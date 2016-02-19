Arithmetic Applied Mathematics deals with concepts of arithmetic applied mathematics and uses a computer, rather than a continuum, approach to the deterministic theories of particle mechanics. Models of classical physical phenomena are formulated from both Newtonian and special relativistic mechanics using only arithmetic. Definitions of energy and momentum are presented that are identical to those of continuum mechanics.

Comprised of nine chapters, this book begins by exploring discrete modeling as it relates to Newtonian mechanics and special relativistic mechanics, paying particular attention to gravity. The reader is then introduced to long-range forces such as gravitation and short-range forces such as molecular attraction and repulsion; the N-body problem; and conservative and non-conservative models of complex physical phenomena. Subsequent chapters focus on the foundational concepts of special relativity; arithmetic special relativistic mechanics in one space dimension and three space dimensions; and Lorentz invariant computations.

This monograph will be of interest to students and practitioners in the fields of mathematics and physics.