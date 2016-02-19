Arctic Communications is a compilation of the proceedings of the Eighth Meeting of the Ionospheric Research Committee of NATO's Advisory Group for Aeronautical Research and Development, held in Athens, Greece in July 1963. The meeting provided a forum for discussing advances in communications equipment used to conduct research in the Arctic and covered a wide range of topics such as the physical properties of the Arctic ionosphere; Arctic high-frequency communications; soundings and field strength measurements; and observations in the Arctic during nuclear tests. This book is comprised of 25 chapters and begins with a discussion on experimental studies of high latitude absorption phenomena, including auroral absorption, polar cap absorption, and sudden commencement absorption. Direct measurements of D-region electron densities during the absorption periods are also presented. Subsequent chapters focus on the ionospheric absorption of cosmic noise observed at geomagnetically conjugate points; ionospheric ionization produced by solar flares; military communication facilities in the Canadian Arctic; and radio noise problems in Arctic regions. Phase instabilities on a very-low-frequency transmission path passing through the auroral zone are also considered.

This monograph will be of particular value to scientists and researchers with interest in the Arctic.