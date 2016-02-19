Aquatecture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780851397276, 9781483100036

Aquatecture

1st Edition

Architecture and Water

Authors: Anthony Wylson
eBook ISBN: 9781483100036
Imprint: Architectural Press
Published Date: 1st July 1986
Page Count: 224
Description

Aquatecture: Architecture and Water examines the concept of aquatecture from both historical and contemporary viewpoints. The book is comprised of six chapters that discuss topics concerning architecture in aquatic environment. Chapter 1 reviews cultural and historical context that shaped the understanding of the water element. Chapters 2 and 3 discuss the urban waterfront, the interface between urban life and coast or river. The book also tackles water environment where water is used for visual effect and amenity value. Water techniques and water space for effects and design are then dealt with. The text will be useful to architects who are planning to integrate the water element into their works.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1. Water Context

The Classical World

The Islamic World

The Chinese-Japanese Tradition

The Urban Context

Water Features and Water Activities

Visual and Literary Images

Marine Life and Ecology

2. Urban Waterfront: Maritime Cities

Classical Quays

Medieval Maritime Trade

Fortified Harbor Towns

Venice

Holland and the Low Countries

Ideal Cities and City Planning

Post-Medieval Port Cities

The Industrialized Waterfront

Colonial and American Settlements

North American Port Settlements

Waterfront Industry and Commerce

Rotterdam

3. Urban Waterfront: Water Corridors

Urban Rivers

Inland Waterways in Britain

Bridges

4. Water Environment: Resorts

Resorts

British Seaside

American Resorts

European Seaside

Promenades and Seaside Structures

Accommodation, Entertainment and Beach Facilities

The Pier

Marina Communities

Languedoc-Roussillon

Water Fun Parks and Leisure Centers

5. Water Environment: Water Features

Classical Fountains and Urban Gardens

Islamic Tradition

Moghul India and Hindu Water Context

The Chinese-Japanese Tradition

Renaissance and Baroque

French Gardens and Le Notre

Parks and Industrialization

Expositions

American Mini-Parks

6. Water Environment: Water Techniques and Water Space

Water Surface

Wave Machines

Flume Rides and Chutes

Adventure Pools and Kiddies Pools

Cascades and Waterfalls

Jets, Sprays and Water Curtains

Water Containers

Context

Water Space

Conclusion

Index

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Architectural Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Architectural Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483100036

About the Author

Anthony Wylson

