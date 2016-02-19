Arctic Communications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080108285, 9781483150321

Arctic Communications

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Eighth Meeting of the AGARD Ionospheric Research Committee, Athens, Greece, July 1963

Editors: B. Landmark
eBook ISBN: 9781483150321
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 308
Description

Arctic Communications is a compilation of the proceedings of the Eighth Meeting of the Ionospheric Research Committee of NATO's Advisory Group for Aeronautical Research and Development, held in Athens, Greece in July 1963. The meeting provided a forum for discussing advances in communications equipment used to conduct research in the Arctic and covered a wide range of topics such as the physical properties of the Arctic ionosphere; Arctic high-frequency communications; soundings and field strength measurements; and observations in the Arctic during nuclear tests. This book is comprised of 25 chapters and begins with a discussion on experimental studies of high latitude absorption phenomena, including auroral absorption, polar cap absorption, and sudden commencement absorption. Direct measurements of D-region electron densities during the absorption periods are also presented. Subsequent chapters focus on the ionospheric absorption of cosmic noise observed at geomagnetically conjugate points; ionospheric ionization produced by solar flares; military communication facilities in the Canadian Arctic; and radio noise problems in Arctic regions. Phase instabilities on a very-low-frequency transmission path passing through the auroral zone are also considered.
This monograph will be of particular value to scientists and researchers with interest in the Arctic.

Table of Contents


Welcome Address

Introduction

Physical properties of the arctic ionosphere

1. Some Experimental Studies of the Arctic D-region

2. Conjugate Point Observation at a Variety of High Geomagnetic Latitudes

3. Sur les Fortes Absorptions Ionosphériques à Kerguelen Ètudiées au Moyen de la Caractéristique fmin de l’Ionosonde

4. Ionospheric Ionization Produced by Solar Flares as Measured by Continuous Recordings of fmin. Comparison between Pulse and Multifrequency Riometer Techniques

5. Variation Diurne de l’Absorption de Type III à la Station Dumont d’Urville

6. Summary of Discussion

Arctic h.f. communications

7. Military Communications in the Canadian Arctic

8. Communications Propagation Trials during the British North Greenland Expedition October 1952 to July 1954

9. Polar Communications

10. Reception of Mid-Latitude Transmissions in Northern Canada

11. Note sur une Rétrodiffusion en Zone Aurorale

12. Radio Noise Problems in Arctic Regions

13. Polar Radio Noise

14. Summary of Discussion

Analysis of soundings and field strength measurements

15. H.F. Propagation in the Arctic

16. Backscatter Observations at Lindau-Harz with Variable Frequency Directed to the Auroral Zone

17. Field Strength Measurements over a 2000 km Subauroral Path (Sodankylä-Lindau) Compared with the Absorption Observed at the Terminals

Other methods

18. Observations of Phase-Instabilities on a V.I.F. Transmission Path Passing through the Auroral Zone

19. The Phase Stability of V.I.F. Signals on Polar Paths

20. Evolution Saisonnière de la Variation Diurne de la Phase des Ondes Myriamétriques Traversant des Régions Arctiques

21. Very Low Frequency Radio Wave Propagation at High Latitudes

22. V.H.F.-Bistatic-Aurora-Communications as a Function of Geomagnetic Activity and Magnetic Latitude

Observations during nuclear tests

23. Observations Made by the Ionospheric Institute of Athens during the Series of Nuclear Weapon Tests at Novaja Zemlya between 10 September and 4 November 1961

24. Observation des Perturbations Ionosphériques Provoquées par les Explosions Nucléaires

25. Concluding Remarks

Details

No. of pages:
308
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483150321

About the Editor

B. Landmark

