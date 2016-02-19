Arctic Ecosystems in a Changing Climate
1st Edition
An Ecophysiological Perspective
Table of Contents
F.S. Chapin III, R.L. Jefferies, J.F. Reynolds, G.R. Shaver, and J. Svoboda, Arctic Plant Physiological Ecology: A Challenge for the Future.
The Arctic System:
B. Maxwell, Arctic Climate: Potential for Change under Global Warming.
D.L. Kane, L.D. Hinzman, M. Woo, and K.R. Everett, Arctic Hydrology and Climate Change.
L.C. Bliss and N.V. Matveyeva, Circumpolar Arctic Vegetation.
W.D. Billings, Phytogeographic and Evolutionary Potential for the Arctic Flora and Vegetation in a Changing Climate.
L.C. Bliss and K.M. Peterson, Plant Succession, Competition, and the Physiological Constraints of Species in the Arctic.
Carbon Balance:
W.C. Oechel and W.D. Billings, Effects of Global Change on the Carbon Balance of Arctic Plants and Ecosystems.
O.A. Semikhatova, T.V. Gerasimenko, and T.I. Ivanova, Photosynthesis, Respiration, and Growth of Plants in the Soviet Arctic.
G.R. Shaver and J. Kummerow, Phenology, Resource Allocation, and Growth of Arctic Vascular Plants.
J.D. Tenhunen, O.L. Lange, S. Hahn, R. Siegwolf, and S.F. Oberbauer, The Ecosystem Role of Poikilohydric Tundra Plants.
B. Sveinbj~adornsson, Arctic Tree Line in a Changing Climate.
Water and Nutrient Balance:
S.F. Oberbauer and T.E. Dawson, Water Relations of Arctic Vascular Plants.
K.J. Nadelhoffer, A.E. Giblin, G.R. Shaver, and A.E. Linkins, Microbial Processes and Plant Nutrient Availability in Arctic Soils.
D.M. Chapin and C.S. Bledsoe, Nitrogen Fixation in Arctic Plant Communities.
K. Kielland and F.S. Chapin III, Nutrient Absorption and Accumulation in Arctic Plants.
F. Berendse and S. Jonasson, Nutrient Use and Nutrient Cycling in Northern Ecosystems.
Interactions:
J.B. McGraw and N. Fetcher, Response of Tundra Plant Populations to Climatic Change.
J.P. Bryant and P.B. Reichardt, Controls over Secondary Metabolite Production by Arctic Woody Plants.
R.L. Jefferies, J. Svoboda, G. Henry, M. Raillard, and R. Ruess, Tundra Grazing Systems and Climatic Change.
J.F. Reynolds and P.W. Leadley, Modeling the Response of Arctic Plants to Changing Climate.
F.S. Chapin III, R.L. Jefferies, J.F. Reynolds, G.R. Shaver, and J. Svoboda, Arctic Plant Physiological Ecology in an Ecosystem Context. Index.
Description
The arctic region is predicted to experience the earliest and most pronounced global warming response to human-induced climatic change. This book synthesizes information on the physiological ecology of arctic plants, discusses how physiological processes influence ecosystem processes, and explores how climate warming will affect arctic plants, plant communities, and ecosystem processes.
Key Features
- Reviews the physiological ecology of arctic plants
- Explores biotic controls over community and ecosystems processes
- Provides physiological bases for predicting how the Arctic will respond to global climate change
Readership
Students and researchers in arctic studies, plant physiology, and ecology
Reviews
"This book will serve as an excellent introduction to and synthesis of the current status of knowledge, and it is timely in anticipation of new Arctic ecological research efforts proposed by a number of agencies... One of its strengths is the selection of authors... The book is timely, because the time when warming may become an observed reality is close, and this synthesis will be of great value in the planning and conduct of related research. It is a book for the practicing biological scientist rather than the policy maker of even the generalist." --BIOSCIENCE
About the Editors
F. Chapin III Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, U.S.A.
Robert Jefferies Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada
James Reynolds Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, U.S.A.
Gaius Shaver Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Marine Biological Laboratory, Woods Hole, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
Josef Svoboda Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada