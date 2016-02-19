Organic Chemistry for General Degree Students, Volume 2: Aromatic Chemistry covers the simple heteroaromatic systems and the chemistry of their functional groups. This book is divided into 11 chapters that also describe the properties of the aromatic compounds. The first chapters discuss the benzene structure and reactivity; nitro compounds and aromatic nitration; aromatic and side-chain halogenated compounds; general properties of aromatic sulfonic acids; and the mechanism of sulfonation. The succeeding chapters explore the analysis and general reactions of nucleophilic replacements, as well as the synthesis of sulfonic acid derivatives. These topics are followed by discussions on the basic properties of phenols and the reactions involving hydroxyl group. The last chapters examine the behavior of diazonium and the preparation of benzaldehyde. The book can provide useful information to scientists, chemists, students, and researchers.