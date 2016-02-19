Aromatics and the Soul - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483227320, 9781483281131

Aromatics and the Soul

1st Edition

A Study of Smells

Authors: Dan McKenzie
eBook ISBN: 9781483281131
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1923
Page Count: 174
Description

Aromatics and the Soul: A Study of Smells provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of the olfactory system, particularly in human beings. This book discusses the intimate connection between the sense of smell and the nerve centers which, when stimulated, evoke the feeling of nausea in the mind. Organized into nine chapters, this book begins with an overview of the importance and role of olfaction in public health. This text then examines the olfactory development in lower animals. Other chapters consider the anatomical structure and the physiological action of the sense of smell. This book discusses as well the effect of odor on the mind and the olfactory influences in folklore, religion, and history. The final chapter deals with the various theories of the sense of olfaction. This book is a valuable resource for laryngologists, medical practitioners, and etymologists.

Table of Contents


Preface

I. Olfaction and Public Health

II. The Sense of Olfaction in Lower Animals

III. Olfactory Memory

IV. Smell and Speech

V. Smell in Folk-Lore, Religion, and History

VI. The Ultimate

VII. Smell and The Personality

VIII. Theories of Olfaction

IX. Dust of the Rose Petal


