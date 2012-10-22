Archives and Societal Provenance

"Complex, unorthodox and sometimes radical ideas are discussed and explored in ways that are accessible, frequently entertaining, often humorous but always provocative."--Archives and Records, August 1, 2014

"It is a worthy addition to the bookshelf of any archivist and an encouragement to further explore how the evolution of the archival professional nationally and internationally has affected records creation…The writing...is personal, reflective and thoughtful."--Information & Culture September 1, 2014

"Michael Piggott has been a provocative contributor to the philosophy and practice of archival programmes for a long time now. This collection of his essays spans his career…as well as his most recent writings. The overall effect is a magisterial sweep through the Australian archival and record-keeping scene, peppered with challenging insights."--The Australian Library Journal, Vol. 62, No. 4, 2013

"The essays are erudite and enthusiastic, and they […] reveal a deep Australian archival sensibility while discussing theories, debates, events and people from the wider (mostly Anglophone) archival world. This book should be read by anyone who wants to understand more about records and their meaning for society."--Library and Information History