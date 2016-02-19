Arid Land Irrigation in Developing Countries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080215884, 9781483159713

Arid Land Irrigation in Developing Countries

1st Edition

Environmental Problems and Effects

Editors: E. Barton Worthington
eBook ISBN: 9781483159713
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 478
Description

Arid Land Irrigation in Developing Countries: Environmental Problems and Effects covers the proceedings of the International Symposium on Arid Land Irrigation, held in Alexandria, Egypt on February 16-21 1976.

This book is organized into eight sections encompassing 46 chapters. The opening section deals first with the benefits of arid land irrigation and the effective use of water in irrigated agriculture. This section also tackles the public health and socio-economic impacts of irrigation, as well as the planning and managing of irrigation and drainage systems. The next section discusses the results of some case studies on arid land irrigation, such as in districts in Mexico, Iran, and Egypt. Other sections explore the influence of irrigation on changes in hydrological processes and cycle, soil fertility, water quality, and biological balances. The closing sections consider the human problems in irrigation areas, with an emphasis on the problem of schistosomiasis and malaria. These sections also look into the viewpoints of specialist agencies of the United Nations on arid land irrigation.

This book will be of value to agriculturists, economists, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Section I. The Main Effects and Problems of Irrigation

Chapter 1. Benefits of Arid Lands Irrigation

2. Effective Use of Water in Irrigated Agriculture

3. Modification of Soil and Water Regimes

4. Modification of Aquatic Ecosystems

5. Integration of Irrigation and other Resource Development

6. Public Health Impacts

7. Socio-economic Impacts

8. Communication and Social Response

9. Urgent Research Needs

10. Planning New or Improved Irrigation Schemes

11. Managing Irrigation and Drainage Systems

Literature consulted

Section II. Some Case Studies

Une approche pluridisciplinaire (irrigation et sante) dans deux projets integres d'irrigation

Operation of the Irrigation Districts in Mexico

Social and Economic Consequences of Large-scale Irrigation Developments—The Dez Irrigation Project, Khuzestan, Iran

The Conversion of Basin Irrigation to Perennial Systems in Egypt

Discussion and Conclusions

Section III. Influence of Irrigation on Hydrological Processes

Changes in Hydrological Processes

Influence of Irrigation on Hydrogeological Processes in the Aeration Zone

Effects of Irrigation on Water Quality

Some Observations Concerning the Changes in the Hydrological Cycle Caused by Irrigation

Some Environmental Changes due to Irrigation Development in Semiarid Parts of New South Wales, Australia

Influence of Irrigation on Precipitation in Semi-arid Climates

L'application de certaines formules empiriques pour calcul del'evapotranspiration

Discussion and conclusions

Section IV. Land Use, Soil and Water

Arid Land Irrigation and Soil Fertility: Problems of Salinity, Alkalinity, Compaction

On Probability of Droughts and Secondary Salinisation of World Soils

Problems and Effects of Irrigation in the Near East Region

Soil Water Problems Related to Salinity and Alkalinity in Irrigated Lands

Effect of Irrigation on Syr Darya Water Regime and Water Quality

Observations sur deux sols argileux (vertisols) irrigues depuis 25 ans dans la plaine du Gharb (Maroc)

Chemical Composition of Irrigation Water and its Effect on Crop Growth and Soil Properties

Discussion and Conclusions

Section V. Effects of Irrigation on Biological Balances

La production de poissons de consommation dans les ecosystemes irrigues

Inland fisheries in arid zones

A Comparison of Mosquito Populations in Irrigated and Non-irrigated Areas of the Kano Plains, Nyanza Province, Kenya

Water Weed Problems in Irrigation Systems

Changes in Terrestrial Biota

Discussion and Conclusions

Section VI. The Efficiency of Irrigation Schemes

An Overview

Some Influences of Project Management on Irrigation Efficiencies

Reutilization of Residual Water and Its Effects on Agriculture

The Efficiency of Water Use in Irrigation in Egypt

Discussion

Section VII. Human Problems in Irrigation Areas

Sante et irrigation

Sante publique et projets d'irrigation: role de rassainissement et del'hygiene du milieu

Schistosomiasis—The Environmental Approach

Problems and Effects of Schistosomiasis in Irrigation Schemes in the Sudan

Irrigation and Malaria in Arid Lands

Discussion and Conclusions

Section VIII. The International Viewpoint

Introduction

Irrigation Development in the World

The Influence of Irrigation on Mankind

The Viewpoint of UNEP

The UN Water Conference 1977

The International Commission on Irrigation and M. Holy (ICID)

Discussion

Appendix 1. List of Participants at the Symposium

Appendix 2. Glossary of Acronyms

Index

About the Editor

E. Barton Worthington

