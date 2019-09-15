Aromatherapy for Health Professionals

SECTION 1: Essential oil science

1. The genesis of essential oils

2. Chemistry of essential oils

3. (Part I) Quality and safety

(Part II) Power and hazards

4. Traditional use, research and therapeutic properties of essential oils

SECTION 2: The foundations of practice

5. Hydrolats – the essential waters

6. How essential oils enter the body

7. Aromas, mind and body

8. Touch and massage

9. Carrier oils

10. Clinical aromatherapy

SECTION 3: Aromatherapy in context

11. Stress, depression and critical care

12. Pregnancy and childbirth

13. Learning difficulties and autism

14. Care of the elderly

15. Cancer and palliative care

16. Bereavement

Appendices

Appendix A Essential Oils for General Use in Healthcare Settings

Appendix B General Properties of Essential Oils

Appendix C Indications for Uses of Essential Oils

Appendix D Essential Oils to be Used with Caution

Appendix E Safety: a Summary

Appendix F Essential Oil: Definition for Aromatherapeutic Purposes

References to Appendices

Sources to Appendices

Glossary

Useful addresses

Index