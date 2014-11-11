Architecting High Performing, Scalable and Available Enterprise Web Applications

Shailesh Kumar Shivakumar is a Senior Technology Architect at Infosys Technologies Limited with over 13 years of industry experience. His areas of expertise include Java Enterprise technologies, Performance engineering, Enterprise portal technologies, User interface components and performance optimization. He is a Guinness world record holder of participation for successfully developing a mobile application in coding marathon. He has four patent applications including two US patent applications in the area of web and social technologies.

He was involved in multiple large-scale and complex online transformation projects for Fortune 500 clients of his organization. He also provided on-demand consultancy in performance engineering for critical projects across various units in the organization. His has hands-on experience on breadth of technologies including web technologies, portal technologies and database technologies and has worked on multiple domain areas such as retail, manufacturing, e-commerce, avionics etc. He was the chief architect of an online platform which won “best web support site” award among global competitors.

He is a regular blogger at Infosys Thought Floor and many of his technical white papers are published in Infosys external site. He has delivered two talks at Oracle JavaOne 2013 conference on performance optimization and project management and has presented a paper at IEEE conference on knowledge management systems. He also headed a center-of-excellence for portals and is currently the practice lead for enterprise portal practice. He led multiple thought-leadership and productivity improvement initiatives and was part of special interest groups (SIG) related to emerging web technologies at his organization.

He holds numerous professional certifications including Oracle Certified Master (OCM) Java Enterprise Edition 5, Sun certified Java programmer, Sun Certified Business component developer, IBM certified Solution Architect – Cloud computing, IBM Certified Solution Developer – IBM WebSphere Portal 6.1 and many others. He has won numerous awards including prestigious Infosys Awards for Excellence 2013-14 “Multi-talented thought leader" under “Innovation – Thought leadership” category, “Brand ambassador award” for MFG unit, delivery excellency award and multiple spot awards and received honor from executive vice chairman of his organization. He is featured as “Infy star” in Infosys Hall of fame and recently led a delivery team which won the “best project team” award at his organization. He holds an engineering degree in computer science and has done executive management program from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He lives in Bangalore, India and can be reached at Shailesh.shivakumar@gmail.com. Linked in profile page: in.linkedin.com/in/shaileshkumarshivakumar/