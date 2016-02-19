Arithmetic for the Mature Student - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200286, 9781483225319

Arithmetic for the Mature Student

1st Edition

Authors: F. H. George
Editors: F. H. George
eBook ISBN: 9781483225319
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 360
Description

Arithmetic for the Mature Student provides information pertinent to the basic operations of arithmetic, including addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. This book covers a variety of topics, including percentages, fractions, and factors.

Organized into five chapters, this book begins with an overview of the instructions on how to use the book. This text then explains arithmetic, which is made up of a set of rules for performing jobs with ordinary numbers. Other chapters consider adding, subtracting, multiplying, and dividing numbers that come between 0 and 1. This book discusses as well an alternative notation for describing fractions. The final chapter deals with that particular type of standard fraction called a percentage.

This book is a valuable resource for students in arithmetic.

Table of Contents


Editor's Preface

Author's Preface

To the Reader

Introduction

Chapter One The Basic Operations of Arithmetic

Two Factors

Three Fractions

Four Decimal Fractions

Five Percentages

