Aquatecture
1st Edition
Architecture and Water
Description
Aquatecture: Architecture and Water examines the concept of aquatecture from both historical and contemporary viewpoints. The book is comprised of six chapters that discuss topics concerning architecture in aquatic environment. Chapter 1 reviews cultural and historical context that shaped the understanding of the water element. Chapters 2 and 3 discuss the urban waterfront, the interface between urban life and coast or river. The book also tackles water environment where water is used for visual effect and amenity value. Water techniques and water space for effects and design are then dealt with. The text will be useful to architects who are planning to integrate the water element into their works.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1. Water Context
The Classical World
The Islamic World
The Chinese-Japanese Tradition
The Urban Context
Water Features and Water Activities
Visual and Literary Images
Marine Life and Ecology
2. Urban Waterfront: Maritime Cities
Classical Quays
Medieval Maritime Trade
Fortified Harbor Towns
Venice
Holland and the Low Countries
Ideal Cities and City Planning
Post-Medieval Port Cities
The Industrialized Waterfront
Colonial and American Settlements
North American Port Settlements
Waterfront Industry and Commerce
Rotterdam
3. Urban Waterfront: Water Corridors
Urban Rivers
Inland Waterways in Britain
Bridges
4. Water Environment: Resorts
Resorts
British Seaside
American Resorts
European Seaside
Promenades and Seaside Structures
Accommodation, Entertainment and Beach Facilities
The Pier
Marina Communities
Languedoc-Roussillon
Water Fun Parks and Leisure Centers
5. Water Environment: Water Features
Classical Fountains and Urban Gardens
Islamic Tradition
Moghul India and Hindu Water Context
The Chinese-Japanese Tradition
Renaissance and Baroque
French Gardens and Le Notre
Parks and Industrialization
Expositions
American Mini-Parks
6. Water Environment: Water Techniques and Water Space
Water Surface
Wave Machines
Flume Rides and Chutes
Adventure Pools and Kiddies Pools
Cascades and Waterfalls
Jets, Sprays and Water Curtains
Water Containers
Context
Water Space
Conclusion
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Architectural Press 1986
- Published:
- 1st July 1986
- Imprint:
- Architectural Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100036