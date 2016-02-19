Arctic and Tropical Arboviruses - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124297654, 9780323155120

Arctic and Tropical Arboviruses

1st Edition

Editors: Edouard Kurstak
eBook ISBN: 9780323155120
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 342
Description

Arctic and Tropical Arboviruses contains the proceedings of the Second International Symposium on Arctic Arboviruses held at Mont Gabriel, Canada on May 26-28, 1977. This book contains a total of 20 chapters; a few of these chapters describe the diseases with arbovirus as a possible etiological agent, such as in the case of nephropatia epidemica, rapid diagnostic techniques for the detection of arboviruses, and in vitro culture methods for arboviruses using arthropod cells. Several other chapters are devoted to the investigations on arboviruses in the northern regions and on their vectors, mosquitoes, and ticks, as well as to the detection in the north of arboviruses originally isolated inthe south. Such bipolar distribution of arboviruses could be the result of the transport of arbovirus-infected ticks by migratory birds. This volume will provide a useful tool for all concerned with viral diseases, including virologists, epidemiologists, and ecologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Considerations on Arbovirus Infections in Northern Regions

Arbovirus Vectors in the Canadian Arctic

Arboviruses of High Latitudes in the USSR

Arboviruses in Canada

Arboviruses in Norway

Tick - Borne Viruses of Seabirds

Arboviruses in Italy

Transmission of Group C Arboviruses (Bunyaviridae)

Transovarial Transmission of California Arbovirus Group

Vector Competence of Culex tarsalis and Other Mosquito Species for Western Equine Encephalomyelitis Virus

Isolation of Eyach Virus from Ixodid Ticks

Persistent Tick-Borne Encephalitis Infection in Man and Monkeys: Relation to Chronic Neurologic Disease

Nephropathia Epidemica in Finland

Phenetic Relationships of Viruses of the Hughes Serological Group

The Structure of the Genome of Uukuniemi Virus

Replication of Arboviruses in Arthropod in Vitro Systems

Susceptibility of a Tick Cell Line (Dermacentor parumapertus Neumann) to Infection with Arboviruses

Observations Related to Cytopathic Effect in Aedes albopictus Cells Infected with Sindbis Virus

Ecological Markers of Arboviruses

Rapid Diagnosis of Arboviral and Related Infections

Index

Details

No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323155120

About the Editor

Edouard Kurstak

