Architectural Acoustics
1st Edition
Description
Architectural Acoustics offers a comprehensive overview of acoustical science at a level suitable for either advanced undergraduate or introductory graduate courses in architectural design and architectural engineering. The text is organized according to how sound interacts with built structures, going from simple geometries through complex building structures. The book begins with a brief but useful history of architecture and the role of acoustics, as well as overview of human perception of, sound, and then progresses through topics ranging from acoustic measurement, noise metrics and environmental noise, to sound in enclosed spaces, sound transmission in buildings, vibration and vibration isolation, and noise in mechanical systems.
Architectural Acoustics also includes more advanced chapters on specific design problems, including treatment of multifamily dwellings, office buildings, sound reinforcement systems, rooms for music, multipurpose rooms, auditoriums, sanctuaries, and studios and listening rooms. Also covered is the theory loudspeaker systems and sound system modeling as well as in-depth presentation of computer modeling, ray tracing and auralization.
Key Features
- Comprehensive guide to the basics of acoustical science and its applications to architectural design.
- Author is renowned expert engaged in acoustical engineering for 20 years
- Covers the latest environmental regulations and health and safety research related to sound inside and outside of buildings.
Readership
Architects and architectural students, Acoustical Engineers, Structural Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Environmental Engineers
Table of Contents
- Historical Introduction
- Fundamentals of Acoustics
- Human Perception and Reaction to Sound
- Acoustic Measurements and Noise Metrics
- Environmental Noise
- Wave Acoustics
- Sound and Solid Surfaces
- Sound in Enclosed Spaces
- Sound Transmission Loss
- Sound Transmission in Buildings
- Vibration and Vibration Isolation
- Noise Transmission in Floor Systems
- Noise Generation in Mechanical Systems
- Sound Transmission in Ducts
- Design Construction and Residential Buildings
- Design of Rooms for Unamplified Speech
- Sound System Design
- Design of Auditoria and Sanctuaries
- Design of Studios and Listening Rooms
- Concert Hall Design
- Acoustic Modeling, Ray Tracing, and Auralization.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 872
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 23rd December 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080527550
About the Author
Marshall Long
Since 1971, Marshall Long has been engaged in acoustical engineering consulting as principal of the firm he founded. Based in California, USA, Marshall Long Acoustics, has established a national and international reputation, completing over 3,000 projects in architectural acoustics, noise and vibration control, environmental impact assessment, and audio visual design. With engineering degrees from Princeton and UCLA, Dr. Long has taught acoustical engineering courses at UCLA and Southern California Institute of Architecture, and has guest lectured at Cal State Long Beach and USC. He has published numerous papers and articles in the field of acoustics. The author has recently been awarded a US patent on the recording and reproduction of three-dimensional sound. For further information visit the firm’s website at mlacoustics.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Marshall Long Acoustics, Sherman Oaks, CA, USA
Reviews
“A very comprehensive compendium of information that would be a valuable resource for an acoustical consultant. For me the major feature of Architectural Acoustics is the comprehensive range of useful information compiled into one book. The book is a valuable new contribution and seems to be a bargain for the immense amount of material it includes.” — John Bradley, Institute for Research in Construction, Journal Acoustical Society America, July 2006 “Marshall Long’s new book is a welcome addition to the general acoustical iterations as well as to the desktop reference collection of practicing acousticians. It is voluminous, full of clear figures, and written in a rigorous but comfortable style. Long is an established consultant in Los Angeles with a thirty year plus practice in most aspects of architectural and structural acoustics. In this book he literally pours forth the broad extent and depth of his knowledge.” — John Eargle, J. Audio Eng. Soc., Vol 54, No. 7/8. 2006 July/August “This is one of those useful ‘compilation’ books which collate information from many other texts, resulting in the typical response to a design office query: “It’s probably in Marshall Long.” This will be a very useful reference book by industry practitioners and a readable and informative student text. Its main value is painstakingly bringing together much useful data and knowledge from a multitude of reputable sources.” — Journal of Sound and Vibration, 22 December 2006