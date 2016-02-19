Arctic Communications
Proceedings of the Eighth Meeting of the AGARD Ionospheric Research Committee, Athens, Greece, July 1963
Arctic Communications is a compilation of the proceedings of the Eighth Meeting of the Ionospheric Research Committee of NATO's Advisory Group for Aeronautical Research and Development, held in Athens, Greece in July 1963. The meeting provided a forum for discussing advances in communications equipment used to conduct research in the Arctic and covered a wide range of topics such as the physical properties of the Arctic ionosphere; Arctic high-frequency communications; soundings and field strength measurements; and observations in the Arctic during nuclear tests.
This book is comprised of 25 chapters and begins with a discussion on experimental studies of high latitude absorption phenomena, including auroral absorption, polar cap absorption, and sudden commencement absorption. Direct measurements of D-region electron densities during the absorption periods are also presented. Subsequent chapters focus on the ionospheric absorption of cosmic noise observed at geomagnetically conjugate points; ionospheric ionization produced by solar flares; military communication facilities in the Canadian Arctic; and radio noise problems in Arctic regions. Phase instabilities on a very-low-frequency transmission path passing through the auroral zone are also considered.
This monograph will be of particular value to scientists and researchers with interest in the Arctic.
Table of Contents
Welcome Address
Introduction
Physical properties of the arctic ionosphere
1. Some Experimental Studies of the Arctic D-region
2. Conjugate Point Observation at a Variety of High Geomagnetic Latitudes
3. Sur les Fortes Absorptions Ionosphériques à Kerguelen Ètudiées au Moyen de la Caractéristique fmin de l’Ionosonde
4. Ionospheric Ionization Produced by Solar Flares as Measured by Continuous Recordings of fmin. Comparison between Pulse and Multifrequency Riometer Techniques
5. Variation Diurne de l’Absorption de Type III à la Station Dumont d’Urville
6. Summary of Discussion
Arctic h.f. communications
7. Military Communications in the Canadian Arctic
8. Communications Propagation Trials during the British North Greenland Expedition October 1952 to July 1954
9. Polar Communications
10. Reception of Mid-Latitude Transmissions in Northern Canada
11. Note sur une Rétrodiffusion en Zone Aurorale
12. Radio Noise Problems in Arctic Regions
13. Polar Radio Noise
14. Summary of Discussion
Analysis of soundings and field strength measurements
15. H.F. Propagation in the Arctic
16. Backscatter Observations at Lindau-Harz with Variable Frequency Directed to the Auroral Zone
17. Field Strength Measurements over a 2000 km Subauroral Path (Sodankylä-Lindau) Compared with the Absorption Observed at the Terminals
Other methods
18. Observations of Phase-Instabilities on a V.I.F. Transmission Path Passing through the Auroral Zone
19. The Phase Stability of V.I.F. Signals on Polar Paths
20. Evolution Saisonnière de la Variation Diurne de la Phase des Ondes Myriamétriques Traversant des Régions Arctiques
21. Very Low Frequency Radio Wave Propagation at High Latitudes
22. V.H.F.-Bistatic-Aurora-Communications as a Function of Geomagnetic Activity and Magnetic Latitude
Observations during nuclear tests
23. Observations Made by the Ionospheric Institute of Athens during the Series of Nuclear Weapon Tests at Novaja Zemlya between 10 September and 4 November 1961
24. Observation des Perturbations Ionosphériques Provoquées par les Explosions Nucléaires
25. Concluding Remarks
