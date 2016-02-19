Art and Human Experience - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080131740, 9781483181233

Art and Human Experience

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Liberal Studies Division

Authors: Pamela Rydzewski
Editors: E. F. Candlin D. F. Bratchell
eBook ISBN: 9781483181233
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 222
Description

Art and Human Experience discusses the various art traditions from different time periods and cultural origin. The title details the problems faced by artists, the basic principles of design. The text first tackles the importance of art in human life, and then proceeds to covering various forms of art. Next, the selection deals with the art culture from different time and location. The coverage of the title includes Stone Age art, African, Amerindian, Egyptian, Greek, Roman, Chinese, and European. The last chapter talks about contemporary art design. The book will be of great interest to individuals who have a keen interest in art history.

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Illustrations

List of Plates

1. Introduction

2. Vision and Form

3. Hunters of the Old Stone Age

4. African Tribal Sculpture

5. Amerindian Art

6. Egyptian Art

7. The Classical Art of Greece and Rome

8. Chinese Art

9. Medieval Art

10. The Renaissance

11. The Seventeenth to Nineteenth Centuries: Post-Renaissance in Europe

12. Modern Art

Index

About the Author

Pamela Rydzewski

About the Editor

E. F. Candlin

D. F. Bratchell

