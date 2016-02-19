Art and Human Experience discusses the various art traditions from different time periods and cultural origin. The title details the problems faced by artists, the basic principles of design. The text first tackles the importance of art in human life, and then proceeds to covering various forms of art. Next, the selection deals with the art culture from different time and location. The coverage of the title includes Stone Age art, African, Amerindian, Egyptian, Greek, Roman, Chinese, and European. The last chapter talks about contemporary art design. The book will be of great interest to individuals who have a keen interest in art history.