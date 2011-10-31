Aromatherapy for Health Professionals covers the full spectrum of theory and practice from essential oil science and the foundations of practice to the application of aromatherapy for specific conditions.

The fourth edition of this highly successful book provides a clear and authoritative introduction to aromatherapy as practiced in modern health care settings. It gives valuable information for any health professional wishing to develop their understanding of the subject, providing the in-depth knowledge needed to use essential oils in the practice environment.

NEW FOR THIS EDITION

Two new chapters – Wound Care and Bereavement – provide valuable additions to the text

The chapter ‘Aromas, Mind and Body’ has been enhanced

Several new essential oils – giving properties, indications and cautions – have been added

New case histories illustrate the practical application of theory and techniques described

* References have been updated and new research added

The book is supported by a CD-ROM of ancillary tables covering essential oils for general use in health-care settings including indications for safe, therapeutic uses of essential oils; those to be used with caution; and essential oil definitions.