Nature offers us foods and wellness through food ingredients, as well as spices and bioactive compounds that are functional from a nutritive and technological point of view. Used in food or food supplements, they are processed using different technologies or biotechnologies trying to maintain as much as possible the nutritive and bioactive compounds, aroma, preservative compounds and natural colorants. Over the last years, researchers have investigated these issues, whereas the developments of applications in foods from aromatic and medicinal herbs (and respective bioactive compounds) have attracted great interest.

Aromatic Herbs in Food: Bioactive Compounds, Processing, and Applications thoroughly explores three critical dimensions: properties of bioactive compounds, recovery and applications. It covers the most trend topics of herbs’ applications, giving emphasis in health components of spices and herbs, their culinary use, their application for the treatment of functional gastrointestinal disorders, quality and safety requirements for usage in foods, processing (e.g. cryogenic grinding, drying, microwave), extraction technologies, green extraction technologies, encapsulation of recovered bioactives, applications and interactions with food components, applications as food supplements for weight loss, usage in active food packaging, the applications of rosemary and sage extracts, herb species used in cheese and detection of herbs and spices fraud.

The book aims at food scientists, technologists, engineers and chemists working in the whole food science field; besides nutrition researchers working food applications and food processing as well as those who are interested in the development of innovative products and functional foods.