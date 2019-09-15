Aromatherapy for Health Professionals
5th Edition
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: Essential oil science
1. The genesis of essential oils
2. Chemistry of essential oils
3. (Part I) Quality and safety
(Part II) Power and hazards
4. Traditional use, research and therapeutic properties of essential oils
SECTION 2: The foundations of practice
5. Hydrolats – the essential waters
6. How essential oils enter the body
7. Aromas, mind and body
8. Touch and massage
9. Carrier oils
10. Clinical aromatherapy
SECTION 3: Aromatherapy in context
11. Stress, depression and critical care
12. Pregnancy and childbirth
13. Learning difficulties and autism
14. Care of the elderly
15. Cancer and palliative care
16. Bereavement
Appendices
Appendix A Essential Oils for General Use in Healthcare Settings
Appendix B General Properties of Essential Oils
Appendix C Indications for Uses of Essential Oils
Appendix D Essential Oils to be Used with Caution
Appendix E Safety: a Summary
Appendix F Essential Oil: Definition for Aromatherapeutic Purposes
References to Appendices
Sources to Appendices
Glossary
Useful addresses
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 15th September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702074738
About the Author
Shirley Price
Affiliations and Expertise
Practitioner and Lecturer in Aromatherapy, Hinkley, Leicestershire, UK
Len Price
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Aromatherapy, Hinkley, Leicestershire, UK
Penny Price
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biology, University of California-San Diego, La Jolla, CA, USA