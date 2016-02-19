Archives and the Computer
1st Edition
Description
Archives and the Computer deals with the use of the computer and its systems and programs in archiving data and other related materials.
The book covers topics such as the scope of automated systems in archives; systems for records management, archival description, and retrieval; and machine-readable archives. The book also features examples of systems for records management from different institutions such as theTyne and Wear Archive Department, Dyfed Record Office, and the University of Liverpool. Included in the last part are appendices. Appendix A is a directory of archival systems, Appendix B contains guidelines for machine-readable and related records for preservation, and Appendix C covers machine-readable archives.
The text is recommended for archivists who would like to know more about the use of computers in archiving of records and other related information.
Table of Contents
List of Figures
Preface
1 Computer Systems
2 Systems for Records Management
3 Systems for Archival Description, Retrieval and Management
4 Machine-Readable Archives
Glossary of Technical Terms
Appendixes
A Select Directory of Archival Systems
B Guidelines for Selection of Machine-Readable and Related Records for Permanent Preservation
C Access to Files in the Machine-Readable Archives
Notes and References
Select Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1980
- Published:
- 6th November 1980
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483101095
About the Author
Michael Cook
Affiliations and Expertise
Deputy Head of Education and Development, East of Englan Strategic Health Authority, East of England Multi-Professional Deanery, Cambridge, UK