Art in Biosynthesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125800013, 9781483272634

Art in Biosynthesis

1st Edition

The Synthetic Chemist's Challenge

Authors: Darshan Ranganathan Subramania Ranganathan
eBook ISBN: 9781483272634
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1976
Page Count: 262
Description

Art in Biosynthesis: The Synthetic Chemists Challenge, Volume 1 presents representative examples whose biosynthetic pathways are known on the basis of experimentation. This book is divided into 44 chapters that demonstrate the creativity associated with the construction of molecular frameworks. It is a work of appreciation and criticism of the complexity of biosynthetic processes and of the interaction between man, the organic chemist, and Nature.

This text describes an established biosynthetic sequence which is a challenge to the synthetic organic chemist to imitate and to equal Nature. The aim of each chapter is to enable a quick comparison of the specific synthetic strategies. This work covers the biosynthesis of natural antibiotics, amino acids, enzymes, fatty acids, and vitamins.

This book will prove useful to organic chemists and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Foreword

Ajmalicine

Ammonia

β-Amyrin

Anthramycin

Berberine

Camptothecin

Catharanthine

Cecropia Juvenile Hormone

Cephalosporin C - Penicillin-N

Cephalotaxine

Chlorophyll

Cholesterol

Colchicine

Erythraline

Galanthamine

Gibberellic Acid

Griseofulvin

Haemanthamine

Histidine

Illudin M

Insulin

Loganin, Secologanin

Longifolene

Lycopodine

Lysergic Acid

Methionine, S-Adenosyl

Mevalonic Acid ⇄ Mevalonic Lactone

Morphine

Patulin

Phenyl Alanine, Tyrosine

Prostaglandins

Pyruvic Acid → Acetyl CoA

Quinine

Rotenone

Sparteine

Squalene

Sterigmatocystin, Aflatoxin-B1

Stipitatic Acid

Strychnine

Tetracycline

Tryptophan

Usnic Acid

Vincoside

Vindoline

Vitamin B12

Glossary

Author Index

Subject Index

α-Amino Acid Index

Reagent Index

Reaction-Type Index

