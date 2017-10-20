"The Editor has done an excellent effort in organizing a somewhat confusing field into an organic description and in stimulating a debate in order to oppose a widely diffuse attitude in favor of a more active management of arachnoid cysts. He and his contributing authors should be praised for having eliminated from the discussion old believes and introduced new information for the debate…The book is addressed to researchers, clinical practitioners in neurosciences, neurosurgeons and residents, neuroradiologists, pediatricians… and, we could add, psychologists, psychiatrists, epileptologists, and so on. Indeed, only the combined investigation of many specialists could result in a better understanding of these quite complex lesions. Surely, this unique and waited a long time book has all the qualities to stimulate such a wide interest." --Child’s Nervous System, April 2018, Volume 34, Issue 4

"The Norwegian neurosurgeon Knut Wester is internationally recognized for dedicating a large part of his long clinical and academic career to the treatment and study of arachnoid cysts…The first volume (Epidemiology, biology, and neuroimaging) discusses pathology and pathophysiology, and although these themes cannot be separated from knowledgeable neurosurgical management, the purpose of this volume is descriptive understanding not directly aimed at clinical practice. This volume thus contains chapters on biology, theories on physiological mechanisms, epidemiology, and natural history…The second volume (Clinical and surgical management) is collected with the purpose of providing information related to clinical practice with chapters on symptoms, diagnosis, surgical techniques, and outcomes. The last four chapters focus on pediatric, spinal, and sport-related aspects of arachnoid cysts. More than 40 authors from several countries have contributed to the book, most of whom have a significant track record with publications about arachnoid cysts. Knut Wester’s vast knowledge about all aspects of arachnoid cysts is a goldmine for sharing, and accordingly, he is also a major contributor to several chapters…The book is thus a comprehensive work not only of great importance to people with a particular interest in arachnoid cysts but also of significant practical value to all neurosurgeons by providing guidance for clinical decisions." --Marianne Juhler, Acta Neurochirurgica, August 2018, Volume 160, Issue 8

“Overall, these 2 volumes present a comprehensive review of the literature concerning all biological and clinical aspects of ACs, as well as new information such as pearls from Dr. Wester’s extensive personal experience dealing with the surgical treatment of this condition. This book is a valuable addition to the shelf of any neurosurgeon to enhance one’s knowledge of the biology underlying these structures, stimulate interest in this condition, and offer a unique perspective on the effectiveness of surgical treatment for ACs.” -Allyson Alexander, World Neurosurgery, 2019-05-01, Volume 125, page 352