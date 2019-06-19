Arousal in Neurological and Psychiatric Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128179925, 9780128179932

Arousal in Neurological and Psychiatric Diseases

1st Edition

Editors: Edgar Garcia-Rill
Paperback ISBN: 9780128179925
eBook ISBN: 9780128179932
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th June 2019
Page Count: 276
Description

Arousal in Neurological and Psychiatric Diseases focuses on the dysregulation of arousal found in many neurological and psychiatric disorders. Chapters describe the physiology of each process, how it presents in each disorder, and the most appropriate treatment(s). The book also imparts the understanding of the RAS as a system that not only modulates waking, but also survival mechanisms, such as fight vs. flight responses and other reflexes. This book helps neuroscientists, sleep researchers, neurologists and psychiatrists understand the basic mechanisms that modulate arousal in health and disease. In addition, it promotes therapies that can alter the severity and manifestation of multiple disorders.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive overview of the basic mechanisms behind dysregulation of arousal in neurological and psychiatric disorders
  • Describes, in detail, the function of the Reticular Activating System with respect to higher functions, motor control and the intertwining of arousal and motor disorders
  • Covers multiple neurological disorders, including epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and autism

Readership

Neuroscientists, sleep researchers, neurologists, psychiatrists and psychologists

Table of Contents

1. Physiology of Arousal
2. Schizophrenia and Arousal
3. PTSD and Arousal
4. Autism and Arousal
5. Arousal and Drug Abuse
6. Control of Arousal and Movement in Neurodegenerative Disorders
7. Parkinson’s Disease and Arousal
8. Arousal and Narcolepsy
9. Arousal and Alzheimer’s Disease
10. Epilepsy and Arousal
11. Future of Neuroscience and its Social Impact

Details

No. of pages:
276
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128179925
eBook ISBN:
9780128179932

About the Editor

Edgar Garcia-Rill

Dr. Edgar Garcia-Rill is a Professor of Neurobiology and Developmental Sciences, and Psychiatry in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). He also holds graduate faculty appointments in the Neurobiology and Developmental Sciences and Interdisciplinary Biomedical Sciences program. He is the Director of the Center for Translational Neuroscience, a Center of Biomedical Research Excellence.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director, Center for Translational Neuroscience, Department of Neurobiology and Developmental Sciences, College of Medicine, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, AR, USA

