Armored Scale Insects, Volume 4A

1. THE ARMORED SCALE INSECTS. Morphology, Systematics and Phylogeny. Diagnosis and phylogenetic relationships (Y. Ben-Dov). External Morphology: The adult female (S. Takagi); The adult male (J.H. Giliomee); The immature stages (J.O. Howell, H.H. Tippins); The scale cover (I. Foldi); Pupillarial forms (J.O. Howell, H.H. Tippins); Polymorphism (S. Takagi). Internal anatomy (I. Foldi). Systematics: Status of our knowledge of diaspidoid systematics (Y. Ben-Dov); Taxonomic characters (Y. Ben-Dov); Evolution of classificatory systems (Y. Ben-Dov); Classification of diaspidoid and related coccoidea (Y. Ben-Dov); Biosystematics (U. Gerson). Zoogeographical considerations (F. Kozár). Paleontology (J. Koteja). Coevolution of armored scale insects and their host plants: Speciation processes (M.S. McClure). Phylogeny (D.R. Miller). Reproductive biology and genetics. Chromosomes, sex ratios, and sex determination (U. Nur). Parthenogenesis (U. Nur). Oocytes and spermatozoa formation (I. Foldi). Sperm ultrastructure, behaviour, and evolution (W.G. Robison). Pheromones (M.J. Gieselmann): Pheromones and mating behavior (M.J. Gieselmann); Pheromone identification and chemistry (M.J. Gieselmann). Developmental biology and physiology. Embryonic development, ovipary and vivipary (J. Koteja). Life history (J. Koteja). Stylet formation and renewal (E. Tremblay). Molting and scale cover formation (I. Foldi). Physiology and biochemistry (H.J. Banks). Endosymbionts (E. Tremblay). Ecology. Habitats and hosts (M.S. McClure). Host Relationships: Impact on host plants (M.S. McClure); Gall formation (H.G. Larew); Patterns of host specificity (M.S. McClure). Crawler behaviour and dispersal (D.J. Greathead). Patterns of temporal and spatial distribution (M.S. McClure). Seasonal history (M.S. McClure). Influence of environmental factors (M.S. McClure). Life tables, models and population dynamics (M.S. McClure). Relationships with ants (Y. Ben-Dov). Techniques. Collection, preservation and microslide mounting (R.F. Wilkey). Iodine test for determining live and dead scale insects (I. Ishaaya, E. Swirski). Rearing and mass rearing (M. Rose). Studying chromosomes (U. Nur).
This volume presents an up-to-date account of armored scale insects (Homoptera: Diaspididas), a family of highly specialized insects, many of which are important agricultural pests. Being sedentary, colonial and rather cryptic, many species have invaded new countries with important host plants. This has made them prime targets for biological control by natural enemies.
No other book has attempted to present such a rounded picture of this important group. It covers all aspects: morphology, systematics, phylogeny, biology, ecology, natural enemies (pathogens, predators, parasites), pest status, control measures (quarantine, eradication, monitoring, chemical control, biological control, mechanical control, integrated control), as well as pest problems and control on specific crops, from a worldwide perspective.
The armored scale insects: their morphology, systematics and phylogeny; reproductive biology and genetics; development biology and physiology; ecology; and techiques for their study is handled in Volume A.
The book is intended for a broad audience: professional entomologists, extension specialists, pest control operators and advanced horticulturists and agriculturists, as well as biologists, naturalists and environmentalists (the latter should find the strong emphasis on natural enemies and biological control of interest).
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1990
- 1st May 1989
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080929088
- 9780444428547
@qu:This book will appeal to all serious students of armoured scale insects, whether their specialities are taxonomy, ecology or control. The editor notes in his Preface that he aims to present an up to date, overall coverage of all aspects of armoured scale research. In my view, he and his contributors have succeeded admirably. I recommend this book highly, and look forward to forthcoming volumes in the series. @source:Journal of the Entomological Society of Southern Africa