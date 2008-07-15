Arias' Practical Guide to High-Risk Pregnancy and Delivery
3rd Edition
A South Asian Perspective
Description
The third edition of the book, Practical Guide to High-Risk Pregnancy and Delivery, has been completely revised to present more up-to-date approach to the field. Several changes have been made in the book to keep up with multiple new developments and to facilitate the finding of information. However, the purpose of the book remains unchanged: to provide residents in Obstetrics and Gynecology, fellows in Maternal–Fetal Medicine, obstetricians, general physicians, and interested nurses and medical students with a source of practical information about complications of pregnancy.
Key Features
- The book is organized into three sections: Fetal Medicine, Obstetrical Complications and Tropical Diseases in Pregnancy
- All chapters have been rearranged, expanded, and updated
- Several new flowcharts, tables, and boxes have been included to make the coverage more comprehensive and contemporary
- Important points at the end of every chapter help in quick recapitulation.
- Separate chapters on Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy, Diabetes and Pregnancy, and Cardiac Diseases in Pregnancy.
- Separate chapter on Tropical Diseases in Pregnancy has been added keeping in mind Indian conditions.
- Data of relevance to India has been added at relevant places in all the chapters.
- Indian experiences at the end of every chapter lends additional information about the experiences of practitioners in India
Salient Features
Special Features of South Asian Edition
Table of Contents
Contents
Section I: FETAL MEDICINE
1. Antepartum Care of the High-Risk Pregnancy
2. Prenatal Diagnosis of Chromosomal Abnormalities
3. Fetal Dysmorphology
4. Fetal Growth Restriction
5. Fetal Infections
6. Birth Asphyxia
Section II: OBSTETRICAL COMPLICATIONS
7. Preterm Parturition Syndrome
8. Preterm Labor
9. Premature Rupture of Membranes
10. Cervical Insufficiency
11. Prolonged Pregnancy
12. Multifetal Gestation
13. Bleeding During Pregnancy
14. Rh Alloimmunization
15. Abnormal Labor and Delivery
16. Hypertensive Disorders in Pregnancy
17. Diabetes and Pregnancy
18. Hematologic Disorders in Pregnancy
19. Abnormalities of the Urinary System During Pregnancy
20. Cardiac Disease and Pregnancy
Section III: TROPICAL DISEASES IN PREGNANCY
21. Tropical Diseases in Pregnancy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2008
- Published:
- 15th July 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131231630
About the Editor
Fernando Arias
Amarnath Bhide
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Maternal-Fetal Medicine and Obstetrics, St. George's Hospital, London, UK Honorary Senior Lecturer, St. George's University of London Scientific Editor, BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics & Gynaecology Formerly, Professor and Unit Head, Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, Mumbai, India
Arulkumaran S
Sir Dr. S Arulkumaran is Professor and Head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at St George’s University of London.
Previously the Secretary General and Treasurer to the International Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology for nine years, he is now President-Elect for the federation.
Sir S Arulkumaran is the past President of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists of the UK from 2007 and 2010. He is Editor-in-Chief of Best Practice and Research in Clinical Obstetrics and Gynaecology and author of 245 indexed publications, 24 books and 164 book chapters.
He is the Honorary Fellow of the America, Sri Lankan, South African, Pakistan, Indian, Australian and New Zealand Colleges of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and the Honorary Member of the Canadian, Malaysian, German, Italian and South African Societies.
Sir S Arulkumaran was knighted as Knight Bachelor in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List in June 2009 in recognition of Services to Medicine.
Kaizad Damania
Affiliations and Expertise
Dr. Kaizad Damania is currently working as consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at N Wadia Maternity Hospital, Mumbai.
Shirish Daftary
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus and Consultant, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, Mumbai. Dr. Daftary’s Total Care Clinic, Mumbai.