Architectural Glass to Resist Seismic and Extreme Climatic Events - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845693695, 9781845696856

Architectural Glass to Resist Seismic and Extreme Climatic Events

1st Edition

Editors: Richard A. Behr
eBook ISBN: 9781845696856
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845693695
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 14th September 2009
Page Count: 272
Table of Contents

Building code seismic requirements for architectural glass: The United States; Glazing and curtain wall systems to resist earthquakes; Snow loads on building envelopes and glazing systems; Architectural glass to resist snow loads; Wind pressures on building envelopes; Architectural glass to resist wind pressures; Architectural glass to resist wind-borne debris impacts; Glazing systems to resist windstorms on special buildings; Test methods for performance of glazing systems and exterior walls during earthquakes and extreme climatic events.

Description

Glass is a popular cladding material for modern buildings. The trend for steel-framed, glass-clad buildings instead of those using traditional materials such as brick and concrete has inherent problems. These include, for example, the performance of architectural glass in extreme climatic events such as windstorms and heavy snow loads and also during earthquakes. This book reviews the state-of-the-art in glass and glazing technology to resist failure due to these natural events.

Building code seismic requirements for architectural glass in the United States are considered first of all, followed by a chapter on glazing and curtain wall systems to resist earthquakes. The next two chapters discuss snow loads on building envelopes and glazing systems, and types and design of glazing systems to resist snow loads. Wind pressures and the impact of wind-borne debris are then considered in the next group of chapters which also review special types of glazing systems to resist windstorms. A final chapter reviews test methods for the performance of glazing systems during earthquakes and extreme climatic events.

With its distinguished editor and team of contributors, Architectural glass to resist seismic and extreme climatic events is an essential resource for architects, structural, civil and architectural engineers, researchers and those involved in designing and specifying building glazing and cladding materials in areas where severe windstorms, snow and earthquakes are a threat.

Key Features

  • Considers the state of the art in glass and glazing technology to resist failure due to extreme climatic events
  • Reviews specific building techniques and test methods to enhance glazing performance during snow storms, wind storms and earthquakes

Readership

Architects; Structural, civil and architectural engineers; Researchers and those involved in designing and specifying building glazing and cladding materials in areas where severe windstorms, snow and earthquakes are a threat

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845696856
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845693695

Reviews

The book provides a comprehensive review and design guide for AG components in buildings that would improve their performance against seismic and climatic events, Materials World

About the Editors

Richard A. Behr Editor

Dr Richard A. Behr P.E. is the Charles and Elinor Matts Professor of Architectural Engineering in the Department of Architectural Engineering at The Pennsylvania State University, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pennsylvania State University, USA

