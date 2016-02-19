Archaeology of Frontiers & Boundaries
1st Edition
Archaeology of Frontiers and Boundaries presents a diverse set of case studies that addresses the basic questions concerning social change through the study of anthropological archaeology. This book discusses the methodological difficulties of modeling open systems.
Organized into three parts encompassing 13 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the partial solution to assess the openness of human systems through the study of frontiers and boundaries. This text then presents a theoretical treatise on forager–farmer interaction using simulation experiments. Other chapters consider the hunter–gatherer settlement patterns as a response to local resource conditions. This book discusses as well the systemic views of cultural change adopted by archaeologists, which emphasize the processes underlying cultural change rather than the structure of the social units undergoing transformations. The final chapter deals with the relationship between behavior and modern material culture on the one hand, and variables of socioeconomic class and ethnicity on the other.
This book is a valuable resource for archaeologists and anthropologists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I. An Approach to the Archaeological Study of Frontiers and Boundaries
1. Frontiers, Boundaries, and Open Social Systems
Introduction
Pattern and Process in Archaeology
Open Social Systems
Frontiers and Boundaries as Foci for Open System Research
Concluding Remarks
References
2. Closed Models of Open Systems: Boundary Considerations
Social Systems and Their Models
Boundary Models and System Change
Model Boundaries of Stable Systems
Testing
Notes
References
Part II. Foragers, Pastoralists, and Subsistence Farmers
3. Group Size and Mobility Costs
Introduction
Mobility Costs
The Hunter—Gatherer Group Size Curves and Open Systems
Mobility Costs and Hunter-Gatherer Ethnography
Group Sizes in Stable and Changing Environments and Their Archaeological Implications
Changing Archaic Population Distributions from South Carolina to Massachusetts
Summary and Conclusions
References
4. Cultural Boundaries and Ecological Frontiers in Coastal Regions: An Example from the Alaska Peninsula
Introduction
The Aleut/Eskimo Boundary
Aleut/Eskimo Origins
Later Archaeological Sequences on the Upper Alaska Peninsula
Archaeological Materials of the Lower Alaska Peninsula
Ethnohistory
Modeling the Northern Peninsula
Discussion
Conclusion
Notes
References
5. Forager/Farmer Interactions: Information, Social Organization, and the Frontier
Introduction
Information and the Frontier
Simulation Experiments
Discussion
Conclusion
References
6. The Hunter-Gatherer/Agricultural Frontier in Prehistoric Temperate Europe
Introduction
Early Farmers and Colonization
The Hunter-Gatherer Populations
Mobile Frontiers
Static Frontiers
Discussion
References
7. Boundaries as Strategies: An Ethnoarchaeological Study
Introduction
The Baringo District
The Functions and Associations of Decorated Calabashes
The Significance and Interpretation of Calabash Decoration
Boundaries Between Regional Social Units
References
Part III. Complex Society
8. Surplus Flow Between Frontiers and Homelands
Introduction
Descriptive Models of Frontier Settlement
Behavioral Relations in Frontiers
Frontier Change in Historical New England
Conclusions
References
9. Evolution on the Industrial Frontier
Introduction
The Development of Ecosystems on the Industrial Frontier
Processes of Ecosystem Differentiation on the Industrial Frontier
Summary and Conclusions
References
10. Urban Hinterlands as Frontiers of Colonization
Introduction
The Study Area
Methods of Analysis
Population and Settlement Processes
Land-Use Patterns and Forest Clearance
Summary and Conclusions
References
11. Functional Variation among Settlements on the South Carolina Frontier: An Archaeological Perspective
Introduction
The Insular Frontier Model
South Carolina's Development in Historical Perspective
An Archaeological View of Settlement
Conclusions
Note
References
12. The Arctic Frontier of Norse Greenland
Introduction
Local Greenlandic Settlement and Subsistence
Local Greenlandic Political Organization
The Importance of Transatlantic Trade
Documentary Evidence for the Nordrsetur
Locating Nordrsetur Place Names
Locating Nordrsetur Resources: Biogeographical Evidence
Locational Evidence for the Nordrsetur Hunt
Zooarchaeological Evidence
Artifactual Evidence
An Organizational Model for the Nordrsetur
Hunting Techniques
Constraints of Cargo Capacity and Demand
Constraints of Time and Labor
Constraints of Hazard
Labor Mobilization
Local Elites and the European Core
Culture Contact and the Nordrsetur
Decline of Transatlantic Trade
References
13. Baptists and Boundaries: Lessons from Baptist Material Culture
Introduction
Congregational Diversity and Autonomy
Research Methodology
Conclusions
References
Index
