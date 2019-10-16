Arias' Practical Guide to High-Risk Pregnancy and Delivery

Sir Dr. S Arulkumaran is Professor and Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at St George’s University of London.

Previously the Secretary General and Treasurer to the International Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology for nine years, he is now President-Elect for the federation.

Sir S Arulkumaran is the past President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of the UK from 2007 and 2010. He is Editor-in-Chief of Best Practice and Research in Clinical Obstetrics and Gynaecology and author of 245 indexed publications, 24 books and 164 book chapters.

He is the Honorary Fellow of the America, Sri Lankan, South African, Pakistan, Indian, Australian and New Zealand Colleges of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and the Honorary Member of the Canadian, Malaysian, German, Italian and South African Societies.

Sir S Arulkumaran was knighted as Knight Bachelor in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in June 2009 in recognition of Services to Medicine.