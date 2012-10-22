Archives and Societal Provenance - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843347125, 9781780633787

Archives and Societal Provenance

1st Edition

Australian Essays

Authors: Michael Piggott
eBook ISBN: 9781780633787
Paperback ISBN: 9781843347125
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 22nd October 2012
Page Count: 358
Table of Contents

A prologue to the afterlife

Acknowledgements

About the author

Chapter 1: Introduction: societal provenance

Abstract.

Terroir, culture and the individual

The aura of societal provenance

Australia and the Australian people

Other terminology

Applying societal provenance

Part 1: History

Chapter 2: Themes in Australian recordkeeping, 1788–2010

Abstract.

British recordkeeping legacy

The governing machinery

Immigrant nation

The ordinary Australian: free immigrants and soldiers

Conclusion

Chapter 3: Schellenberg in Australia: meaning and precedent

Abstract.

Assessing Schellenberg’s visit

Impact on the Paton Inquiry, and on Schellenberg

Political use

Cultural cringe

Impact of later visitors

Chapter 4: Archives: an indispensable resource for Australian historians?

Abstract.

The three-stage discovery model

Just how important are archives?

The Australian archives-history nexus

In summary

Chapter 5: The file on H

Abstract.

Part 2: Institutions

Chapter 6: Libraries and archives: from subordination to partnership

Abstract.

The setting – the 1950s

Schellenberg and the Paton Inquiry

Librarians’ guest, archivists’ hope

National Library Inquiry Committee

Inquiry membership

The inquiry supports separation

The arguments

Other later developments

Chapter 7: Making sense of prime ministerial libraries

Abstract.

Meanings

Benefits

Challenges

Conclusion

Chapter 8: War, sacred archiving and C.E.W.Bean

Abstract.

The setting

Archives

What it all meant

Part 3: Formation

Chapter 9: Saving the statistics, destroying the census

Abstract.

Conducting the census

Confidentiality

The current debate

Supporting destruction

The case for retention

Claim and counter-claim

The independent inquiry

Reflections

Chapter 10: Documenting Australian business: invisible hand or centrally planned?

Abstract

Handicaps and solutions

Conditioning factors

Chapter 11: Appraisal "firsts" in twenty-first-century Australia

Abstract.

Trust and Technology

Appraising census forms

Business archives

Australian Society of Archivists

In summary

Part 4: Debates

Chapter 12: Two cheers for the records continuum

Abstract.

The early to mid-1990s

Monash University

Frank Upward

The Australian audience

Abstractions, words and diagrams

Accolades and assessments

The inevitable limits of continuum theory

Chapter 13: Recordkeeping and recordari: listening to Percy Grainger

Abstract:

Percy Grainger

Rose Grainger

The recordkeeper

Finding an archives host

A convenient form of artificial memory

The Remembrancer

Rich archive, wretched memory

Memory-dependent recordkeeping

Chapter 14: Alchemist magpies? Collecting archivists and their critics

Abstract.

Historian friends

Sir Hilary Jenkinson

Chris Hurley

Richard Cox

A partial rejoinder

The collecting archivist

The results of collecting: it hardly matters

The results of collecting: it matters

Chapter 15: The poverty of Australia's recordkeeping history

Abstract.

Acquisition

Destruction

Problems with traditional history

Criticism 1: it starts only in 1788

Criticism 2: a dated notion of what archives are and what archivists do

Criticism 3: the neglect of recordkeeping systems history

Criticism 4: the absence of a history of the record

Conclusion

Chapter 16: Acknowledging Indigenous recordkeeping

Abstract.

Definitions

The need for new definitions

Tanderrum

Message sticks

Cognitive records, Dreaming archives

Towards an inclusive Australian archival science

Epilogue: an archival afterlife

Reference

Index

Description

Records and archival arrangements in Australia are globally relevant because Australia’s indigenous people represent the oldest living culture in the world, and because modern Australia is an ex-colonial society now heavily multicultural in outlook. Archives and Societal Provenance explores this distinctiveness using the theoretical concept of societal provenance as propounded by Canadian archival scholars led by Dr Tom Nesmith. The book’s seventeen essays blend new writing and re-workings of earlier work, comprising the fi rst text to apply a societal provenance perspective to a national setting.

After a prologue by Professor Michael Moss entitled A prologue to the afterlife, this title consists of four sections. The first considers historical themes in Australian recordkeeping. The second covers some of the institutions which make the Australian archival story distinctive, such as the Australian War Memorial and prime ministerial libraries. The third discusses the formation of archives. The fourth and final part explores debates surrounding archives in Australia. The book concludes by considering the notion of an archival afterlife.

Key Features

  • Presents material from a life’s career working and thinking about archives and records and their multiple relationships with history, biography, culture and society
  • The first book to focus specifically on the Australian archival scene
  • Covers a wide variety of themes, including: the theoretical concept of the records continuum; census records destruction; Prime Ministerial Libraries; and the documentation of war

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science and Archive Science

Details

No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780633787
Paperback ISBN:
9781843347125

Awards

2012 Phyllis Mander Jones Award, Australian Society of Archivists

Reviews

"Complex, unorthodox and sometimes radical ideas are discussed and explored in ways that are accessible, frequently entertaining, often humorous but always provocative."--Archives and Records, August 1, 2014

"The enjoyment and the impact comes not least because of the clarity and erudition of much of the writing here. Complex, unorthodox and sometimes radical ideas are discussed and explored in ways that are accessible, frequently entertaining, often humorous but always provocative."--Archives & Records, August 1, 2014

"It is a worthy addition to the bookshelf of any archivist and an encouragement to further explore how the evolution of the archival professional nationally and internationally has affected records creation…The writing...is personal, reflective and thoughtful."--Information & Culture September 1, 2014

"Michael Piggott has been a provocative contributor to the philosophy and practice of archival programmes for a long time now. This collection of his essays spans his career…as well as his most recent writings. The overall effect is a magisterial sweep through the Australian archival and record-keeping scene, peppered with challenging insights."--The Australian Library Journal, Vol. 62, No. 4, 2013

"The essays are erudite and enthusiastic, and they […] reveal a deep Australian archival sensibility while discussing theories, debates, events and people from the wider (mostly Anglophone) archival world. This book should be read by anyone who wants to understand more about records and their meaning for society."--Library and Information History

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Michael Piggott Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent archives scholar, Australia

