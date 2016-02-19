Arctic and Tropical Arboviruses
1st Edition
Description
Arctic and Tropical Arboviruses contains the proceedings of the Second International Symposium on Arctic Arboviruses held at Mont Gabriel, Canada on May 26-28, 1977. This book contains a total of 20 chapters; a few of these chapters describe the diseases with arbovirus as a possible etiological agent, such as in the case of nephropatia epidemica, rapid diagnostic techniques for the detection of arboviruses, and in vitro culture methods for arboviruses using arthropod cells. Several other chapters are devoted to the investigations on arboviruses in the northern regions and on their vectors, mosquitoes, and ticks, as well as to the detection in the north of arboviruses originally isolated inthe south. Such bipolar distribution of arboviruses could be the result of the transport of arbovirus-infected ticks by migratory birds. This volume will provide a useful tool for all concerned with viral diseases, including virologists, epidemiologists, and ecologists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Considerations on Arbovirus Infections in Northern Regions
Arbovirus Vectors in the Canadian Arctic
Arboviruses of High Latitudes in the USSR
Arboviruses in Canada
Arboviruses in Norway
Tick - Borne Viruses of Seabirds
Arboviruses in Italy
Transmission of Group C Arboviruses (Bunyaviridae)
Transovarial Transmission of California Arbovirus Group
Vector Competence of Culex tarsalis and Other Mosquito Species for Western Equine Encephalomyelitis Virus
Isolation of Eyach Virus from Ixodid Ticks
Persistent Tick-Borne Encephalitis Infection in Man and Monkeys: Relation to Chronic Neurologic Disease
Nephropathia Epidemica in Finland
Phenetic Relationships of Viruses of the Hughes Serological Group
The Structure of the Genome of Uukuniemi Virus
Replication of Arboviruses in Arthropod in Vitro Systems
Susceptibility of a Tick Cell Line (Dermacentor parumapertus Neumann) to Infection with Arboviruses
Observations Related to Cytopathic Effect in Aedes albopictus Cells Infected with Sindbis Virus
Ecological Markers of Arboviruses
Rapid Diagnosis of Arboviral and Related Infections
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155120