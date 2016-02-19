Areography: Geographical Strategies of Species discusses the hypotheses and results of areography, which is the study of geographical range of species. The book consists of six chapters, which help demonstrates that the geographical range of species can be studied and can help provide a methodology to analyze the spatio-geographic strategies of species. The first chapter provides an introductory discussion on areography; the chapter also covers several issues, concerns, and criticisms on areography. Chapter 2 discusses the anatomy and morphology of areas, while Chapter 3 covers the methodological approaches. The fourth chapter tackles the concept of barriers. Chapters 5 and 6 discuss geographical and ecological areography, respectively. The text will be of great use to researchers who are involved or have an interest in areography.

Table of Contents



List of Tables

1. Introduction

2. The 'Anatomy' and 'Morphology' of Areas

The Size of the Geographical Areas of Distribution

Area and Feeding Regime

The Distribution of Sizes

Endemism and Pandemism: Two Extremes of a Curve

A Quantitative Measure of Cosmopolitism

The Shapes of the Areas

Oviform Deformation

Rectangular Model of the Perimeter-area Relation

Distribution of Lands among Subspecies

The Number of Internal Subspecies

Distribution of Lands

The Packing of Circles

Random Partitions

The Areas of a Species and Its Subspecies

3. Methodological Approaches

The Delimiting and Compacting of Areas

Mean Propinquity Method

Geographical Range, Geographical Distance and the Number of Subspecies

Area and Distance

Area and Number of Subspecies

Subspeciation and Perimeter

Geographical Range, Taxonomic Distance and Graph Theory

Intersubspecific Frontiers

Maximum Number of Arcs and Circuits

Internal Frontiers

Graphs and Dendrograms

4. Barriers

Chaotic Movement and Species Dispersal

Dispersal as a Diffusion Process

Dispersal Rate and Body Size

Types of Barriers

Porosity of Barriers

Measuring Porosity of Natural Barriers

Detection of Barriers and Corridors

Equiprobabilistic Curves

Flow Intensity and Environmental Resistance

The Loss of Biotic Resemblance with Distance

Distances between Equiprobabilistic Lines

Equiprobabilistic Lines Over Gradients and Ecotones

Predicting the Spread of Pests

An Alternative Way for Measuring Resistance and Anisotropy

Using other Equiprobabilistic Lines for Calculating R and A

The Predicting Power of Equiprobabilistic Maps

5. Geographical Areography

Preferential Direction

Satellitism: Segregational Direction

Latitudinal Effects and Meridional Extension

Latitudinal Variation of Overlap

Diversity and Biomass

Overlap

The Measuring of Overlap

The 'Age and Area1 Hypothesis

6. Ecological Areography

Area, Density and Biomass

Variation of Density within the Range

The Areography of Reproductive Strategies

Microareography: Its Relations to Spatial Distribution

Total Specific Biomass

On How the Species Divide the Cake

References

Index