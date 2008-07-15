Arias' Practical Guide to High-Risk Pregnancy and Delivery - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9788131211557, 9788131231630

Arias' Practical Guide to High-Risk Pregnancy and Delivery

3rd Edition

A South Asian Perspective

Editors: Fernando Arias Amarnath Bhide Arulkumaran S Kaizad Damania Shirish Daftary
eBook ISBN: 9788131231630
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 15th July 2008
Page Count: 584
Description

 

The third edition of the book, Practical Guide to High-Risk Pregnancy and Delivery, has been completely revised to present more up-to-date approach to the field. Several changes have been made in the book to keep up with multiple new developments and to facilitate the finding of information. However, the purpose of the book remains unchanged: to provide residents in Obstetrics and Gynecology, fellows in Maternal–Fetal Medicine, obstetricians, general physicians, and interested nurses and medical students with a source of practical information about complications of pregnancy.

Key Features

    Salient Features

    • The book is organized into three sections: Fetal Medicine, Obstetrical Complications and Tropical Diseases in Pregnancy

    • All chapters have been rearranged, expanded, and updated

    • Several new flowcharts, tables, and boxes have been included to make the coverage more comprehensive and contemporary

    • Important points at the end of every chapter help in quick recapitulation.

    • Separate chapters on Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy, Diabetes and Pregnancy, and Cardiac Diseases in Pregnancy.

    Special Features of South Asian Edition

    • Separate chapter on Tropical Diseases in Pregnancy has been added keeping in mind Indian conditions.

    • Data of relevance to India has been added at relevant places in all the chapters.

    • Indian experiences at the end of every chapter lends additional information about the experiences of practitioners in India

Table of Contents

Contents

Section I: FETAL MEDICINE

1. Antepartum Care of the High-Risk Pregnancy

2. Prenatal Diagnosis of Chromosomal Abnormalities

3. Fetal Dysmorphology

4. Fetal Growth Restriction

5. Fetal Infections

6. Birth Asphyxia

Section II: OBSTETRICAL COMPLICATIONS

7. Preterm Parturition Syndrome

8. Preterm Labor

9. Premature Rupture of Membranes

10. Cervical Insufficiency

11. Prolonged Pregnancy

12. Multifetal Gestation

13. Bleeding During Pregnancy

14. Rh Alloimmunization

15. Abnormal Labor and Delivery

16. Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy

17. Diabetes and Pregnancy

18. Hematologic Disorders in Pregnancy

19. Abnormalities of the Urinary System During Pregnancy

20. Cardiac Disease and Pregnancy

Section III: TROPICAL DISEASES IN PREGNANCY

21. Tropical Diseases in Pregnancy

Details

No. of pages:
584
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
eBook ISBN:
9788131231630

About the Editor

Fernando Arias

Amarnath Bhide

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Maternal-Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics, St. George's Hospital, London, UK Honorary Senior Lecturer, St. George's University of London Scientific Editor, BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology Formerly, Professor and Unit Head, Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, Mumbai, India

Arulkumaran S

Sir Dr. S Arulkumaran is Professor and Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at St George’s University of London.

Previously the Secretary General and Treasurer to the International Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology for nine years, he is now President-Elect for the federation.

Sir S Arulkumaran is the past President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of the UK from 2007 and 2010. He is Editor-in-Chief of Best Practice and Research in Clinical Obstetrics and Gynaecology and author of 245 indexed publications, 24 books and 164 book chapters.

He is the Honorary Fellow of the America, Sri Lankan, South African, Pakistan, Indian, Australian and New Zealand Colleges of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and the Honorary Member of the Canadian, Malaysian, German, Italian and South African Societies.

Sir S Arulkumaran was knighted as Knight Bachelor in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in June 2009 in recognition of Services to Medicine.

Kaizad Damania

Affiliations and Expertise

Dr. Kaizad Damania is currently working as consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at N Wadia Maternity Hospital, Mumbai.

Shirish Daftary

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus and Consultant, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, Mumbai. Dr. Daftary’s Total Care Clinic, Mumbai.

