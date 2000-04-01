Archean Greenstone Belts - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444418548, 9780080869025

Archean Greenstone Belts, Volume 3

1st Edition

Authors: K.C. Condie
eBook ISBN: 9780080869025
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 433
@qu:...a very useful book, one that fills a prominent gap in the earth science literature. Not only will it be valuable to the university student, it can expand the working geologist's view of the chemistry of magma generation as well as the geochemist's view of the geology of Archean granite-greenstone terranes. @source: Geochimica et Cosmochimica Acta

K.C. Condie

