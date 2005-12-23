Architectural Acoustics offers a comprehensive overview of acoustical science at a level suitable for either advanced undergraduate or introductory graduate courses in architectural design and architectural engineering. The text is organized according to how sound interacts with built structures, going from simple geometries through complex building structures. The book begins with a brief but useful history of architecture and the role of acoustics, as well as overview of human perception of, sound, and then progresses through topics ranging from acoustic measurement, noise metrics and environmental noise, to sound in enclosed spaces, sound transmission in buildings, vibration and vibration isolation, and noise in mechanical systems.

Architectural Acoustics also includes more advanced chapters on specific design problems, including treatment of multifamily dwellings, office buildings, sound reinforcement systems, rooms for music, multipurpose rooms, auditoriums, sanctuaries, and studios and listening rooms. Also covered is the theory loudspeaker systems and sound system modeling as well as in-depth presentation of computer modeling, ray tracing and auralization.