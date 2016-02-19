Architectural Reflections
1st Edition
Studies in the Philosophy and Practice of Architecture
Description
Architectural Reflections: Studies in the Philosophy and Practice of Architecture focuses on the principles, techniques, and the philosophical context and practice of architecture.
The book first ponders on natural imagination, ethics of architecture, and an interpretation of Wittgenstein's comments on architecture. Topics include the meaning of play, language-game and gesture-language, role of aesthetics, reality of architecture, fine art and practical art, origin of the work of architecture, concept of psychological 'position', artistic condensation, and figures of architectural form. The manuscript then examines Alvar Aalto and the state of modernism and Gunnar Asplund and the dilemma of classicism. Topics include modernism and modernismus, issue of classicism, and connections and collaborations. The text takes a look at the thoughts of Hans Scharoun, Sigurd Lewerentz, and Gerrit Rietveld on the relationship of philosophy and architecture.
The publication is a valuable reference for philosophers and architects wanting to study further the philosophy and practice of architecture.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
Apologia
Part I: Five Themes
1 The Natural Imagination
2 The Ethics of Architecture
3 The Play of Use and the Use of Play
4 The Historical Sense
5 Architecture and the Figurative Arts
Part II: Five Case Studies
6 Alvar Aalto and the State of Modernism
7 Hans Scharoun
8 Sigurd Lewerentz
9 Gunnar Asplund and the Dilemma of Classicism
10 Gerrit Rietveld: In Memoriam
Part III: Polemic 1960-91
11 Open and Closed
12 Two Letters on the State of Architecture: 1964 And 1981
13 Speer and the Fear of Freedom
14 Sacred Games
15 England Builds
Part IV: History: The Case Study of a Grand Project
16 The Law Courts Project: By Alfred Waterhouse
List Of Illustrations
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
- Published:
- 14th September 1992
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483142173