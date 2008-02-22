Architecture Design for Soft Errors
1st Edition
Description
Architecture Design for Soft Errors provides a comprehensive description of the architectural techniques to tackle the soft error problem. It covers the new methodologies for quantitative analysis of soft errors as well as novel, cost-effective architectural techniques to mitigate them.
To provide readers with a better grasp of the broader problem definition and solution space, this book also delves into the physics of soft errors and reviews current circuit and software mitigation techniques. There are a number of different ways this book can be read or used in a course: as a complete course on architecture design for soft errors covering the entire book; a short course on architecture design for soft errors; and as a reference book on classical fault-tolerant machines.
This book is recommended for practitioners in semi-conductor industry, researchers and developers in computer architecture, advanced graduate seminar courses on soft errors, and (iv) as a reference book for undergraduate courses in computer architecture.
Key Features
- Helps readers build-in fault tolerance to the billions of microchips produced each year, all of which are subject to soft errors
- Shows readers how to quantify their soft error reliability
- Provides state-of-the-art techniques to protect against soft errors
Readership
Practitioners in semi-conductor industry, researchers & developers in computer architecture, advanced graduate seminar courses on soft errors, and (iv) as a reference book for undergraduate courses in computer architecture. I will describe many basic and advanced techniques to make this book of interest to this broad audience.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Device- and Circuit-Level Modeling, Measurement, and Mitigation Chapter 3: Architectural Vulnerability Analysis Chapter 4: Advanced Architectural Vulnerability Analysis Chapter 5: Error Coding Techniques Chapter 6: Fault Detection via Redundant Execution Chapter 7: Hardware Error Recovery Chapter 8: Software Detection and Recovery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2008
- Published:
- 22nd February 2008
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080558325
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123695291
About the Author
Shubu Mukherjee
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Engineer and Director, SPEARS (Simulation & Pathfinding of Efficient and Reliable Systems): Intel
Reviews
"Dr. Shubu Mukherjee's book is a welcome surprise: books by architecture leaders in major companies are few and far between. Written from the viewpoint of a working engineer, the book describes sources of soft errors and solutions involving device, logic, and architecture design to reduce the effects of soft errors." --Max Baron, Microprocessor Report, May 27, 2008