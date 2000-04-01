Archean Greenstone Belts, Volume 3
1st Edition
Authors: K.C. Condie
eBook ISBN: 9780080869025
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 433
Details
- No. of pages:
- 433
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1981
- Published:
- 1st April 2000
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080869025
Reviews
@qu:...a very useful book, one that fills a prominent gap in the earth science literature. Not only will it be valuable to the university student, it can expand the working geologist's view of the chemistry of magma generation as well as the geochemist's view of the geology of Archean granite-greenstone terranes. @source: Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
K.C. Condie Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.