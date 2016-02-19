Aromatic Chemistry
1st Edition
Organic Chemistry for General Degree Students
Description
Organic Chemistry for General Degree Students, Volume 2: Aromatic Chemistry covers the simple heteroaromatic systems and the chemistry of their functional groups. This book is divided into 11 chapters that also describe the properties of the aromatic compounds. The first chapters discuss the benzene structure and reactivity; nitro compounds and aromatic nitration; aromatic and side-chain halogenated compounds; general properties of aromatic sulfonic acids; and the mechanism of sulfonation. The succeeding chapters explore the analysis and general reactions of nucleophilic replacements, as well as the synthesis of sulfonic acid derivatives. These topics are followed by discussions on the basic properties of phenols and the reactions involving hydroxyl group. The last chapters examine the behavior of diazonium and the preparation of benzaldehyde. The book can provide useful information to scientists, chemists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
PREFACE
Chapter I: BENZENE—STRUCTURE AND REACTIVITY
Introduction
The Structure of the Benzene Molecule
Electrophilic Substitution in Benzene
Aromaticity
Isomerism in Substituted Benzenes
Sources of Benzene and its Homologues
Synthesis of Benzene Homologues
Chapter II: AROMATIC NITRATION—NITRO COMPOUNDS
Nitration of Benzene
Nitration of Substituted Benzenes—the Effect of Substituents
THE METHOXYL GROUP (—OCH3); THE + M AND + E EFFECTS
THE NITRO GROUP (—NO2); THE — M EFFECT
Other ortho-para Directing Groups
Other meta Directing Groups
Substitution in Disubstituted Benzenes
AROMATIC NITRO COMPOUNDS
General Methods of Preparation
General Reactions
Chapter III: AROMATIC HALOGEN COMPOUNDS
General Properties
General Methods of Preparation
Reactivity of Aromatic Halogen Compounds
General Reactions
Chapter IV: AROMATIC SULPHONIC ACIDS
General Properties
Preparation
General Reactions
Derivatives of Sulphonic Acids
Chapter V: PHENOLS
General Properties
ACIDITY OF PHENOLS
TAUTOMERISM OF PHENOLS
General Reactions
A Reactions involving the Hydroxyl Group
B Electrophilic Substitutions
C Oxidation and Reduction of Phenols
Methods of Preparation
SYNTHETIC METHODS
Chapter VI: AROMATIC AMINES
General Properties
General Reactions
General Methods of Preparation
DIAZONIUM COMPOUNDS
Reactions of Diazonium Compounds
AZO DYESTUFFS
Chapter VII: AROMATIC ALCOHOLS AND CARBONYL COMPOUNDS
AROMATIC ALCOHOLS
AROMATIC ALDEHYDES
PHENOLIC ALDEHYDES
REACTIONS OF PHENOLIC ALDEHYDES AND THEIR DERIVATIVES
AROMATIC KETONES
STEREOISOMERISM OF OXIMES OF AROMATIC CARBONYL COMPOUNDS
CONFIGURATION OF OXIMES
THE BENZOQUINONES
Chapter VIII: AROMATIC CARBOXYLIC ACIDS
General Properties
General Reactions
General Methods of Preparation
DICARBOXYLIC ACIDS
Chapter IX: AROMATIC CONDENSED RING SYSTEMS
NAPHTHALENE
ANTHRACENE AND PHENANTHRENE
POLYCYCLIC QUINONES
Chapter X: HETEROCYCLIC CHEMISTRY, I
SIX-MEMBERED RING SYSTEMS
Quinoline and Isoquinoline
Synthetic Methods
Chapter XI: HETEROCYCLIC CHEMISTRY, II
FIVE-MEMBERED RING SYSTEMS
QUESTIONS
ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS
INDEX
