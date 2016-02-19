Areography
1st Edition
Geographical Strategies of Species
Description
Areography: Geographical Strategies of Species discusses the hypotheses and results of areography, which is the study of geographical range of species. The book consists of six chapters, which help demonstrates that the geographical range of species can be studied and can help provide a methodology to analyze the spatio-geographic strategies of species. The first chapter provides an introductory discussion on areography; the chapter also covers several issues, concerns, and criticisms on areography. Chapter 2 discusses the anatomy and morphology of areas, while Chapter 3 covers the methodological approaches. The fourth chapter tackles the concept of barriers. Chapters 5 and 6 discuss geographical and ecological areography, respectively. The text will be of great use to researchers who are involved or have an interest in areography.
Table of Contents
List of Tables
1. Introduction
2. The 'Anatomy' and 'Morphology' of Areas
The Size of the Geographical Areas of Distribution
Area and Feeding Regime
The Distribution of Sizes
Endemism and Pandemism: Two Extremes of a Curve
A Quantitative Measure of Cosmopolitism
The Shapes of the Areas
Oviform Deformation
Rectangular Model of the Perimeter-area Relation
Distribution of Lands among Subspecies
The Number of Internal Subspecies
Distribution of Lands
The Packing of Circles
Random Partitions
The Areas of a Species and Its Subspecies
3. Methodological Approaches
The Delimiting and Compacting of Areas
Mean Propinquity Method
Geographical Range, Geographical Distance and the Number of Subspecies
Area and Distance
Area and Number of Subspecies
Subspeciation and Perimeter
Geographical Range, Taxonomic Distance and Graph Theory
Intersubspecific Frontiers
Maximum Number of Arcs and Circuits
Internal Frontiers
Graphs and Dendrograms
4. Barriers
Chaotic Movement and Species Dispersal
Dispersal as a Diffusion Process
Dispersal Rate and Body Size
Types of Barriers
Porosity of Barriers
Measuring Porosity of Natural Barriers
Detection of Barriers and Corridors
Equiprobabilistic Curves
Flow Intensity and Environmental Resistance
The Loss of Biotic Resemblance with Distance
Distances between Equiprobabilistic Lines
Equiprobabilistic Lines Over Gradients and Ecotones
Predicting the Spread of Pests
An Alternative Way for Measuring Resistance and Anisotropy
Using other Equiprobabilistic Lines for Calculating R and A
The Predicting Power of Equiprobabilistic Maps
5. Geographical Areography
Preferential Direction
Satellitism: Segregational Direction
Latitudinal Effects and Meridional Extension
Latitudinal Variation of Overlap
Diversity and Biomass
Overlap
The Measuring of Overlap
The 'Age and Area1 Hypothesis
6. Ecological Areography
Area, Density and Biomass
Variation of Density within the Range
The Areography of Reproductive Strategies
Microareography: Its Relations to Spatial Distribution
Total Specific Biomass
On How the Species Divide the Cake
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152776