, Jason Hull

Chapter 8. Salvage Osteotomy, James P. Waddell

Chapter 9. Hip Arthrodesis, Melissa Willenborg, Joseph T. Moskal, and Thomas E. Brown

Part 3: Primary Hip Replacement: The Basics

Chapter 10. The primary cemented femoral stem, Alejandro González Della Valle and Eduardo A. Salvati

Chapter 11. Current Designs of Uncemented Total Hip Arthroplasty, Javad Parvizi, Elie Ghanem, and Richard H Rothman

Chapter 12. Acetabular Component Options, William Griffin and Thomas L. Bradbury

Chapter 13. Bearing Options in Total Hip Arthroplasty, Steven J. MacDonald and Richard A. Hocking

Chapter 14. Hip Resurfacing Arthroplasty, Sarah Muirhead-Allwood, Chindu Kabir, and Nemandra Sandiford

Part 4: The Challenging Primary THA

Chapter 15. Hip Dysplasia (DDH), Matt Barrett, Kevin Fricka, and William Hamilton

Chapter 16. Total Hip Arthroplasty: Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis, Rajiv Gandhi and Michael W. Laker, Nizar Mahomed, Thomas S. Thornhill

Chapter 17. Proximal Femoral Deformity, Michael H Huo and Megan Swanson

Chapter 18. Total Hip Arthroplasty after an Acetabular Fracture, Dana C Mears

Chapter 19. Post Proximal Femur Fracture: The Challenging Primary THA, Kevin J. Mulhall and Paul Curtin

Part 5: Minimally Invasive THA: The Smaller the Better?

Chapter 20. Rationale and Expectations, Lawrence D. Dorr

Chapter 21. Mini-posterior THA, Friedrich Boettner, Eric Altneu, and Thomas P. Sculco

Chapter 22. Mini Lateral Approach THA – the Anterolateral Approach – (modified Hardinge), Brian A. Klatt and Peter F. Sharkey

Chapter 23. Single Incision Direct Anterior Approach for THA, Benjamin Bender, Michael Nogler, and William J. Hozack

Chapter 24. The Minimally-Invasive Total Hip Arthroplasty with Two-Incisions, Richard A. Berger

Chapter 25. Treatment Options For Osteonecrosis Of The Hip, Paul Shim and Paul E. Beaulé

Part 6: Complications of THA: Avoidance and Treatment

Chapter 26. Limb Length Discrepancy after THA: Avoidance and Treatment, Amar S. Ranawat, Parag K.Sancheti, and Aditya V Maheshwari

Chapter 27. Complications of THA: Neurovascular Injury: Avoidance and Treatment, Michael S. Laidlaw, Michael D. Ries, and Kevin J. Bozic

Chapter 28. Instability Following Total Hip Arthroplasty: Issues, Avoidance, and Treatment, Craig G. Smucker, Jeffrey Geller, and William Macaulay

Chapter 29. Periprosthetic Fractures around Total Hip Arthroplasty: Evaluation and Management, Jeffrey Pike, Darin Davidson, Donald Garbuz, and Bassam A. Masri

Chapter 30. Evaluation and Treatment of Infected THA, Michael D. Ries

Chapter 31. The Infected THA: Future Problems and Potential Solutions, Feridoon Jaberi, Khalid Azzam, and Javad Parvizi

Part 7: Revision THA: The Femur

Chapter 32. Component Removal: Tricks of the Trade, Steven B. Ogden, Steven H.Weeden, and Wayne G. Paprosky

Chapter 33. Diaphyseal Fixation: Providing Durable Femoral Revisions with Extensively Porous-Coated Stems, Steven H. Weeden and Wayne G. Paprosky

Chapter 34. Cemented Long Stems for Revision Total Hip Arthroplasty – Do’s and Don’ts, Neil P. Sheth and Charles L. Nelson

Chapter 35. Impaction Grafting of the Femur: Rebuilding for the future, Stephen M. Blake, Graham A. Gie, and Jonathan R. Howell

Chapter 36. Tapered-fluted Femoral Fixation, Todd Swanson

Chapter 37. Allograft-Prosthesis Composites, Hari Parvataneni, Sandro Sloboda, and Sean Scully

Chapter 38. Mega-Prosthesis for Severe Femoral Bone Loss: Heavy Metal, Adolph V. Lombardi, Jr., Keith R. Berend, Jaime A. Carvajal, Hari K. Parvateneni, and Sean P. Scully

Part 8: Revision THA: The Acetabulum

Chapter 39. Liner Exchange and Surgical Treatment of Osteolysis, NK Sablan and JL Lieberman

Chapter 40. Hemispheric Press-fit Components: The Workhorse, Thomas Bernasek

Chapter 41. Tri-flange Acetabular Components: Last Hurrah, Michael J. Christie

Description

The Hip—a volume in the new Arthritis and Arthroplasty series—offers expert guidance on everything from patient selection and pre-operative planning to surgical approaches and techniques. Clear, evidence-based coverage details which technology and methodology used for total Hip arthroplasty (THA), reconstruction or revision is best for each patient. Access discussions of debates on minimally invasive surgery; component material and bearing options; cemented vs. uncemented fixation of the components; and more. Explore alternatives to THA in younger arthritic patients and view expertly narrated video demonstrations of surgical techniques. In addition to providing practical, pragmatic advice in a concise, readable format, this Expert Consult title offers the full text of the book, as well as links to PubMed and periodic content updates, online at expertconsult.com.

Key Features

  • Access the full text of the book—as well as links to PubMed and periodic content updates on outcome data, component materials, and surgical techniques—online at expertconsult.com.
  • Features procedural videos—narrated by experts—on the included DVD so you can see how to perform particular techniques.
  • Covers periacetabluar osteotomy, neurovascular injury, and other hot topics to keep you abreast of the latest developments in the specialty.
  • Provides evidence-based, clinically focused guidance on patient selection, pre-operative planning, surgical approach and techniques, bearing surfaces and component materials, disease specific options, the management and avoidance of complications, salvage and revision THA strategies, and more.
  • Discusses variations in technique, including cemented vs. cementless fixation, resurfacing or more radical removal of bone, and minimally invasive technique where the exposure is more limited so you can choose which is most effective for each patient.
  • Explores alternatives to THA in younger arthritic patients such as arthroscopy, arthrodesis, osteotomy, and resurfacing.
  • Includes a review page in every chapter for quick reference to pearls and pitfalls for each topic.
  • Presents photographs and interpretive drawings of surgical techniques in full color to bring out intraoperative details as they appear in the operating room.

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323313780
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416049739

About the Authors

Thomas Brown Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Division of Adult Reconstruction, Resident Program Co-Director, University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville, VA

Quanjun Cui Author

William Mihalko Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics; Associate Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Tennessee; Director, Adult Reconstructive Research, InMotion Musculoskeletal Institute, Memphis, TN

Khaled Saleh Author

