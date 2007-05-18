Arsenic in Soil and Groundwater Environment, Volume 9

Preface About the Editors List of Contributors Section I: Introduction Arsenic in Soil and Groundwater: An Overview J. O. Nriagu, P. Bhattacharya, A. B. Mukherjee, J. Bundschuh, and R. Zevenhoven Section II: Arsenic in Groundwater: Global Occurrences Trends in Arsenic Concentration at Tubewells in Bangladesh: Conceptual Models, Numerical Models, and Monitoring Proxies W. Burgess, K. M. Ahmed, A. Carruthers, H. Cheetham, J. Cobbing, M. Cuthbert, S. Mather and E. McCarthy Source Identification for Groundwater Arsenic in the Verde Valley, Central Arizona, USA R. D. Foust Jr, M. Brandstrom, G. Evans, P. Nez, D. Waupoose and E. Hillman Natural Arsenic in Groundwater and Alkaline Lakes at the Upper Paraguay Basin, Pantanal, Brazil L. Barbie´ro, S. C. Furquý´m, V. Valles, S. Furian, A. Sakamoto, A. Rezende Filho and M. Fort Arsenic in Surface- and Groundwater in Central Parts of the Balkan Peninsula (SE Europe) A. Dangic´ Section III: Arsenic in Soil Environment Geochemical Modelling of Arsenic Adsorption to Oxide Surfaces J. P. Gustafsson and P. Bhattacharya Arsenic in the Soil Environment of Central Balkan Peninsula, Southeastern Europe: Occurrence, Geochemistry, and Impacts A. Dangic´ and J. Dangic´ Arsenic in Soil Environments in Albania P. Lazo, A. Cullaj, A. Arapi and T. Deda Arsenic Concentration in Selected Soils Around Abeokuta, Southwestern Nigeria A. M. Gbadebo Levels of Trace Metals and Sequential Extraction of Arsenic in Topsoil and Sand from Sandboxes at Playgrounds in Oslo, Norway L. Tijhuis, B. Brattli and O. M. Sæther Section IV: Arsenic in Plants and Crops Spatial Distribution, Localization, and Speciation of Arsenic in the Hyperaccumulating Fern Pteris vittata L. B. R. Bondada, R. S. Underhill, L. Q. Ma, Y. Guyodo, A. Mikhaylova, M. R. Davidson and R. S. Duran Arsenic Accumulation by Talinum cuneifolium – Application for Phytoremediation of Arsenic-Contaminated Soils of Patancheru, Hyderabad, India K. Chandra Sekhar, C. T. Kamala, N. S. Chary and A. B. Mukherjee Effects of Arsenic-Contaminated Irrigation Water, Zinc and Organic Matter on the Mobilization of Arsenic in Soils in Relation to Rice (Oryza sativa L.) D. K. Das Section V. Arsenic in Contaminated Sites (including Mining Wastes) Long-Term Environmental Impact of arsenic-dispersion in Minas Gerais, Brazil J. Matschullat, K. Birmann, R. P. Borba, V. Ciminelli, E. M. Deschamps, B. R. Figueiredo, T. Gabrio, S. Haßler, A. Hilscher, I. Jungha¨nel, N. de Oliveira, K. Raßbach, H. Schmidt, M. Schwenk, M. J. de Oliveira Vilhena and U. Weidner Processes and Conditions Affecting Elevated Arsenic Concentrations in Groundwaters of Tulare Basin, California, USA S. Gao, K. K. Tanji and G. S. Ban˜uelos Arsenic in Soils in the Areas of Former Mining and Mineral Processing in Lower Silesia, Southwestern Poland A. Karczewska, A. Bogda and A. Krysiak Arsenic Speciation and Mobility in Mine Wastes from a Copper–Arsenic Mine in Devon, UK: An SEM, XAS, Sequential Chemical Extraction Study B. Palumbo-Roe, B. Klinck and M. Cave Origin and Fate of Arsenic in a Historic Mining Area of Mexico .M. A. Armienta, C. R. Rodrý´guez, L. K. Ongley, H. Brust, F. Morales, A. Aguayo, O. Cruz and N. Ceniceros Section VI: Biogeochemistry of Arsenic in Soils and Aquatic Environment Dynamics of Arsenic at Hydrothermal Spring Outlets: Role of Iron xyhydroxides and Carbonates C. Le Guern, P. Conil and P. Baranger Section VII: Wastes and Material Flow Arsenic Flows in the Environment of the European Union: A Synoptic Review R. Zevenhoven, A. B. Mukherjee and P. Bhattacharya Section VIII: Health Risks of Arsenic Arsenic in Drinking Water and Bladder Cancer: Review of Epidemiological Evidence J. R. Meliker and J. O. Nriagu Section IX: Arsenic Remediation Role of Natural Red Earth in Arsenic Removal in Drinking Water–Comparison with Synthetic Gibbsite and Goethite M. Vithanage, R. Chandrajith and R. Weerasooriya Household Water Treatment Option: Removal of Arsenic in Presence of Natural Iron-Containing Groundwater by Solar Oxidation P. Mukherjee, D. Chatterjee, J. Jana, P. B. Maity, H. Saha, M. Sen and B. Nath Arsenite Oxidation by Ferrate in Aqueous Solution M. Fan, N. Li, C. Chuang, Y. Shi, R. C. Brown, J. van Leeuwen, K. Banerjee and J. Qu, H. Chen Author Index Subject Index