Arousal in Neurological and Psychiatric Diseases
1st Edition
Description
Arousal in Neurological and Psychiatric Diseases focuses on the dysregulation of arousal found in many neurological and psychiatric disorders. Chapters describe the physiology of each process, how it presents in each disorder, and the most appropriate treatment(s). The book also imparts the understanding of the RAS as a system that not only modulates waking, but also survival mechanisms, such as fight vs. flight responses and other reflexes. This book helps neuroscientists, sleep researchers, neurologists and psychiatrists understand the basic mechanisms that modulate arousal in health and disease. In addition, it promotes therapies that can alter the severity and manifestation of multiple disorders.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of the basic mechanisms behind dysregulation of arousal in neurological and psychiatric disorders
- Describes, in detail, the function of the Reticular Activating System with respect to higher functions, motor control and the intertwining of arousal and motor disorders
- Covers multiple neurological disorders, including epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and autism
Readership
Neuroscientists, sleep researchers, neurologists, psychiatrists and psychologists
Table of Contents
1. Physiology of Arousal
2. Schizophrenia and Arousal
3. PTSD and Arousal
4. Autism and Arousal
5. Arousal and Drug Abuse
6. Control of Arousal and Movement in Neurodegenerative Disorders
7. Parkinson’s Disease and Arousal
8. Arousal and Narcolepsy
9. Arousal and Alzheimer’s Disease
10. Epilepsy and Arousal
11. Future of Neuroscience and its Social Impact
Details
- No. of pages:
- 276
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 19th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128179925
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128179932
About the Editor
Edgar Garcia-Rill
Dr. Edgar Garcia-Rill is a Professor of Neurobiology and Developmental Sciences, and Psychiatry in the College of Medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). He also holds graduate faculty appointments in the Neurobiology and Developmental Sciences and Interdisciplinary Biomedical Sciences program. He is the Director of the Center for Translational Neuroscience, a Center of Biomedical Research Excellence.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Center for Translational Neuroscience, Department of Neurobiology and Developmental Sciences, College of Medicine, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Little Rock, AR, USA