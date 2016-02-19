Archaeology of Urban America
1st Edition
The Search for Pattern and Process
Description
Archaeology of Urban America: The Search for Pattern and Process is composed of three parts, namely, Strategies and Methods; Site Formation, Structure, and Pattern; and Artifact Analysis and Interpretation. The Strategies and Methods section centers on the general questions asked by urban archaeologists, as well as on the ways they design their research to elucidate those questions. The Site Formation, Structure, and Pattern section is generally comprised of chapters classified as ""test cases"" emphasizing the approaches, interpretation, and even direct extension of larger research designs. Lastly, the Artifact Analysis and Interpretation section deals with intersite and intrasite patterning of artifact assemblages, as well as with specific class of artifacts. This material will help stimulate a dialogue among archaeologists who have chosen the American city as their subject. This book will also be useful to urban sociologists, economists, cultural anthropologists, and historians.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgment
I Strategies and Methods
1 Method in Urban Archaeology: The Stadt Huys Block
Introduction
Characteristics of Urban Areas
Stadt Huys Block
Attributes of Urban Areas
Urban Measures
Summary and Conclusions
References
2 An Approach to Archaeology of the City: The Roger Williams National Memorial Project
Introduction
The Research Laboratory
Research Strategies
Summary
References
3 The City-Site Approach to Urban Archaeology
Introduction
Goals and Questions
Project Design
Research Frameworks
Research Strategy
Conclusions
References
4 Archaeological Implications of a Manufacturing Industry in Eighteenth-Century American Cities
The Study of Industry in Eighteenth-Century Cities
The Correlation Approach to Urban Industrial Archaeology
A Sample of Eighteenth-Century Glass Factories
Derivation and Comparison of Glass Factory Profiles
Technological Operations of the Glass Factories
Cluster Analysis of Factory Profiles
References
5 Environmental-Impact Archaeology in the Urban Setting: A View from Atlanta
Introduction
The Legal Base
The Urban Archaeological Resource
Research Model for the MARTA Project
Review and Compliance Procedures
A Suggested Plan for Urban Environmental-Impact Archaeology
Conclusions and Addendum
References
II Site Formation, Structure, and Pattern
6 Urban Land Use and Artifact Deposition: An Archaeological Study of Change in Providence, Rhode Island
Introduction
The Case Study and Its History
Architectural Analysis of Land Use
Analysis of Artifact Deposition
Summary and Conclusions
References
7 The Core-Periphery Relationship and the Archaeological Record in Alexandria, Virginia
Introduction
Core-Periphery Model
The Core-Periphery Relationship in Alexandria
Artifact Patterns in Alexandria's Core and Periphery
Conclusions
References
8 Bioarchaeology in the Urban Context
Introduction
Bioarchaeology
Oakland Cemetery
The Study Tract
Forensic Anthropology
Conclusions
References
9 The Weaver Pottery: A Late Nineteenth-Century Family Industry in a Southeastern Urban Setting
Introduction
Features
History of the Weaver Site: 110 Years of Industrial Activity
Conclusions
References
10 Industrial Site-Building: Implications from the 1978-1979 Investigations at the Rogers Locomotive Works, Paterson, New Jersey
Introduction
The 1978-1979 Project
Investigative Planning and Theoretical Issues
Conclusions
References
III Artifact Analysis and Interpretation
11 Analyzing Class Bottles for Chronology, Function, and Trade Networks
Introduction
Glass Technology and Dating
Bottle Function
Trade Networks
References
12 An Examination of Manufacture-Deposition Lag for Glass Bottles from Late Historic Sites
Introduction
Dating
Manufacture-Deposition Lag
Interpretations
Conclusions
References
13 Classification and Interpretation of Late Nineteenth- and Early Twentieth-Century Ceramics
Introduction
Classification
Interpretative Directions
Preliminary Results
Conclusions
References
14 Material Culture, Social Structure, and Changing Cultural Values: The Ceramics of Eighteenth- and Nineteenth-Century Middletown, Connecticut
Introduction
References
15 Patterns in Urban Food Ways: An Example from Early Twentieth-Century Atlanta
Introduction
Edgewood Site (9Da89)
Hypotheses
Faunal Data
Ethnographic Data
Analysis
Interpretations
Conclusions
Appendix A
References
16 The Milwaukee Garbage Project: Archaeology of Household Solid Wastes
Archaeology and Modern Milwaukee Garbage
Milwaukee Garbage Project Methods
Income and Solid Waste Background Studies
Milwaukee Total Pickup Weights
Milwaukee Weight Sorts—Detailed View
Multivariate Weight Sort Analyses
Weight Sort Analysis Summary
The Poor and Solid Wastes: Two Possible Factors
Milwaukee Regular Sorts—Products, Categories, and Pickup Weights
Regular Sort Analyses—Summary
Conclusions
References
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th September 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483299334