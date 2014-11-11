Architecting High Performing, Scalable and Available Enterprise Web Applications
1st Edition
Architecting High Performing, Scalable and Available Enterprise Web Applications provides in-depth insights into techniques for achieving desired scalability, availability and performance quality goals for enterprise web applications. The book provides an integrated 360-degree view of achieving and maintaining these attributes through practical, proven patterns, novel models, best practices, performance strategies, and continuous improvement methodologies and case studies. The author shares his years of experience in application security, enterprise application testing, caching techniques, production operations and maintenance, and efficient project management techniques.
- Delivers holistic view of scalability, availability and security, caching, testing and project management
- Includes patterns and frameworks that are illustrated with end-to-end case studies
- Offers tips and troubleshooting methods for enterprise application testing, security, caching, production operations and project management
- Exploration of synergies between techniques and methodologies to achieve end-to-end availability, scalability, performance and security quality attributes
- 360-degree viewpoint approach for achieving overall quality
- Practitioner viewpoint on proven patterns, techniques, methodologies, models and best practices.
- Bulleted summary and tabular representation of concepts for effective understanding
- Production operations and troubleshooting tips
enterprise architects, infrastructure architects, performance engineers, software developers, software testers, project managers, production support and maintenance personnel, system administrators and students
- Dedication
- Preface
- All-around quality
- 360° view: key highlights and differentiators of the book
- Motivation for the book
- Main themes and focus areas
- Organization of chapters
- Target audience
- Declaration
- About the Author
- Acknowledgments
- 1. Architecting Scalable Enterprise Web Applications
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Scalability layers
- 1.3 Key tenets of enterprise scalability
- 1.4 Challenges for scalability
- 1.5 Scalability patterns and best practices
- 1.6 Architecting scalable systems
- 1.7 Scalability testing
- 1.8 Scalability anti-patterns
- 1.9 Case study
- 1.10 Chapter summary
- 2. Ensuring High Availability for Your Enterprise Web Applications
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 High availability planning
- 2.3 Challenges to high availability
- 2.4 High availability architecture patterns and best practices
- 2.5 High availability for storage, network, and database components
- 2.6 High availability database
- 2.7 Network availability
- 2.8 5R model for high availability
- 2.9 Other aspects of high availability
- 2.10 Availability anti-patterns
- 2.11 High availability governance
- 2.12 Uninterrupted system and application maintenance
- 2.13 High availability testing
- 2.14 Case study
- 2.15 Chapter summary
- 3. Optimizing Performance of Enterprise Web Application
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 WPO concepts and analysis
- 3.3 WPO strategy
- 3.4 Optimizing performance for supporting ecosystem components
- 3.5 Asset optimization strategy
- 3.6 Other dimensions of performance optimization
- 3.7 Performance anti-patterns
- 3.8 Web analytics-based performance improvement
- 3.9 Performance governance framework
- 3.10 Case study for top-down performance optimization
- 3.11 Chapter summary
- 4. Caching for Enterprise Web Application
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Impact on scalability, availability, and performance
- 4.3 Cache concepts
- 4.4 Cache design
- 4.5 Caching patterns
- 4.6 Caching antipatterns
- 4.7 Caching strategy
- 4.8 Cache metrics and administration
- 4.9 Chapter summary
- 5. Securing Enterprise Web Application
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Security strategy
- 5.3 Vulnerability, threat, and risk assessment
- 5.4 Designing security principles and policies
- 5.5 Implementing security policy at all levels
- 5.6 Security testing and monitoring
- 5.7 Chapter summary
- 6. Enterprise Web Application Testing
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Web testing challenges
- 6.3 Testing best practices
- 6.4 Testing estimation at each project phase
- 6.5 UCAPP testing model for enterprise applications
- 6.6 Other aspects of testing
- 6.7 Chapter summary
- 7. Project Management for Enterprise Applications
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Survey and analysis of enterprise software projects
- 7.3 Project management best practices during various phases of the software project
- 7.4 Lead indicators of quality issues
- 7.5 Proactive quality approach techniques
- 7.6 Project quality tools and metrics
- 7.7 Governance
- 7.8 Chapter summary
- 8. Operations and Maintenance
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Continuous build and deployment
- 8.3 Monitoring and notification
- 8.4 Production issue troubleshooting and incident handling
- 8.5 Production operations
- 8.6 Chapter summary
- 9. Enterprise Architecture Case Study: ElectronicsDeals Online
- 9.1 Case study context
- 9.2 ElectronicsDeals case study
- 9.3 Architecture solution
- 9.4 Designing initial architecture
- 9.5 Making the ElectronicsDeals online scalable
- 9.6 Adding high availability features for ElectronicsDeals online
- 9.7 Accelerated performance for ElectronicsDeals online
- 9.8 Securing ElectronicsDeals online
- 9.9 Project execution strategy of ElectronicsDeals Online
- 9.10 Logical architecture
- 9.11 Risk and mitigation strategy
- Bibliography
- Further Reading
About the Author
Shailesh Kumar Shivakumar
Shailesh Kumar Shivakumar is a Senior Technology Architect at Infosys Technologies Limited with over 13 years of industry experience. His areas of expertise include Java Enterprise technologies, Performance engineering, Enterprise portal technologies, User interface components and performance optimization. He is a Guinness world record holder of participation for successfully developing a mobile application in coding marathon. He has four patent applications including two US patent applications in the area of web and social technologies.
He was involved in multiple large-scale and complex online transformation projects for Fortune 500 clients of his organization. He also provided on-demand consultancy in performance engineering for critical projects across various units in the organization. His has hands-on experience on breadth of technologies including web technologies, portal technologies and database technologies and has worked on multiple domain areas such as retail, manufacturing, e-commerce, avionics etc. He was the chief architect of an online platform which won “best web support site” award among global competitors.
He is a regular blogger at Infosys Thought Floor and many of his technical white papers are published in Infosys external site. He has delivered two talks at Oracle JavaOne 2013 conference on performance optimization and project management and has presented a paper at IEEE conference on knowledge management systems. He also headed a center-of-excellence for portals and is currently the practice lead for enterprise portal practice. He led multiple thought-leadership and productivity improvement initiatives and was part of special interest groups (SIG) related to emerging web technologies at his organization.
He holds numerous professional certifications including Oracle Certified Master (OCM) Java Enterprise Edition 5, Sun certified Java programmer, Sun Certified Business component developer, IBM certified Solution Architect – Cloud computing, IBM Certified Solution Developer – IBM WebSphere Portal 6.1 and many others. He has won numerous awards including prestigious Infosys Awards for Excellence 2013-14 “Multi-talented thought leader" under “Innovation – Thought leadership” category, “Brand ambassador award” for MFG unit, delivery excellency award and multiple spot awards and received honor from executive vice chairman of his organization. He is featured as “Infy star” in Infosys Hall of fame and recently led a delivery team which won the “best project team” award at his organization. He holds an engineering degree in computer science and has done executive management program from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He lives in Bangalore, India and can be reached at Shailesh.shivakumar@gmail.com. Linked in profile page: in.linkedin.com/in/shaileshkumarshivakumar/
Senior Technology Architect at Infosys Technologies Limited, Bangalore, India