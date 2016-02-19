Arctic Ecosystems in a Changing Climate

F.S. Chapin III, R.L. Jefferies, J.F. Reynolds, G.R. Shaver, and J. Svoboda, Arctic Plant Physiological Ecology: A Challenge for the Future.

The Arctic System:

B. Maxwell, Arctic Climate: Potential for Change under Global Warming.

D.L. Kane, L.D. Hinzman, M. Woo, and K.R. Everett, Arctic Hydrology and Climate Change.

L.C. Bliss and N.V. Matveyeva, Circumpolar Arctic Vegetation.

W.D. Billings, Phytogeographic and Evolutionary Potential for the Arctic Flora and Vegetation in a Changing Climate.

L.C. Bliss and K.M. Peterson, Plant Succession, Competition, and the Physiological Constraints of Species in the Arctic.

Carbon Balance:

W.C. Oechel and W.D. Billings, Effects of Global Change on the Carbon Balance of Arctic Plants and Ecosystems.

O.A. Semikhatova, T.V. Gerasimenko, and T.I. Ivanova, Photosynthesis, Respiration, and Growth of Plants in the Soviet Arctic.

G.R. Shaver and J. Kummerow, Phenology, Resource Allocation, and Growth of Arctic Vascular Plants.

J.D. Tenhunen, O.L. Lange, S. Hahn, R. Siegwolf, and S.F. Oberbauer, The Ecosystem Role of Poikilohydric Tundra Plants.

B. Sveinbj~adornsson, Arctic Tree Line in a Changing Climate.

Water and Nutrient Balance:

S.F. Oberbauer and T.E. Dawson, Water Relations of Arctic Vascular Plants.

K.J. Nadelhoffer, A.E. Giblin, G.R. Shaver, and A.E. Linkins, Microbial Processes and Plant Nutrient Availability in Arctic Soils.

D.M. Chapin and C.S. Bledsoe, Nitrogen Fixation in Arctic Plant Communities.

K. Kielland and F.S. Chapin III, Nutrient Absorption and Accumulation in Arctic Plants.

F. Berendse and S. Jonasson, Nutrient Use and Nutrient Cycling in Northern Ecosystems.

Interactions:

J.B. McGraw and N. Fetcher, Response of Tundra Plant Populations to Climatic Change.

J.P. Bryant and P.B. Reichardt, Controls over Secondary Metabolite Production by Arctic Woody Plants.

R.L. Jefferies, J. Svoboda, G. Henry, M. Raillard, and R. Ruess, Tundra Grazing Systems and Climatic Change.

J.F. Reynolds and P.W. Leadley, Modeling the Response of Arctic Plants to Changing Climate.

F.S. Chapin III, R.L. Jefferies, J.F. Reynolds, G.R. Shaver, and J. Svoboda, Arctic Plant Physiological Ecology in an Ecosystem Context. Index.