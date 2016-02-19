Aquaporin Regulation, Volume 112
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Perspectives on the evolution of aquaporin superfamily
Kenichi Ishibashi
2. Structure and dynamics of aquaporin-1
Ras Pandey
3. Selectivity and Transport in Aquaporins from Molecular Simulation Studies
U. Deva Priyakumar
4. Aquaporin regulation in metabolic organs
Thomas Stulnig
5. Phosphorylation of human AQP2 and its role in trafficking
Susanna Horsefield
6. REGULATION OF AQUAPORIN-2 BY RNA INTERFERENCE
Tae-Hwan Kwon
7. Aquaporin Regulation: Lessons from Secretory Vesicles
Bhanu Jena
8. CFTR Regulation of Aquaporin-mediated Water Transport
Pedro Oliveira
9. Glucocorticoid Gene Regulation of Aquaporin-7
Ofelia Mora10. Modulation by steroid hormones and other factors on the expression of aquaporin-1 and aquaporin-5
Agnieszka Skowronska
11. Estrogen Regulates Aquaporin-2 Expression in the Kidney
Rikke Norregaard
12. Hormonal Regulation of Aquaporins in Fishes
Jason Breves
13. Calcium sensing receptor exerts a negative regulatory action towards vasopressin-induced Aquaporin 2 expression and trafficking in renal collecting duct
Giovanna Valenti
14. Aquaporins and Placenta
Victor Sanchez-Margalet Sr.
15. AQUAPORINS DURING PREGNANCY
Alicia Damiano
Description
Aquaporin Regulation, Volume 112 in the Vitamins and Hormones series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
About the Editors
Gerald Litwack Editor
Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.
