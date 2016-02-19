Archaeology of Frontiers & Boundaries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122987809, 9781483294391

Archaeology of Frontiers & Boundaries

1st Edition

Authors: J ROBINSON
eBook ISBN: 9781483294391
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1985
Page Count: 344
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Archaeology of Frontiers and Boundaries presents a diverse set of case studies that addresses the basic questions concerning social change through the study of anthropological archaeology. This book discusses the methodological difficulties of modeling open systems.

Organized into three parts encompassing 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the partial solution to assess the openness of human systems through the study of frontiers and boundaries. This text then presents a theoretical treatise on forager–farmer interaction using simulation experiments. Other chapters consider the hunter–gatherer settlement patterns as a response to local resource conditions. This book discusses as well the systemic views of cultural change adopted by archaeologists, which emphasize the processes underlying cultural change rather than the structure of the social units undergoing transformations. The final chapter deals with the relationship between behavior and modern material culture on the one hand, and variables of socioeconomic class and ethnicity on the other.

This book is a valuable resource for archaeologists and anthropologists.

Table of Contents


﻿Contributors

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I. An Approach to the Archaeological Study of Frontiers and Boundaries

1. Frontiers, Boundaries, and Open Social Systems

Introduction

Pattern and Process in Archaeology

Open Social Systems

Frontiers and Boundaries as Foci for Open System Research

Concluding Remarks

References

2. Closed Models of Open Systems: Boundary Considerations

Social Systems and Their Models

Boundary Models and System Change

Model Boundaries of Stable Systems

Testing

Notes

References

Part II. Foragers, Pastoralists, and Subsistence Farmers

3. Group Size and Mobility Costs

Introduction

Mobility Costs

The Hunter—Gatherer Group Size Curves and Open Systems

Mobility Costs and Hunter-Gatherer Ethnography

Group Sizes in Stable and Changing Environments and Their Archaeological Implications

Changing Archaic Population Distributions from South Carolina to Massachusetts

Summary and Conclusions

References

4. Cultural Boundaries and Ecological Frontiers in Coastal Regions: An Example from the Alaska Peninsula

Introduction

The Aleut/Eskimo Boundary

Aleut/Eskimo Origins

Later Archaeological Sequences on the Upper Alaska Peninsula

Archaeological Materials of the Lower Alaska Peninsula

Ethnohistory

Modeling the Northern Peninsula

Discussion

Conclusion

Notes

References

5. Forager/Farmer Interactions: Information, Social Organization, and the Frontier

Introduction

Information and the Frontier

Simulation Experiments

Discussion

Conclusion

References

6. The Hunter-Gatherer/Agricultural Frontier in Prehistoric Temperate Europe

Introduction

Early Farmers and Colonization

The Hunter-Gatherer Populations

Mobile Frontiers

Static Frontiers

Discussion

References

7. Boundaries as Strategies: An Ethnoarchaeological Study

Introduction

The Baringo District

The Functions and Associations of Decorated Calabashes

The Significance and Interpretation of Calabash Decoration

Boundaries Between Regional Social Units

References

Part III. Complex Society

8. Surplus Flow Between Frontiers and Homelands

Introduction

Descriptive Models of Frontier Settlement

Behavioral Relations in Frontiers

Frontier Change in Historical New England

Conclusions

References

9. Evolution on the Industrial Frontier

Introduction

The Development of Ecosystems on the Industrial Frontier

Processes of Ecosystem Differentiation on the Industrial Frontier

Summary and Conclusions

References

10. Urban Hinterlands as Frontiers of Colonization

Introduction

The Study Area

Methods of Analysis

Population and Settlement Processes

Land-Use Patterns and Forest Clearance

Summary and Conclusions

References

11. Functional Variation among Settlements on the South Carolina Frontier: An Archaeological Perspective

Introduction

The Insular Frontier Model

South Carolina's Development in Historical Perspective

An Archaeological View of Settlement

Conclusions

Note

References

12. The Arctic Frontier of Norse Greenland

Introduction

Local Greenlandic Settlement and Subsistence

Local Greenlandic Political Organization

The Importance of Transatlantic Trade

Documentary Evidence for the Nordrsetur

Locating Nordrsetur Place Names

Locating Nordrsetur Resources: Biogeographical Evidence

Locational Evidence for the Nordrsetur Hunt

Zooarchaeological Evidence

Artifactual Evidence

An Organizational Model for the Nordrsetur

Hunting Techniques

Constraints of Cargo Capacity and Demand

Constraints of Time and Labor

Constraints of Hazard

Labor Mobilization

Local Elites and the European Core

Culture Contact and the Nordrsetur

Decline of Transatlantic Trade

References

13. Baptists and Boundaries: Lessons from Baptist Material Culture

Introduction

Congregational Diversity and Autonomy

Research Methodology

Conclusions

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483294391

About the Author

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.