Archives and the Computer deals with the use of the computer and its systems and programs in archiving data and other related materials. The book covers topics such as the scope of automated systems in archives; systems for records management, archival description, and retrieval; and machine-readable archives. The book also features examples of systems for records management from different institutions such as theTyne and Wear Archive Department, Dyfed Record Office, and the University of Liverpool. Included in the last part are appendices. Appendix A is a directory of archival systems, Appendix B contains guidelines for machine-readable and related records for preservation, and Appendix C covers machine-readable archives.

The text is recommended for archivists who would like to know more about the use of computers in archiving of records and other related information.