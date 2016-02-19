Arithmetic for the Mature Student provides information pertinent to the basic operations of arithmetic, including addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. This book covers a variety of topics, including percentages, fractions, and factors.

Organized into five chapters, this book begins with an overview of the instructions on how to use the book. This text then explains arithmetic, which is made up of a set of rules for performing jobs with ordinary numbers. Other chapters consider adding, subtracting, multiplying, and dividing numbers that come between 0 and 1. This book discusses as well an alternative notation for describing fractions. The final chapter deals with that particular type of standard fraction called a percentage.

This book is a valuable resource for students in arithmetic.