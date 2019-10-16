Arias' Practical Guide to High-Risk Pregnancy and Delivery - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9788131256497

Arias' Practical Guide to High-Risk Pregnancy and Delivery

5th Edition

A South Asian Perspective

Editors: Fernando Arias Amarnath Bhide Arulkumaran S Kaizad Damania Shirish Daftary
Paperback ISBN: 9788131256497
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 16th October 2019
Page Count: 410
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The main objective of fifth edition of this book "to provide a source of practical information about complications of pregnancy" as envisaged by Dr Fernando Arias – a doyen in field of Obstetrics and Gynaecology has been kept intact with further building upon with recent developments in obstetrics and gynaecology. However, the content is thoroughly revised with inclusion of recent developments for management of all aspects of high-risk pregnancy and delivery. The content is contemporary, concise and evidence-based – covering approach, management and guidelines for treating patients with high risk. The text helps students to understand the concepts clearly and retain information as a quick reference for practitioners.

 

Table of Contents

1. Prenatal Diagnosis of Chromosomal Abnormalities

Asma Khalil, Amy Coates

2. Fetal Dysmorphology

Nirmala Chandrasekharan, Amarnath Bhide

3. Impact of Advances in Genetics on Prenatal Diagnosis

Tessa Homfray

4. Fetal Infections

Francesco D’Antonio, Amarnath Bhide

5. Fetal Growth Restriction

Giorgio Pagani, Amarnath Bhide

6. Early Pregnancy Complications

Parikshit Dahyalal Tank

7. Identification and Antepartum

Surveillance of High Risk Pregnancy

Amol P. Pawar, Kaizad R. Damania

8. Preterm Birth

Lilian Alabi-Isama, Austin Ugwumadu

9. Post Term and Prolonged Pregnancy

Avinash Bhatt, Kaizad R. Damania

10. Antepartum Haemorrhage

Vedrana Caric, Amarnath Bhide

11. Venous Thromboembolism in Pregnancy

Gargee Pandit, Kaizad R. Damania

12. Multiple Pregnancy

Tiran Dias, Amarnath Bhide

13. Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy

Vandana Bansal, Kaizad R. Damania

14. Haematological Disorders and Red-Cell Alloimmunization in Pregnancy

Ann Koschorke, Michael Egbor,

Amarnath Bhide

15. Diabetes in Pregnancy

Gargee Pandit, Kaizad R. Damania

16. Cardiac Disease and Pregnancy

Milind S. Phadke, Vinay R. Jaiswal

17. Other Medical Disorders in Pregnancy

Ameya C. Purandare, Kaizad R. Damania

18. Tropical Diseases in Pregnancy

Shirish N. Daftary

19. Abnormal Labour

Kim Hinshaw, Sara Kenyon

20. Fetal Surveillance in Labour

Rohana Haththotuwa, Muhunthan K,

Sabaratnam Arulkumaran

21. Birth Asphyxia

Vikram Sinai Talaulikar, Sabaratnam

Arulkumaran

22. Operative Delivery

Hemantha Senanayake, Sabaratnam

Arulkumaran

23. Postpartum Haemorrhage

Sadia Muhammad, Edwin Chandraharan

24. Maternal Collapse

Leonie Penna

25. Obesity and Pregnancy

Swetha Bhaskar, Venkat Bhaskar, and Tahir Mahmood

26. Clinical Governance and Audit

Charlotte Cassis and Sambit Mukhopadhyay

Index

Details

No. of pages:
410
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2020
Published:
16th October 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131256497

About the Editor

Fernando Arias

Amarnath Bhide

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Maternal-Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics, St. George's Hospital, London, UK Honorary Senior Lecturer, St. George's University of London Scientific Editor, BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology Formerly, Professor and Unit Head, Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, Mumbai, India

Arulkumaran S

Sir Dr. S Arulkumaran is Professor and Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at St George’s University of London.

Previously the Secretary General and Treasurer to the International Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology for nine years, he is now President-Elect for the federation.

Sir S Arulkumaran is the past President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of the UK from 2007 and 2010. He is Editor-in-Chief of Best Practice and Research in Clinical Obstetrics and Gynaecology and author of 245 indexed publications, 24 books and 164 book chapters.

He is the Honorary Fellow of the America, Sri Lankan, South African, Pakistan, Indian, Australian and New Zealand Colleges of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and the Honorary Member of the Canadian, Malaysian, German, Italian and South African Societies.

Sir S Arulkumaran was knighted as Knight Bachelor in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in June 2009 in recognition of Services to Medicine.

Kaizad Damania

Affiliations and Expertise

Dr. Kaizad Damania is currently working as consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at N Wadia Maternity Hospital, Mumbai.

Shirish Daftary

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus and Consultant, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, Mumbai. Dr. Daftary’s Total Care Clinic, Mumbai.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.