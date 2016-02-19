Art in Biosynthesis: The Synthetic Chemists Challenge, Volume 1 presents representative examples whose biosynthetic pathways are known on the basis of experimentation. This book is divided into 44 chapters that demonstrate the creativity associated with the construction of molecular frameworks. It is a work of appreciation and criticism of the complexity of biosynthetic processes and of the interaction between man, the organic chemist, and Nature.

This text describes an established biosynthetic sequence which is a challenge to the synthetic organic chemist to imitate and to equal Nature. The aim of each chapter is to enable a quick comparison of the specific synthetic strategies. This work covers the biosynthesis of natural antibiotics, amino acids, enzymes, fatty acids, and vitamins.

This book will prove useful to organic chemists and researchers.