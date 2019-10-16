Arias' Practical Guide to High-Risk Pregnancy and Delivery
5th Edition
A South Asian Perspective
Description
The main objective of fifth edition of this book "to provide a source of practical information about complications of pregnancy" as envisaged by Dr Fernando Arias – a doyen in field of Obstetrics and Gynaecology has been kept intact with further building upon with recent developments in obstetrics and gynaecology. However, the content is thoroughly revised with inclusion of recent developments for management of all aspects of high-risk pregnancy and delivery. The content is contemporary, concise and evidence-based – covering approach, management and guidelines for treating patients with high risk. The text helps students to understand the concepts clearly and retain information as a quick reference for practitioners.
Table of Contents
1. Prenatal Diagnosis of Chromosomal Abnormalities
Asma Khalil, Amy Coates
2. Fetal Dysmorphology
Nirmala Chandrasekharan, Amarnath Bhide
3. Impact of Advances in Genetics on Prenatal Diagnosis
Tessa Homfray
4. Fetal Infections
Francesco D’Antonio, Amarnath Bhide
5. Fetal Growth Restriction
Giorgio Pagani, Amarnath Bhide
6. Early Pregnancy Complications
Parikshit Dahyalal Tank
7. Identification and Antepartum
Surveillance of High Risk Pregnancy
Amol P. Pawar, Kaizad R. Damania
8. Preterm Birth
Lilian Alabi-Isama, Austin Ugwumadu
9. Post Term and Prolonged Pregnancy
Avinash Bhatt, Kaizad R. Damania
10. Antepartum Haemorrhage
Vedrana Caric, Amarnath Bhide
11. Venous Thromboembolism in Pregnancy
Gargee Pandit, Kaizad R. Damania
12. Multiple Pregnancy
Tiran Dias, Amarnath Bhide
13. Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy
Vandana Bansal, Kaizad R. Damania
14. Haematological Disorders and Red-Cell Alloimmunization in Pregnancy
Ann Koschorke, Michael Egbor,
Amarnath Bhide
15. Diabetes in Pregnancy
Gargee Pandit, Kaizad R. Damania
16. Cardiac Disease and Pregnancy
Milind S. Phadke, Vinay R. Jaiswal
17. Other Medical Disorders in Pregnancy
Ameya C. Purandare, Kaizad R. Damania
18. Tropical Diseases in Pregnancy
Shirish N. Daftary
19. Abnormal Labour
Kim Hinshaw, Sara Kenyon
20. Fetal Surveillance in Labour
Rohana Haththotuwa, Muhunthan K,
Sabaratnam Arulkumaran
21. Birth Asphyxia
Vikram Sinai Talaulikar, Sabaratnam
Arulkumaran
22. Operative Delivery
Hemantha Senanayake, Sabaratnam
Arulkumaran
23. Postpartum Haemorrhage
Sadia Muhammad, Edwin Chandraharan
24. Maternal Collapse
Leonie Penna
25. Obesity and Pregnancy
Swetha Bhaskar, Venkat Bhaskar, and Tahir Mahmood
26. Clinical Governance and Audit
Charlotte Cassis and Sambit Mukhopadhyay
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2020
- Published:
- 16th October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131256497
About the Editor
Fernando Arias
Amarnath Bhide
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Maternal-Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics, St. George's Hospital, London, UK Honorary Senior Lecturer, St. George's University of London Scientific Editor, BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology Formerly, Professor and Unit Head, Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, Mumbai, India
Arulkumaran S
Sir Dr. S Arulkumaran is Professor and Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at St George’s University of London.
Previously the Secretary General and Treasurer to the International Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology for nine years, he is now President-Elect for the federation.
Sir S Arulkumaran is the past President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of the UK from 2007 and 2010. He is Editor-in-Chief of Best Practice and Research in Clinical Obstetrics and Gynaecology and author of 245 indexed publications, 24 books and 164 book chapters.
He is the Honorary Fellow of the America, Sri Lankan, South African, Pakistan, Indian, Australian and New Zealand Colleges of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and the Honorary Member of the Canadian, Malaysian, German, Italian and South African Societies.
Sir S Arulkumaran was knighted as Knight Bachelor in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in June 2009 in recognition of Services to Medicine.
Kaizad Damania
Affiliations and Expertise
Dr. Kaizad Damania is currently working as consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at N Wadia Maternity Hospital, Mumbai.
Shirish Daftary
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus and Consultant, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, Mumbai. Dr. Daftary’s Total Care Clinic, Mumbai.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.