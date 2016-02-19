Archives and the Computer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408107341, 9781483101095

Archives and the Computer

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Cook
eBook ISBN: 9781483101095
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 6th November 1980
Page Count: 152
Description

Archives and the Computer deals with the use of the computer and its systems and programs in archiving data and other related materials. The book covers topics such as the scope of automated systems in archives; systems for records management, archival description, and retrieval; and machine-readable archives. The book also features examples of systems for records management from different institutions such as theTyne and Wear Archive Department, Dyfed Record Office, and the University of Liverpool. Included in the last part are appendices. Appendix A is a directory of archival systems, Appendix B contains guidelines for machine-readable and related records for preservation, and Appendix C covers machine-readable archives.
The text is recommended for archivists who would like to know more about the use of computers in archiving of records and other related information.

Table of Contents


List of Figures

Preface

1 Computer Systems

2 Systems for Records Management

3 Systems for Archival Description, Retrieval and Management

4 Machine-Readable Archives

Glossary of Technical Terms

Appendixes

A Select Directory of Archival Systems

B Guidelines for Selection of Machine-Readable and Related Records for Permanent Preservation

C Access to Files in the Machine-Readable Archives

Notes and References

Select Bibliography

Index


Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483101095

About the Author

Michael Cook

Affiliations and Expertise

Deputy Head of Education and Development, East of Englan Strategic Health Authority, East of England Multi-Professional Deanery, Cambridge, UK

