ARM-based Microcontroller Projects Using mbed
1st Edition
Description
ARM-based Microcontroller Projects Using mbed gives readers a good understanding of the basic architecture and programming of ARM-based microcontrollers using ARM’s mbed software. The book presents the technology through a project-based approach with clearly structured sections that enable readers to use or modify them for their application. Sections include: Project title, Description of the project, Aim of the project, Block diagram of the project, Circuit diagram of the project, Construction of the project, Program listing, and a Suggestions for expansion. This book will be a valuable resource for professional engineers, students and researchers in computer engineering, computer science, automatic control engineering and mechatronics.
Key Features
- Includes a wide variety of projects, such as digital/analog inputs and outputs (GPIO, ADC, DAC), serial communications (UART, 12C, SPI), WIFI, Bluetooth, DC and servo motors
- Based on the popular Nucleo-L476RG development board, but can be easily modified to any ARM compatible processor
- Shows how to develop robotic applications for a mobile robot
- Contains complete mbed program listings for all the projects in the book
Readership
Undergraduate and postgraduate students studying electrical/electronic engineering, computer information systems, computer science, automatic control engineering, or mechatronics; professional engineers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Microcontroller Based Project Development Cycle
3. The Arm Microcontrollers
4. STM32 Nucleo Development Boards
5. The Nucleo-F411RE Development Board
6. Architecture of The STM32F411RET6 Microcontroller
7. Using the Mbed With Simple Projects
8. Intermediate Level Projects
9. Motor Control Projects
10. Using Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs)
11. I2c Bus Projects
12. Spi Bus Projects
13. Uart Projects
14. Advanced Projects
15. Mbed Rtos Projects
16. Internet of Things (IoT)
17. Stm32 Nucleo Expansion Boards
Appendix
STM32 Nucleo-F411RE Pin Layout
Details
- No. of pages:
- 904
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2019
- Published:
- 13th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081029701
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081029695
About the Author
Dogan Ibrahim
Dogan Ibrahim graduated from the University of Salford with First Class Honours in Electronic Engineering. He then completed an MSc course in Automatic Control Engineering at the University of Manchester, and PhD in Digital Signal Processing at the City University in London. Prof Ibrahim worked at several companies and gained industrial experience before returning to the academic life. Prof Ibrahim is currently a Fellow of the IET, and a Chartered Electrical Engineer. His interests are in the fields of microcontroller based automatic control, digital signal processing, and computer aided design. Dogan Ibrahim has been a lecturer at South Bank University, London, and Principal Research Engineer at GEC Hirst Research Centre. Prof Ibrahim is the author of over 70 technical books in the fields of microcontrollers and electronic engineering. He is currently a systems consultant, carrying out consultancy work to various firms in London.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Computer Information Systems, Near East University