Architecture Design for Soft Errors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123695291, 9780080558325

Architecture Design for Soft Errors

1st Edition

Authors: Shubu Mukherjee
eBook ISBN: 9780080558325
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123695291
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 22nd February 2008
Page Count: 360
Description

Architecture Design for Soft Errors provides a comprehensive description of the architectural techniques to tackle the soft error problem. It covers the new methodologies for quantitative analysis of soft errors as well as novel, cost-effective architectural techniques to mitigate them.

To provide readers with a better grasp of the broader problem definition and solution space, this book also delves into the physics of soft errors and reviews current circuit and software mitigation techniques. There are a number of different ways this book can be read or used in a course: as a complete course on architecture design for soft errors covering the entire book; a short course on architecture design for soft errors; and as a reference book on classical fault-tolerant machines.

This book is recommended for practitioners in semi-conductor industry, researchers and developers in computer architecture, advanced graduate seminar courses on soft errors, and (iv) as a reference book for undergraduate courses in computer architecture.

Key Features

  • Helps readers build-in fault tolerance to the billions of microchips produced each year, all of which are subject to soft errors
  • Shows readers how to quantify their soft error reliability
  • Provides state-of-the-art techniques to protect against soft errors

Readership

Practitioners in semi-conductor industry, researchers & developers in computer architecture, advanced graduate seminar courses on soft errors, and (iv) as a reference book for undergraduate courses in computer architecture. I will describe many basic and advanced techniques to make this book of interest to this broad audience.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Device- and Circuit-Level Modeling, Measurement, and Mitigation Chapter 3: Architectural Vulnerability Analysis Chapter 4: Advanced Architectural Vulnerability Analysis Chapter 5: Error Coding Techniques Chapter 6: Fault Detection via Redundant Execution Chapter 7: Hardware Error Recovery Chapter 8: Software Detection and Recovery

Shubu Mukherjee

Principal Engineer and Director, SPEARS (Simulation & Pathfinding of Efficient and Reliable Systems): Intel

"Dr. Shubu Mukherjee's book is a welcome surprise: books by architecture leaders in major companies are few and far between. Written from the viewpoint of a working engineer, the book describes sources of soft errors and solutions involving device, logic, and architecture design to reduce the effects of soft errors." --Max Baron, Microprocessor Report, May 27, 2008

