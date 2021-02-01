Aromatic Herbs in Food
1st Edition
Bioactive Compounds, Processing, and Applications
Description
Nature offers us foods and wellness through food ingredients, as well as spices and bioactive compounds that are functional from a nutritive and technological point of view. Used in food or food supplements, they are processed using different technologies or biotechnologies trying to maintain as much as possible the nutritive and bioactive compounds, aroma, preservative compounds and natural colorants. Over the last years, researchers have investigated these issues, whereas the developments of applications in foods from aromatic and medicinal herbs (and respective bioactive compounds) have attracted great interest.
Aromatic Herbs in Food: Bioactive Compounds, Processing, and Applications thoroughly explores three critical dimensions: properties of bioactive compounds, recovery and applications. It covers the most trend topics of herbs’ applications, giving emphasis in health components of spices and herbs, their culinary use, their application for the treatment of functional gastrointestinal disorders, quality and safety requirements for usage in foods, processing (e.g. cryogenic grinding, drying, microwave), extraction technologies, green extraction technologies, encapsulation of recovered bioactives, applications and interactions with food components, applications as food supplements for weight loss, usage in active food packaging, the applications of rosemary and sage extracts, herb species used in cheese and detection of herbs and spices fraud.
The book aims at food scientists, technologists, engineers and chemists working in the whole food science field; besides nutrition researchers working food applications and food processing as well as those who are interested in the development of innovative products and functional foods.
Key Features
- Covers all the important aspects of herbs, such as properties, processing and recovery issues particular applications
- Brings the health components of spices and herbs, their culinary use and application for the treatment of functional gastrointestinal disorders
- Explores herbs’ processing, extraction technologies, green extraction technologies, encapsulation of recovered bioactives, applications and interactions with food components
Readership
Food scientists, technologists, engineers and chemists working in the whole food science field
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to nutraceuticals, medicinal foods and herbs
2. The health components of spices and herbs
3. Mediterranean aromatic herbs and their culinary use
4. aromatic profile of the rhizomes from the ginger family used in food
5. Herbs drying
6. Analysis of herbal bioactives
7. Extraction of bioactive compounds and essential oils from Mediterranean herbs by green innovative techniques
8. Encapsulation of herb extracts
9. Use of herbs and their bioactive compounds in active food packaging
10. Herbal slimming products and natural sexual enhancers
11. Legislation about aromatic herbs in food
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128227169
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Charis M. Galanakis is a multidisciplinary scientist in agricultural sciences as well as food and environmental science, technology, and sustainability, with experience in both industry and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories in Chania, Greece, an adjunct professor of King Saud University in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the director of Food Waste Recovery Group (SIG5) of ISEKI Food Association in Vienna, Austria. He pioneered the new discipline of food waste recovery and has established the most prominent innovation network in the field. He also serves as a senior consultant for the food industry and expert evaluator for international and regional funded programs and proposals. He is an editorial board member of Food and Bioproducts Processing, Food Research International, Foods, and Molecules, has edited over 30 books, and has published hundreds of research articles, reviews, monographs, chapters, and conference proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece
