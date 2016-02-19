Arid Land Irrigation in Developing Countries
1st Edition
Environmental Problems and Effects
Arid Land Irrigation in Developing Countries: Environmental Problems and Effects covers the proceedings of the International Symposium on Arid Land Irrigation, held in Alexandria, Egypt on February 16-21 1976.
This book is organized into eight sections encompassing 46 chapters. The opening section deals first with the benefits of arid land irrigation and the effective use of water in irrigated agriculture. This section also tackles the public health and socio-economic impacts of irrigation, as well as the planning and managing of irrigation and drainage systems. The next section discusses the results of some case studies on arid land irrigation, such as in districts in Mexico, Iran, and Egypt. Other sections explore the influence of irrigation on changes in hydrological processes and cycle, soil fertility, water quality, and biological balances. The closing sections consider the human problems in irrigation areas, with an emphasis on the problem of schistosomiasis and malaria. These sections also look into the viewpoints of specialist agencies of the United Nations on arid land irrigation.
This book will be of value to agriculturists, economists, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Section I. The Main Effects and Problems of Irrigation
Chapter 1. Benefits of Arid Lands Irrigation
2. Effective Use of Water in Irrigated Agriculture
3. Modification of Soil and Water Regimes
4. Modification of Aquatic Ecosystems
5. Integration of Irrigation and other Resource Development
6. Public Health Impacts
7. Socio-economic Impacts
8. Communication and Social Response
9. Urgent Research Needs
10. Planning New or Improved Irrigation Schemes
11. Managing Irrigation and Drainage Systems
Literature consulted
Section II. Some Case Studies
Une approche pluridisciplinaire (irrigation et sante) dans deux projets integres d'irrigation
Operation of the Irrigation Districts in Mexico
Social and Economic Consequences of Large-scale Irrigation Developments—The Dez Irrigation Project, Khuzestan, Iran
The Conversion of Basin Irrigation to Perennial Systems in Egypt
Discussion and Conclusions
Section III. Influence of Irrigation on Hydrological Processes
Changes in Hydrological Processes
Influence of Irrigation on Hydrogeological Processes in the Aeration Zone
Effects of Irrigation on Water Quality
Some Observations Concerning the Changes in the Hydrological Cycle Caused by Irrigation
Some Environmental Changes due to Irrigation Development in Semiarid Parts of New South Wales, Australia
Influence of Irrigation on Precipitation in Semi-arid Climates
L'application de certaines formules empiriques pour calcul del'evapotranspiration
Discussion and conclusions
Section IV. Land Use, Soil and Water
Arid Land Irrigation and Soil Fertility: Problems of Salinity, Alkalinity, Compaction
On Probability of Droughts and Secondary Salinisation of World Soils
Problems and Effects of Irrigation in the Near East Region
Soil Water Problems Related to Salinity and Alkalinity in Irrigated Lands
Effect of Irrigation on Syr Darya Water Regime and Water Quality
Observations sur deux sols argileux (vertisols) irrigues depuis 25 ans dans la plaine du Gharb (Maroc)
Chemical Composition of Irrigation Water and its Effect on Crop Growth and Soil Properties
Discussion and Conclusions
Section V. Effects of Irrigation on Biological Balances
La production de poissons de consommation dans les ecosystemes irrigues
Inland fisheries in arid zones
A Comparison of Mosquito Populations in Irrigated and Non-irrigated Areas of the Kano Plains, Nyanza Province, Kenya
Water Weed Problems in Irrigation Systems
Changes in Terrestrial Biota
Discussion and Conclusions
Section VI. The Efficiency of Irrigation Schemes
An Overview
Some Influences of Project Management on Irrigation Efficiencies
Reutilization of Residual Water and Its Effects on Agriculture
The Efficiency of Water Use in Irrigation in Egypt
Discussion
Section VII. Human Problems in Irrigation Areas
Sante et irrigation
Sante publique et projets d'irrigation: role de rassainissement et del'hygiene du milieu
Schistosomiasis—The Environmental Approach
Problems and Effects of Schistosomiasis in Irrigation Schemes in the Sudan
Irrigation and Malaria in Arid Lands
Discussion and Conclusions
Section VIII. The International Viewpoint
Introduction
Irrigation Development in the World
The Influence of Irrigation on Mankind
The Viewpoint of UNEP
The UN Water Conference 1977
The International Commission on Irrigation and M. Holy (ICID)
Discussion
Appendix 1. List of Participants at the Symposium
Appendix 2. Glossary of Acronyms
Index
