Architectural Reflections - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750612838, 9781483142173

Architectural Reflections

1st Edition

Studies in the Philosophy and Practice of Architecture

Authors: Colin St John Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9781483142173
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 14th September 1992
Page Count: 256
Description

Architectural Reflections: Studies in the Philosophy and Practice of Architecture focuses on the principles, techniques, and the philosophical context and practice of architecture.

The book first ponders on natural imagination, ethics of architecture, and an interpretation of Wittgenstein's comments on architecture. Topics include the meaning of play, language-game and gesture-language, role of aesthetics, reality of architecture, fine art and practical art, origin of the work of architecture, concept of psychological 'position', artistic condensation, and figures of architectural form. The manuscript then examines Alvar Aalto and the state of modernism and Gunnar Asplund and the dilemma of classicism. Topics include modernism and modernismus, issue of classicism, and connections and collaborations. The text takes a look at the thoughts of Hans Scharoun, Sigurd Lewerentz, and Gerrit Rietveld on the relationship of philosophy and architecture.

The publication is a valuable reference for philosophers and architects wanting to study further the philosophy and practice of architecture.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgements

Apologia

Part I: Five Themes

1 The Natural Imagination

2 The Ethics of Architecture

3 The Play of Use and the Use of Play

4 The Historical Sense

5 Architecture and the Figurative Arts

Part II: Five Case Studies

6 Alvar Aalto and the State of Modernism

7 Hans Scharoun

8 Sigurd Lewerentz

9 Gunnar Asplund and the Dilemma of Classicism

10 Gerrit Rietveld: In Memoriam

Part III: Polemic 1960-91

11 Open and Closed

12 Two Letters on the State of Architecture: 1964 And 1981

13 Speer and the Fear of Freedom

14 Sacred Games

15 England Builds

Part IV: History: The Case Study of a Grand Project

16 The Law Courts Project: By Alfred Waterhouse

List Of Illustrations

Index

256
English
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
