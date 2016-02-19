Art in Biosynthesis
1st Edition
The Synthetic Chemist's Challenge
Art in Biosynthesis: The Synthetic Chemists Challenge, Volume 1 presents representative examples whose biosynthetic pathways are known on the basis of experimentation. This book is divided into 44 chapters that demonstrate the creativity associated with the construction of molecular frameworks. It is a work of appreciation and criticism of the complexity of biosynthetic processes and of the interaction between man, the organic chemist, and Nature.
This text describes an established biosynthetic sequence which is a challenge to the synthetic organic chemist to imitate and to equal Nature. The aim of each chapter is to enable a quick comparison of the specific synthetic strategies. This work covers the biosynthesis of natural antibiotics, amino acids, enzymes, fatty acids, and vitamins.
This book will prove useful to organic chemists and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword
Ajmalicine
Ammonia
β-Amyrin
Anthramycin
Berberine
Camptothecin
Catharanthine
Cecropia Juvenile Hormone
Cephalosporin C - Penicillin-N
Cephalotaxine
Chlorophyll
Cholesterol
Colchicine
Erythraline
Galanthamine
Gibberellic Acid
Griseofulvin
Haemanthamine
Histidine
Illudin M
Insulin
Loganin, Secologanin
Longifolene
Lycopodine
Lysergic Acid
Methionine, S-Adenosyl
Mevalonic Acid ⇄ Mevalonic Lactone
Morphine
Patulin
Phenyl Alanine, Tyrosine
Prostaglandins
Pyruvic Acid → Acetyl CoA
Quinine
Rotenone
Sparteine
Squalene
Sterigmatocystin, Aflatoxin-B1
Stipitatic Acid
Strychnine
Tetracycline
Tryptophan
Usnic Acid
Vincoside
Vindoline
Vitamin B12
Glossary
Author Index
Subject Index
α-Amino Acid Index
Reagent Index
Reaction-Type Index
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1976
- Published:
- 28th January 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272634