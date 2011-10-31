Aromatherapy for Health Professionals - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702035647, 9780702059681

Aromatherapy for Health Professionals

4th Edition

Authors: Shirley Price Len Price
eBook ISBN: 9780702059681
eBook ISBN: 9780080982533
Paperback ISBN: 9780702035647
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 31st October 2011
Page Count: 400
Description

Aromatherapy for Health Professionals covers the full spectrum of theory and practice from essential oil science and the foundations of practice to the application of aromatherapy for specific conditions.

The fourth edition of this highly successful book provides a clear and authoritative introduction to aromatherapy as practiced in modern health care settings. It gives valuable information for any health professional wishing to develop their understanding of the subject, providing the in-depth knowledge needed to use essential oils in the practice environment.

NEW FOR THIS EDITION

Two new chapters – Wound Care and Bereavement – provide valuable additions to the text

The chapter ‘Aromas, Mind and Body’ has been enhanced

Several new essential oils – giving properties, indications and cautions – have been added

New case histories illustrate the practical application of theory and techniques described

* References have been updated and new research added

The book is supported by a CD-ROM of ancillary tables covering essential oils for general use in health-care settings including indications for safe, therapeutic uses of essential oils; those to be used with caution; and essential oil definitions.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702059681
eBook ISBN:
9780080982533
Paperback ISBN:
9780702035647

About the Author

Shirley Price

Affiliations and Expertise

Practitioner and Lecturer in Aromatherapy, Hinkley, Leicestershire, UK

Len Price

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Aromatherapy, Hinkley, Leicestershire, UK

