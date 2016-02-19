Aromatic Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080129488, 9781483186320

Aromatic Chemistry

1st Edition

Organic Chemistry for General Degree Students

Authors: P. W. G. Smith A. R. Tatchell
eBook ISBN: 9781483186320
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 304
Description

Organic Chemistry for General Degree Students, Volume 2: Aromatic Chemistry covers the simple heteroaromatic systems and the chemistry of their functional groups. This book is divided into 11 chapters that also describe the properties of the aromatic compounds. The first chapters discuss the benzene structure and reactivity; nitro compounds and aromatic nitration; aromatic and side-chain halogenated compounds; general properties of aromatic sulfonic acids; and the mechanism of sulfonation. The succeeding chapters explore the analysis and general reactions of nucleophilic replacements, as well as the synthesis of sulfonic acid derivatives. These topics are followed by discussions on the basic properties of phenols and the reactions involving hydroxyl group. The last chapters examine the behavior of diazonium and the preparation of benzaldehyde. The book can provide useful information to scientists, chemists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents

PREFACE

Chapter I: BENZENE—STRUCTURE AND REACTIVITY

Publisher Summary

Introduction

The Structure of the Benzene Molecule

Electrophilic Substitution in Benzene

Aromaticity

Isomerism in Substituted Benzenes

Sources of Benzene and its Homologues

Synthesis of Benzene Homologues

Chapter II: AROMATIC NITRATION—NITRO COMPOUNDS

Publisher Summary

Nitration of Benzene

Nitration of Substituted Benzenes—the Effect of Substituents

THE METHOXYL GROUP (—OCH3); THE + M AND + E EFFECTS

THE NITRO GROUP (—NO2); THE — M EFFECT

Other ortho-para Directing Groups

Other meta Directing Groups

Substitution in Disubstituted Benzenes

AROMATIC NITRO COMPOUNDS

General Methods of Preparation

General Reactions

Chapter III: AROMATIC HALOGEN COMPOUNDS

Publisher Summary

General Properties

General Methods of Preparation

Reactivity of Aromatic Halogen Compounds

General Reactions

Chapter IV: AROMATIC SULPHONIC ACIDS

Publisher Summary

General Properties

Preparation

General Reactions

Derivatives of Sulphonic Acids

Chapter V: PHENOLS

Publisher Summary

General Properties

ACIDITY OF PHENOLS

TAUTOMERISM OF PHENOLS

General Reactions

A Reactions involving the Hydroxyl Group

B Electrophilic Substitutions

C Oxidation and Reduction of Phenols

Methods of Preparation

SYNTHETIC METHODS

Chapter VI: AROMATIC AMINES

Publisher Summary

General Properties

General Reactions

General Methods of Preparation

DIAZONIUM COMPOUNDS

Reactions of Diazonium Compounds

AZO DYESTUFFS

Chapter VII: AROMATIC ALCOHOLS AND CARBONYL COMPOUNDS

Publisher Summary

AROMATIC ALCOHOLS

AROMATIC ALDEHYDES

PHENOLIC ALDEHYDES

REACTIONS OF PHENOLIC ALDEHYDES AND THEIR DERIVATIVES

AROMATIC KETONES

STEREOISOMERISM OF OXIMES OF AROMATIC CARBONYL COMPOUNDS

CONFIGURATION OF OXIMES

THE BENZOQUINONES

Chapter VIII: AROMATIC CARBOXYLIC ACIDS

Publisher Summary

General Properties

General Reactions

General Methods of Preparation

DICARBOXYLIC ACIDS

Chapter IX: AROMATIC CONDENSED RING SYSTEMS

Publisher Summary

NAPHTHALENE

ANTHRACENE AND PHENANTHRENE

POLYCYCLIC QUINONES

Chapter X: HETEROCYCLIC CHEMISTRY, I

Publisher Summary

SIX-MEMBERED RING SYSTEMS

Quinoline and Isoquinoline

Synthetic Methods

Chapter XI: HETEROCYCLIC CHEMISTRY, II

Publisher Summary

FIVE-MEMBERED RING SYSTEMS

QUESTIONS

ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS

INDEX

About the Author

P. W. G. Smith

A. R. Tatchell

